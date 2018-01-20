₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Ecstasy154(m): 6:22pm
A former President Olusegun Obasanjo, (Dr) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he must step on toes on friends and well-wishers in order to achieve the desired transformation and change
agenda of his administration.
Obasanjo, said hard choices must be made consciously or unconsciously to get Nigeria out of poverty and starvation.
He spoke on Saturday in Abuja where he was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Christian Theology at the 7th convocation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).
President Buhari, speaking on the occasion ordered that every discrimination against the graduates of NOUN should be stopped, saying the government would continue to accord the graduates of NOUN and those of other Distance Learning institutions in Nigeria due recognition.
He said there shall be no discrimination in terms of employment and opportunity for graduates of Open and Distance Learning programmes to pursue higher degrees either in conventional universities or the ODL setting.
While congratulating Obasanjo and other graduands, Buhari, described Obasanjo as the “Father of Open and Distance Education in Nigeria.”
Obasanjo, in his remarks, said from his field work during the course of his study and research, especially in the North Eastern part of the country, it was evident that leadership was Nigeria’s major problem.
He said: “Poverty is not our lot or a lot of any individual or group in Nigeria.”
“It is a choice made consciously or unconsciously by our leaders.” The beginning of getting Nigeria out of poverty to the wealth creation and employment generation is in the choice of our leaders who understand what development means and what it entails and who are ready to do what is needed to be done and make hard choices that need to be made.
“This includes stepping on toes of friends and well-wishers who would not conform to the transformation or change agenda,” he said.
Obasanjo said he proud and happy to be awarded PhD degree from NOUN, he described as one of the best universities of its kind in Africa.
He noted that at last count he had received about 20 of such honorary degrees from top rate universities from all over the world, noting that the earned doctorate degree conferred on comes with a different sense of fulfilment and accomplishment.
He added that his graduation has confirmed that via an open distance learning platform there is no age limit, no status barrier, no social limit to functional education.
Obasanjo said this has also provided an excellent example of education being from cradle to grave.
He said: “During my student days, at this great University, I requested that I should not be given any special treatment or privileges because I want to go through it as other students.
“I carry my NOUN bag like any other student, took my lectures like any other student, wrote my examinations in my study centre with other students and utilize the learner support services like any other student.”
“The second part of my aim to study at the University is to show to the public and academic community that knowledge or education acquired through open and distance learning is not in any way inferior to knowledge or education acquired from bricks and mortar or walled universities,” he said.
He urged the Federal government to give open and distance learning enough resources since it was obvious that not every Nigeria could have access to walled universities.
“It is worth remarking that I do not need the PhD degree of the University as a meal ticket. I do not intend to apply for a job relating to my area of specialization attaching my brand new certificate.”
“However, I want all to know that I enrolled for the programme and I allowed myself to go through the crucible of training and discipline of research and learning to have the opportunity to become more knowledgeable, productive, and serviceable to humanity and to my God.”
“If at any time my services are required as a result of my specialization,” I will gladly render such services as part of my community and society development effort.
Meanwhile, the Vice-chancellor of the University, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, disclosed that a total of 14, 769 students were graduated across all disciplines, saying marks the largest number of students so far graduated in the University.
He said it was remarkable that among the undergraduate graduands were 41 first class holders.
He said the conferment of PhD degree in Christian Theology on the former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday, made him the oldest PhD graduating student in Nigeria.
Adamu said the successful completion of a rigorous course of study and going through the numerous examination process leading to confirmation by the University Senate was a most powerful statement about lifelong education.
He added that Obasanjo’s patience and perseverance in pursuing a doctorate degree programme at his age, station and status in life, is a roadmap to all and clearly communicates that “you are never too old to learn, you are never too powerful to learn and you are never too full of learning.”
A renowned comedian, Chief Chika Okpala, popularly known as Chief Zebrudaya Okorigwe Nwogbo alias 4.30 who is graduating with an MBA in the Faculty of Management Sciences.
Adamu noted that Okpala was one of NOUN Ambassadors who was offered admission by the University, adding that a well-known actor and comedian, he has contributed immensely to the growth of the University through various forms advocacy.
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Omeokachie: 6:33pm
You want Buhari to step on toes of
Never!
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by imhotep: 6:34pm
There is sense in nonsense
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by PointZerom: 6:41pm
Unfortunately his friends, well wishers and surppoters are imbeciles, they have no toes let alone the one to March upon. If you doubt me ask ngeneukwenu Liondeleo omenkalives and omenkadies.
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Nutase(f): 6:41pm
Omeokachie:you are wicked o.
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by LionDeLeo: 6:45pm
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:45pm
Who gave buhari the balls? Abeg OBJ camdan jare
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by LionDeLeo: 6:52pm
PointZerom:
This nairaland billionaire must really be getting worked-up over my attention. I doubt if he ever gets to any of his "multimillion naira warehouses" scattered all over the world without thinking of me first.
Anyway, a billionaire that must inform me when about to
What a billionaire.
Warehouses ko plumbing apprentice ni.
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by PointZerom: 6:56pm
LionDeLeo:
Send your account number lemme mesmerize it with CASH.
I AM MADE BY GOD TO PROSPER!
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by SweetJoystick(m): 6:58pm
No need, make he resigned honorably or he will be disgraced next election
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by GoroTango(m): 6:59pm
PointZerom:Can I send mine too? I mean since considering the fact that you're a billionaire and all I don't own any warehouses
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by LionDeLeo: 7:02pm
PointZerom:
Crap.
Same thing forcefully and illogically running away from a proof of being a billionaire with paltry 50k is talking about acc number.
Abi oga don send you to pay 50k into a customer acc?
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by LionDeLeo: 7:02pm
GoroTango:Has he eaten?
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by PointZerom: 7:04pm
LionDeLeo:
Are you still in the toilet?
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by LionDeLeo: 7:05pm
PointZerom:
Yes, I'm.
How many of your warehouse are in coker.
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by GoroTango(m): 7:06pm
LionDeLeo:I wouldn't know, but as a billionaire I'm sure he can feed my whole village for life. I'm looking forward to his granting my request
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by LionDeLeo: 7:10pm
GoroTango:You will wait for a billion years.
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Dharniel(m): 9:46pm
The state of the Nigerian ship is no longer hovering around the Bermuda triangle, it has now been fully submerged into it. So, stepping on toes won't even scratch the surface, it's high time some people are decapitated...
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by banjeezay(m): 9:47pm
He steps oo he no step oo, he's returning back to daura come 2019 alongside his household.
Clueless President
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by PMWSpirit(m): 9:48pm
Buhari that can't walk properly is the same one you want to step on toes of cows and cow dung. That bros is nothing but an ass licker Vegetable. He is what the egun people call bolugi omo irase
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by FrenchWay: 9:48pm
...
Obasanjo... U re an old psychic man
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by wxyz1: 9:49pm
This seun or moderator, if you ever Ban me again because i speak against Buhari, i will pull out of this forum and use every of my social median skills to campaign against this Forum. When they where using this platform to insult GEJ you turn def ear. People are being slaughtered like chicken under your Buhari watch, you are here still protecting him
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Appliedmaths(m): 9:49pm
Same way Gej stepped on OBJ's toes and PDP crashed.
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Gkay1(m): 9:49pm
it is well
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Annie939(f): 9:51pm
his still in coma
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by PearlStreet(m): 9:51pm
Ok
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by sacluxisback(m): 9:51pm
GoroTango:
Lol make I join?
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Spaxon(f): 9:51pm
Step on Toes.
No concern me.
Make e go back Daura.
Naim be my concern
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by datola: 9:51pm
Professor OBJ!
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by Alariiwo: 9:52pm
Ipob miscreants be like.. So OBJ is still backing Buhari despite everything
Una go wail tire.
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by olamil34(m): 9:54pm
I am tired of everything ojare
quickfinda.com
|Re: Obasanjo To Buhari: You Must Step On Toes Of Friends, Well-wishers by hypocriticracy: 9:54pm
buhari is a cow doll
