|Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by Faithway10: 6:42pm
'You Are A Coward' - Kanu Nwankwo's Wife, Blasts His Younger Brother, Ogbonna
Mother of three and wife of Nigeria's most decorated Footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, Amara Kanu has taken to Instagram to blast the heck out of Ogbonna Kanu, her husband's younger brother.
This is coming after Ogbonna posted a ticket to a game on his Instagram page. Amara is claiming the ticket belongs to her sons.
Recall that in June 2017, Ogbonna Kanu was busted on Instagram for showing off ‘Fake Life’, when he hinted that he was travelling outside the country with a photo he posted on Instagram, only for Nigerians to expose him for using old photos to ‘deceive’ his followers.
It was discovered that the flight photo he shared on his Instagram about flying to New York, was actually an old photo from 2016, when he flew with his older brother Nwankwo Kanu on Qatar Airways.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by dollyjoy(f): 6:45pm
So??
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by judedave181: 6:45pm
This one week me o
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by soberdrunk(m): 6:45pm
I swear on all the small gods in my village, if i was Kanu this woman will sleep in her parents house until she apologizes to my brother and he forgives her! No matter what she has absolutely no right to speak to his brother or disgrace him publicly like this, these men suffered together and she only came into the picture when things became rosy so if he decides to spoonfeed his brother for the rest of his life it is not her business!!!
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by Hashimyussufamao(m): 6:46pm
In other news I lower mum phone's brightness to zero I told her she needs a new phone bulb for 4k. me sef need money
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by olatunjithomas(m): 6:46pm
A grown up man like him. he should be flogged Unclad...
you made this woman curse you in Yoruba.. haaa
you are completely finished bro
grab a life.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by Eco99(m): 6:47pm
...
This is a lesson to those dumb fools out there thinking my senior bro is rich therfore i am made
See how he desperately wants to look like his brother kanu out of low self esteem
Dat said
It is sad but the other truth is that kanus wife doesn't know how to "open her mouth" the only she probably knows how to open is what she is opening in the second pics.
What a conglomeration of solecistic
schlemiel
Eco99
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by PointZerom: 6:49pm
Pls reserve that COWARD for buhari's supporters.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by jaksmillioniar: 6:50pm
dollyjoy:pls followed me dear
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by BlackDBagba: 6:52pm
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by dollyjoy(f): 6:52pm
jaksmillioniar:You follow almost all the girls on Nairaland. Lolz.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by bigtt76(f): 6:54pm
See what Laura Ikeji has caused
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by dollyjoy(f): 6:55pm
soberdrunk:Actually, the wife is the most important person in his life.... Argue all you want but the brother should know his place and maintain it...
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by jaksmillioniar: 6:57pm
dollyjoy:only d girls dat are beautiful and matured
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by dollyjoy(f): 6:59pm
jaksmillioniar:Okay.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by soberdrunk(m): 7:01pm
dollyjoy:
Which wife? The one that can wake up tomorrow morning and "Eboue" him? I have friends that are more important to me than my future wife will be!
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by Nutase(f): 7:03pm
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by jaksmillioniar: 7:06pm
dollyjoy:u didnt followed me dear
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by Uyiii: 7:06pm
soberdrunk:Lol, you're soberly drunk really as evident with your moniker.
anyways I quite agree with you sha, it all depends on your partner. sex dolls are more valuable than some.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by bigtt76(f): 7:10pm
Na so P-square matter take for start brothers leave your married brother alone jooor
Faithway10:
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by hatchy: 7:17pm
Hashimyussufamao:See your life....
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by DONADAMS(m): 7:20pm
another psquare saga
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by freakcin: 7:23pm
Damn! Brother did something wrong (is Laura ikeji a liability, why can't she check her hubby), wife shouldn't have gone this far but they in a civilized part of the world where women don't take poo...... Also there seems to be some sort of acrimony between wifey and Ogbonna!
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by Threebear(m): 7:35pm
I know this ogbonna from my days at imsu, real fake life.
He used to act as a love-vendor for his brother then, very bad corrupt person.
He beats women too, lurking around his brother's hotel like a vagabond.
Laura will realise her mistakes soon.
Nothing good comes from this deplorable human Ogbonna.
What he did to women then ,I nearly cried.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by freakcin: 7:41pm
^^^^
U dey vex pass the wife ooooh!
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by LesbianBoy(m): 7:51pm
Ehen....another one
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by bigtt76(f): 7:53pm
Hmmmm! Laura's a leech naaa. So she'll be use to this life style of his
Threebear:
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by DIKEnaWAR: 7:58pm
Is this the one that married Linda Ikeji 's sister?
So both him and his wife are living on their siblings money and glory? No wonder they got married! Two of a kind.
Let me come and marry Linda and drive that her sister away too.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by Threebear(m): 7:59pm
bigtt76:I was disappointed when I heard Laura married him. This man beat up a girl blue and black then.
They pimped her to kanu, he gbensh her free, chase am without kobo ,tell am say she for grateful na celeb knack am, so the girl strange herself next time, as her toto sweet she come get second invitation.
She come steal kanu's branded watch, na so ogbonna find am come hostel, they beat that girl blue black, drag am Unclad like armed robber.
The thing weak me sha
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:15pm
Some human beings can be so selfish and greedy. Am there live ko
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by ellahzy(f): 8:16pm
this one loud gan
for this quiet lady to rant she must have had enough.
|Re: Amara, Kanu Nwankwo's Wife Blasts Ogbonna Kanu, His Younger Brother by zombieTRACKER: 8:16pm
Na so e dey start....
Fear woman...
Team sexdoll
