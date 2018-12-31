₦airaland Forum

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Zanas: 9:29pm
Ashley young is a disaster in this game

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by mukina2: 9:29pm
GOOAAAAL

UNCLE JONES grin grin

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by bettercreature(m): 9:29pm
Jones scores

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by NoDulling4here: 9:29pm
4-3-3 would have been best for this game Mourinho. See now!!!

2 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by ammyluv2002(f): 9:29pm
aieromon:
Blood of Chisos shocked shocked shocked

Who I offend?

Hahahahahaa! grin grin grin
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by obafemee80(m): 9:29pm
Mourinho now grin grin grin

10 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by bettercreature(m): 9:29pm
Zanas:
Ashley young is a disaster in this game
He is out of position I don’t know his problem they are using his wing

4 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Daemonsanti(m): 9:30pm
This Tottenham dy misbehave o.........Thunder blast una.

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Freiden(m): 9:30pm
Ashley Young go teach Mou lesson today �
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Zanas: 9:31pm
Pogba kilode?

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by NoDulling4here: 9:31pm
It's clear who is pressing here

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by xynerise(m): 9:31pm
Jones has been bribed
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by chimerase2: 9:31pm
mukina2:
GOOAAAAL
UNCLE JONES grin grin
grin
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by justus7(m): 9:32pm
Manchester united never c anything

More goals from spurs.

2 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by chimerase2: 9:32pm
mukina2:
GOOAAAAL
UNCLE JONES grin grin
grin
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by smogup: 9:32pm
Mourinho hide your face grin

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by obinoral1179(m): 9:32pm
It's 2nil now.... I hate spurs but am happy for them tonight.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by szen(m): 9:32pm
fuckboys:
We will destroy Tottenham angry

Brethren , are you sure?

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by CSTR2: 9:33pm
Did sanchez start?

That is the only thing i want to know.

6 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 9:33pm
Mou is the problem.
4-3-3 not 4 5 1
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by kinibigdeal(m): 9:33pm
NoDulling4here:
It's clear who is pressing here

You are pressing with 2 goals down

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by chimerase2: 9:33pm
xynerise:
Jones has been bribed
grin
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by obinoral1179(m): 9:33pm
NoDulling4here:
It's clear who is pressing here
also it's clear who us winning here....

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by paolokonqueror(m): 9:33pm
grin grin grin We signed Sanchez for free FC

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by johnstar(m): 9:33pm
Manure


Dm don hail sanchez tire

Useless club

7 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 9:33pm
angry angry
CSTR2:
Did sanchez start?

That is the only thing i want to know.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by ottohan: 9:33pm
Ds is horrible!!!
This is unlike man u naa!!
Are u sure these players are happy..
I heard pogba and co were complaining because of sanchez' salary!!
Lol..anyway

2 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by jupiterx(m): 9:33pm
Haha
Man u never see something

5 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by szen(m): 9:33pm
NoDulling4here:
It's clear who is pressing here

Pressing with only 2 shots abi? Continue
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Zanas: 9:34pm
Man utd will still win this game

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by Coldfeets: 9:34pm
Wetin dey 'appen?

Abi dem no wan park the bus today?

Hahaha...

Alexis Alexis shebi na cup you say you wan come carry?

Oya na go carry am na.

Wetin you still dey wait for?

Abi make i carry your piano come fess?

Hahaha

Chai

E don dey reach like two kpondo!

I need two more goals from Tottenham in Jesus name!

Manure fans say amen!

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United (2 - 0) On 31st December 2018 by kinibigdeal(m): 9:34pm
Mourinho should also sign Iwobi

3 Likes 1 Share

