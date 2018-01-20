₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by Mandynews(f): 9:30am
A Michigan man who calls himself “Davecat” lives with three sex dolls: his “wife” and two “mistresses.”
The 40-year-old who has shunned 'organic women' to marry a synthetic doll and keep another as a mistress
A nattily attired black male from Michigan who goes by the handle “Davecat” is a proud owner of three sex dolls. Although the United States Supreme Court still does not recognize marriage between human beings and inanimate objects, Dave insists that he is married to the first sex doll he purchased, which he has named “Sidore Kuroneko.” Davecat also houses two other sex dolls that he has dubbed “Muriel” and “Elena,” but these are not his wives—they’re only “intimate friends.” According to Davecat;
He wrote: "Dolls don’t possess any of the unpleasant qualities that organic, flesh and blood humans have. A synthetic will never lie to you, cheat on you, criticize you, or be otherwise disagreeable."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjJtmcJM-Rw
http://mandynews.com/2018/01/20/michigan-man-who-lives-with-three-sex-dolls-his-wife-and-two-mistresses-photos/
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by Mandynews(f): 9:35am
more
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by kimbraa(f): 9:37am
But the same synthetic can't fill the emotional void a human would.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by viver1: 9:39am
This is way out of it. U need help man.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by willi926(m): 9:45am
Nonsense. People supporting this madness dont no wat they are going into. God 4bid i have sex wit dis dead toy.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by DaddyKross: 9:50am
Lol this one pass me ooh .
Okay okay, i confess. Our women cannot be replaced by these plastics
#IstandWithOurWomen
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by vertueptime: 10:01am
DaddyKross:
Lol its not about replacing them, its just like u threatening ur wife if she doesnt behave ul marry a second wife, she knows u can afford it but the fear will make her behave, so with this ladies will start begging for sex since that mostly all they bring to d table.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by newyorks(m): 10:02am
People with disabilities...men with small engine propella fantasizing over sex doll
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by olasaad(f): 10:07am
vertueptime:
Lol better than to marry real woman.
Now to the topic this is what our Nig men want but most of them are broke
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by Hector09: 10:15am
Thou its very cost but i admire this alot nd its better than joining vaseline crew, if i sell land i go buy am
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:17am
The man looks like a freak already.
By the way...banging a doll is practically necrophilia (fvcking a corpse for the olodos)
But sex dolls + masturbation is preferable to rape and pedophilia that happens daily
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by earthsync(f): 11:52am
where the people wey de shout #istandwithsexdolls see ya fellow brother
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by xedyl(m): 12:05pm
Common Sense is not common.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by wyqay: 12:14pm
oloshiiiiiiii
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by obaataaokpaewu: 12:19pm
One day the doll will talk and you will run away
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by albacete(m): 12:22pm
Mandynews:
If oyibo can get married to a Ferris wheel (janglova), then anything is possible.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by pocohantas(f): 12:24pm
The cost aside, very few Nigerian men can pull this off. Dude bought the doll to fill a void, the void is loneliness. I spotted a handcuff hooked tothe bed, is he practising BDSM with a doll?
'Our' male definition of submission/wife material sometimes goes beyond being frugal, respectful and humble. It includes massaging an ever needy ego in various ways. This doll can't do that. This doll also requires attention. It's like taking care of a paralysed woman...You need a whole lot of strength to pull that off
Nigerians are very social beings, we are not yet that mad.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by Axis313(m): 12:24pm
I just hope Nigerians especially youths will forget all these craze about sex dolls,there are more important things to discuss than those inanimate objects, for me o,all these things are pure rubbish.
The same people criticizing homosexuals will be the ones promoting this evil.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by Amarabae(f): 12:32pm
He is a gay man.
Look at him, it's obvious.
Let him go and marry a woman, lols.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by pcguru1(m): 12:43pm
I might buy 3 sex dolls, niggaz will be calling me Sasori (naruto joke). sex dolls are creepy mehn after watching Annabelle and Chucky i can't attempt it
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by terrezo2002(m): 12:44pm
Three demons in his house. His problems will be so great
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by DeadRat(f): 12:45pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:Sex Doll Pleasure Is Just Masturbation... Its Nothing Compared To Human Sex... It Lacks Alot Of Things A Woman Can Offer...
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by DeadRat(f): 12:52pm
pocohantas:About The Cost, an Average Nigerian Man Spends Over A Million on Wedding. You Are Buying It Once, Then Its Yours To Maintain like A Wife but The Truth Is, it Can Never Be Like A Woman.. Using A Sex Doll Is Nothing But Masturbation
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by victorakpabome: 12:52pm
Mandynews:
Na wah ooooooo. This sexdoll thingy is getting very serious
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by Billyonaire: 12:55pm
This is not just about sex, but sex is the catalyst that will popularize and domesticate these bionic entities that we will be creating. The best we can do is to accept to integrate AI, text-to-voice translation apps for the dolls to read the news every morning for us, then integrate the Alarm clock system to wake us up, and also the reminder for our dolls or avatars to to remind us of our events.
Then we will use brain-machine interface to design the mind control module, then our robots will start mowing our lawns, washing our cars and even cleaning the floors. We will have to finally transfer part of our consciousness to these robots and design a plane of existence for them, develop a level of sentience to the organs and final stage will be DNA sequencing and programming and GBAM, we have become their Gods and they will be wondering....
#What is the purpose of our lives ?
Welcome to the New World, a New Earth where Human Beings will be phased out and our consciousness will now be integrated into bionic systems that can survive for thousands of years without damage, cos we have destroyed the Earth Ecosystem, so we must face the extinction of our own bodily design technology and our Soul will soon dwell in plastics. That is where we are headed, and soon, we will find the foolishness in worship.
Truth is stranger than Science-Fiction.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by pocohantas(f): 1:03pm
DeadRat:
An average Nigerian man marries a wife to cook, clean, submit, respect him and his family, love, support, procreate, massage his ego, entertain his friends, keep him company...etc. Not to sit in one place, while he arranges the whole house, bathe and dress you. He still has to recharge you and clean you up after sex.
An average Nigerian man would never do the above for a woman except it's juju. It would take shift in his brain to do it for a doll.
That shift is what the guy in that video is experiencing
It's more than a doll to him, I addressed it from that POV.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by Luxuryconsult(m): 1:04pm
Na so the man like sex reach? 3 sex dolls, wife & 2 mist... wetin happen? even some alhajis no fit try am.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by DeadRat(f): 1:13pm
pocohantas:In Conclusion, An Average Nigerian Man Will Only Bluff online About Buying One but In Reality Wouldnt consider Buying One...
Nigerian Girls your Prayers Have Been Answered
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by pocohantas(f): 1:17pm
DeadRat:
No prayer has been answered, no prayer was made.
They've always had the option of marrying foreign ladies who are considered more independent, but we know how that ends up. I wonder why anyone will think dolls would suddenly make Nigerian ladies go extinct.
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by DeadRat(f): 1:20pm
pocohantas:So You Are Telling Me You Were Not Bothered About the Sex Dolls Taking Over Men
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by pocohantas(f): 1:32pm
DeadRat:
How can I be bothered about billions of men in the world?
Or millions of men in Nigeria.
I'm concerned with just one man, and our attraction is more than sex. It's a void dollie babie can't fill. We gat no worries with each other. The topic and it's ensuing reactions can be funny though
Re: Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His "wife" And Two "mistresses by DeadRat(f): 1:37pm
pocohantas:Lol... Brilliant! Your Self Esteem Is Without Blemish!
