'You Are A Coward' - Kanu Nwankwo's Wife, Blasts His Younger Brother, Ogbonna



Mother of three and wife of Nigeria's most decorated Footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, Amara Kanu has taken to Instagram to blast the heck out of Ogbonna Kanu, her husband's younger brother.



This is coming after Ogbonna posted a ticket to a game on his Instagram page. Amara is claiming the ticket belongs to her sons.



Recall that in June 2017, Ogbonna Kanu was busted on Instagram for showing off ‘Fake Life’, when he hinted that he was travelling outside the country with a photo he posted on Instagram, only for Nigerians to expose him for using old photos to ‘deceive’ his followers.



It was discovered that the flight photo he shared on his Instagram about flying to New York, was actually an old photo from 2016, when he flew with his older brother Nwankwo Kanu on Qatar Airways.





http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/you-are-coward-kanu-nwankwos-wife-amara.html



So?? 3 Likes 2 Shares

This one week me o 15 Likes

I swear on all the small gods in my village, if i was Kanu this woman will sleep in her parents house until she apologizes to my brother and he forgives her! No matter what she has absolutely no right to speak to his brother or disgrace him publicly like this, these men suffered together and she only came into the picture when things became rosy so if he decides to spoonfeed his brother for the rest of his life it is not her business!!! 309 Likes 22 Shares

In other news I lower mum phone's brightness to zero I told her she needs a new phone bulb for 4k. me sef need money 136 Likes 4 Shares





you made this woman curse you in Yoruba.. haaa



you are completely finished bro



grab a life. A grown up man like him. he should be flogged Unclad...you made this woman curse you in Yoruba.. haaayou are completely finished brograb a life. 40 Likes 1 Share

This is a lesson to those dumb fools out there thinking my senior bro is rich therfore i am made



See how he desperately wants to look like his brother kanu out of low self esteem



Dat said

It is sad but the other truth is that kanus wife doesn't know how to "open her mouth" the only she probably knows how to open is what she is opening in the second pics.



What a conglomeration of solecistic

schlemiel



Eco99 34 Likes 1 Share

Pls reserve that COWARD for buhari's supporters. 19 Likes 2 Shares

dollyjoy:

So?? pls followed me dear pls followed me dear 1 Like

jaksmillioniar:

pls followed me dear You follow almost all the girls on Nairaland. Lolz. You follow almost all the girls on Nairaland. Lolz. 6 Likes

See what Laura Ikeji has caused 8 Likes 1 Share

soberdrunk:

I swear on all the small gods in my village, if i was Kanu this woman will sleep in her parents house until she apologizes to my brother and he forgives her! No matter what she has absolutely no right to speak to his brother or disgrace him publicly like this, these men suffered together and she only came into the picture when things became rosy so if he decides to spoonfeed his brother for the rest of his life it is not her business!!! Actually, the wife is the most important person in his life.... Argue all you want but the brother should know his place and maintain it... Actually, the wife is the most important person in his life.... Argue all you want but the brother should know his place and maintain it... 107 Likes 1 Share

dollyjoy:

You follow almost all the girls on Nairaland. Lolz. only d girls dat are beautiful and matured only d girls dat are beautiful and matured

jaksmillioniar:

only d girls dat are beautiful and matured Okay. Okay.

dollyjoy:

Actually, the wife is the most important person in his life.... Argue all you want but the brother should know his place and maintain it...

Which wife? The one that can wake up tomorrow morning and "Eboue" him? I have friends that are more important to me than my future wife will be! Which wife? The one that can wake up tomorrow morning and "Eboue" him? I have friends that are more important to me than my future wife will be! 72 Likes 8 Shares

dollyjoy:

Okay. u didnt followed me dear u didnt followed me dear

soberdrunk:





Which wife? The one that can wake up tomorrow morning and "Eboue" him? I have friends that are more important to me than my future wife will be! Lol, you're soberly drunk really as evident with your moniker.

anyways I quite agree with you sha, it all depends on your partner. sex dolls are more valuable than some. Lol, you're soberly drunk really as evident with your moniker.anyways I quite agree with you sha, it all depends on your partner. sex dolls are more valuable than some. 17 Likes 1 Share

brothers leave your married brother alone jooor









Faithway10:

Na so P-square matter take for startbrothers leave your married brother alone jooor 5 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:

In other news I lower mum phone's brightness to zero I told her she needs a new phone bulb for 4k. me sef need money See your life.... See your life.... 19 Likes 1 Share

another psquare saga

Damn! Brother did something wrong (is Laura ikeji a liability, why can't she check her hubby), wife shouldn't have gone this far but they in a civilized part of the world where women don't take poo...... Also there seems to be some sort of acrimony between wifey and Ogbonna! 2 Likes

I know this ogbonna from my days at imsu, real fake life.

He used to act as a love-vendor for his brother then, very bad corrupt person.

He beats women too, lurking around his brother's hotel like a vagabond.

Laura will realise her mistakes soon.

Nothing good comes from this deplorable human Ogbonna.

What he did to women then ,I nearly cried. 27 Likes 4 Shares









U dey vex pass the wife ooooh! ^^^^U dey vex pass the wife ooooh!

Ehen....another one







Threebear:

I know this ogbonna from my days at imsu, real fake life.

He used to act as a love-vendor for his brother then, very bad corrupt person.

He beats women too, lurking around his brother's hotel like a vagabond.

Laura will realise her mistakes soon.

Nothing good comes from this deplorable human Ogbonna.

What he did to women then ,I nearly cried. Hmmmm! Laura's a leech naaa. So she'll be use to this life style of his 1 Like

Is this the one that married Linda Ikeji 's sister?



So both him and his wife are living on their siblings money and glory? No wonder they got married! Two of a kind.



Let me come and marry Linda and drive that her sister away too. 72 Likes 1 Share

bigtt76:

Hmmmm! Laura's a leech naaa. So she'll be use to this life style of his





I was disappointed when I heard Laura married him. This man beat up a girl blue and black then.

They pimped her to kanu, he gbensh her free, chase am without kobo ,tell am say she for grateful na celeb knack am, so the girl strange herself next time, as her toto sweet she come get second invitation.

She come steal kanu's branded watch, na so ogbonna find am come hostel, they beat that girl blue black, drag am Unclad like armed robber.

The thing weak me sha I was disappointed when I heard Laura married him. This man beat up a girl blue and black then.They pimped her to kanu, he gbensh her free, chase am without kobo ,tell am say she for grateful na celeb knack am, so the girl strange herself next time, as her toto sweet she come get second invitation.She come steal kanu's branded watch, na so ogbonna find am come hostel, they beat that girl blue black, drag am Unclad like armed robber.The thing weak me sha 29 Likes 1 Share

Some human beings can be so selfish and greedy. Am there live ko

this one loud gan

for this quiet lady to rant she must have had enough. 29 Likes 1 Share