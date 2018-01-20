Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Michigan Man Who Lives With Three Sex Dolls: His “wife” And Two “mistresses (17001 Views)

The 40-year-old who has shunned 'organic women' to marry a synthetic doll and keep another as a mistress



A nattily attired black male from Michigan who goes by the handle “Davecat” is a proud owner of three sex dolls. Although the United States Supreme Court still does not recognize marriage between human beings and inanimate objects, Dave insists that he is married to the first sex doll he purchased, which he has named “Sidore Kuroneko.” Davecat also houses two other sex dolls that he has dubbed “Muriel” and “Elena,” but these are not his wives—they’re only “intimate friends.” According to Davecat;



He wrote: "Dolls don’t possess any of the unpleasant qualities that organic, flesh and blood humans have. A synthetic will never lie to you, cheat on you, criticize you, or be otherwise disagreeable."







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjJtmcJM-Rw



But the same synthetic can't fill the emotional void a human would. 28 Likes 2 Shares

This is way out of it. U need help man. 14 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense. People supporting this madness dont no wat they are going into. God 4bid i have sex wit dis dead toy. 27 Likes

Okay okay, i confess. Our women cannot be replaced by these plastics





Okay okay, i confess. Our women cannot be replaced by these plastics

#IstandWithOurWomen

Okay okay, i confess. Our women cannot be replaced by these plastics





#IstandWithOurWomen

Lol its not about replacing them, its just like u threatening ur wife if she doesnt behave ul marry a second wife, she knows u can afford it but the fear will make her behave, so with this ladies will start begging for sex since that mostly all they bring to d table. Lol its not about replacing them, its just like u threatening ur wife if she doesnt behave ul marry a second wife, she knows u can afford it but the fear will make her behave, so with this ladies will start begging for sex since that mostly all they bring to d table. 10 Likes 1 Share

People with disabilities...men with small engine propella fantasizing over sex doll 2 Likes

Lol its not about replacing them, its just like u threatening ur wife if she doesnt behave ul marry a second wife, she knows u can afford it but the fear will make her behave, so with this ladies will start begging for sex since that mostly all they bring to d table.

Lol better than to marry real woman.



Lol better than to marry real woman.

Now to the topic this is what our Nig men want but most of them are broke

Thou its very cost but i admire this alot nd its better than joining vaseline crew, if i sell land i go buy am 1 Like

The man looks like a freak already.



By the way...banging a doll is practically necrophilia (fvcking a corpse for the olodos)



But sex dolls + masturbation is preferable to rape and pedophilia that happens daily 13 Likes

where the people wey de shout #istandwithsexdolls see ya fellow brother 1 Like

One day the doll will talk and you will run away 5 Likes

Na wah ooooooo. This sexdoll thingy is getting very serious Na wah ooooooo. This sexdoll thingy is getting very serious 1 Like

This is not just about sex, but sex is the catalyst that will popularize and domesticate these bionic entities that we will be creating. The best we can do is to accept to integrate AI, text-to-voice translation apps for the dolls to read the news every morning for us, then integrate the Alarm clock system to wake us up, and also the reminder for our dolls or avatars to to remind us of our events.



Then we will use brain-machine interface to design the mind control module, then our robots will start mowing our lawns, washing our cars and even cleaning the floors. We will have to finally transfer part of our consciousness to these robots and design a plane of existence for them, develop a level of sentience to the organs and final stage will be DNA sequencing and programming and GBAM, we have become their Gods and they will be wondering....



#What is the purpose of our lives ?



Welcome to the New World, a New Earth where Human Beings will be phased out and our consciousness will now be integrated into bionic systems that can survive for thousands of years without damage, cos we have destroyed the Earth Ecosystem, so we must face the extinction of our own bodily design technology and our Soul will soon dwell in plastics. That is where we are headed, and soon, we will find the foolishness in worship.



Truth is stranger than Science-Fiction. 4 Likes 1 Share

About The Cost, an Average Nigerian Man Spends Over A Million on Wedding. You Are Buying It Once, Then Its Yours To Maintain like A Wife but The Truth Is, it Can Never Be Like A Woman.. Using A Sex Doll Is Nothing But Masturbation

An average Nigerian man marries a wife to cook, clean, submit, respect him and his family, love, support, procreate, massage his ego, entertain his friends, keep him company...etc. Not to sit in one place, while he arranges the whole house, bathe and dress you. He still has to recharge you and clean you up after sex.



An average Nigerian man would never do the above for a woman except it's juju. It would take shift in his brain to do it for a doll.

That shift is what the guy in that video is experiencing

It's more than a doll to him, I addressed it from that POV. An average Nigerian man marries a wife to cook, clean, submit, respect him and his family, love, support, procreate, massage his ego, entertain his friends, keep him company...etc. Not to sit in one place, while he arranges the whole house, bathe and dress you. He still has to recharge you and clean you up after sex.An average Nigerian man would never do the above for a woman except it's juju. It would take shift in his brain to do it for a doll.That shift is what the guy in that video is experiencingIt's more than a doll to him, I addressed it from that POV. 4 Likes 1 Share

Na so the man like sex reach? 3 sex dolls, wife & 2 mist... wetin happen? even some alhajis no fit try am.

An average Nigerian man marries a wife to cook, clean, submit, respect him and his family, love, support, procreate, massage his ego, entertain his friends, keep him company...etc. Not to sit in one place, while he arranges the whole house, bathe and dress you. He still has to recharge you and clean you up after sex.



An average Nigerian man would never do the above for a woman except it's juju. It would take shift in his brain to do it for a doll.

That shift is what the guy in that video is experiencing

It's more than a doll to him, I addressed it from that POV. In Conclusion, An Average Nigerian Man Will Only Bluff online About Buying One but In Reality Wouldnt consider Buying One...







Nigerian Girls your Prayers Have Been Answered In Conclusion, An Average Nigerian Man Will Only Bluff online About Buying One but In Reality Wouldnt consider Buying One...Nigerian Girls your Prayers Have Been Answered 1 Like

In Conclusion, An Average Nigerian Man Will Only Bluff online About Buying One but In Reality Wouldnt consider Buying One...

Nigerian Girls your Prayers Have Been Answered

No prayer has been answered, no prayer was made.



They've always had the option of marrying foreign ladies who are considered more independent, but we know how that ends up. I wonder why anyone will think dolls would suddenly make Nigerian ladies go extinct. No prayer has been answered, no prayer was made.They've always had the option of marrying foreign ladies who are considered more independent, but we know how that ends up. I wonder why anyone will think dolls would suddenly make Nigerian ladies go extinct.

No prayer has been answered, no prayer was made.



They've always had the option of marrying foreign ladies who are considered more independent, but we know how that ends up. I wonder why anyone will think dolls would suddenly make Nigerian ladies go extinct. So You Are Telling Me You Were Not Bothered About the Sex Dolls Taking Over Men So You Are Telling Me You Were Not Bothered About the Sex Dolls Taking Over Men

So You Are Telling Me You Were Not Bothered About the Sex Dolls Taking Over Men

How can I be bothered about billions of men in the world?

Or millions of men in Nigeria.



I'm concerned with just one man, and our attraction is more than sex. It's a void dollie babie can't fill. We gat no worries with each other. The topic and it's ensuing reactions can be funny though How can I be bothered about billions of men in the world?Or millions of men in Nigeria.I'm concerned with just one man, and our attraction is more than sex. It's a void dollie babie can't fill. We gat no worries with each other. The topic and it's ensuing reactions can be funny though 1 Like