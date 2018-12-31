₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Zanas: 9:29pm
Ashley young is a disaster in this game
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by mukina2: 9:29pm
GOOAAAAL
UNCLE JONES
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by bettercreature(m): 9:29pm
Jones scores
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by NoDulling4here: 9:29pm
4-3-3 would have been best for this game Mourinho. See now!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by ammyluv2002(f): 9:29pm
aieromon:
Hahahahahaa!
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by obafemee80(m): 9:29pm
Mourinho now
10 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by bettercreature(m): 9:29pm
Zanas:He is out of position I don’t know his problem they are using his wing
4 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Daemonsanti(m): 9:30pm
This Tottenham dy misbehave o.........Thunder blast una.
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Freiden(m): 9:30pm
Ashley Young go teach Mou lesson today �
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Zanas: 9:31pm
Pogba kilode?
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by NoDulling4here: 9:31pm
It's clear who is pressing here
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by xynerise(m): 9:31pm
Jones has been bribed
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by chimerase2: 9:31pm
mukina2:
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by justus7(m): 9:32pm
Manchester united never c anything
More goals from spurs.
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by chimerase2: 9:32pm
mukina2:
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by smogup: 9:32pm
Mourinho hide your face
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by obinoral1179(m): 9:32pm
It's 2nil now.... I hate spurs but am happy for them tonight.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by szen(m): 9:32pm
fuckboys:
Brethren , are you sure?
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by CSTR2: 9:33pm
Did sanchez start?
That is the only thing i want to know.
6 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 9:33pm
Mou is the problem.
4-3-3 not 4 5 1
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by kinibigdeal(m): 9:33pm
NoDulling4here:
You are pressing with 2 goals down
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by chimerase2: 9:33pm
xynerise:
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by obinoral1179(m): 9:33pm
NoDulling4here:also it's clear who us winning here....
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by paolokonqueror(m): 9:33pm
We signed Sanchez for free FC
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by johnstar(m): 9:33pm
Manure
Dm don hail sanchez tire
Useless club
7 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 9:33pm
CSTR2:
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by ottohan: 9:33pm
Ds is horrible!!!
This is unlike man u naa!!
Are u sure these players are happy..
I heard pogba and co were complaining because of sanchez' salary!!
Lol..anyway
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by jupiterx(m): 9:33pm
Haha
Man u never see something
5 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by szen(m): 9:33pm
NoDulling4here:
Pressing with only 2 shots abi? Continue
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Zanas: 9:34pm
Man utd will still win this game
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Coldfeets: 9:34pm
Wetin dey 'appen?
Abi dem no wan park the bus today?
Hahaha...
Alexis Alexis shebi na cup you say you wan come carry?
Oya na go carry am na.
Wetin you still dey wait for?
Abi make i carry your piano come fess?
Hahaha
Chai
E don dey reach like two kpondo!
I need two more goals from Tottenham in Jesus name!
Manure fans say amen!
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by kinibigdeal(m): 9:34pm
Mourinho should also sign Iwobi
3 Likes 1 Share
