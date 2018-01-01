₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,947,611 members, 4,037,737 topics. Date: Saturday, 20 January 2018 at 10:18 PM
Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos)
|Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Tessyama1: 6:54pm
Media personality, Toke Makinwa rarely steps out without makeup, so this is a big deal!
The media personality shared these makeup free photos as she stepped out today.
She captioned it; "Running the streets bare faced #yellowanddaises #Spaday #Beatless happy Saturday � �"
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Christianos: 7:00pm
Naaah... This is not Toke Makinwa. Adonbelivit!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by olatunjithomas(m): 7:02pm
my one time crush.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:03pm
She looks like what Kim Kardashian will give birth to if she got pregnant for "Gollum" from Lord of The Rings
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by TITOBIGZ(m): 7:13pm
We no go gree,
#BringBackOurTokeMakinwa
What am I doing here sef.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 7:14pm
Who be this bingo nitori oloun？
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by ShyCypher(m): 7:18pm
You mean the same slut that was exposed & caught suckin' an octogenarian's dick?
Even high-profile women sleep around with men to survive...
Now imagine what all these our nairaland she-bingos makin' noise upandan in the romance section do.
Oh lawd!
My shest!
#WeStillStandWithSexDolls
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:10pm
Looks like an ailing Chinese lady.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Thatnawtichick(f): 8:24pm
She looks better with makeup abeg
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by masterP042(m): 8:38pm
If only that her old sugar daddy had gotten toke's look alike sex doll, it would have saved him a fortune and his children's inheritance
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by freeman95(m): 8:38pm
Omo see as she be like catfish
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by donstan18(m): 8:38pm
*Modified*
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Chikita66(f): 8:38pm
Over bleached. Why is she hiding her knuckles?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by jiinxed: 8:39pm
I don't even know what she looks like with makeup. She's irrelevant.
Seun, please your mods should push educative and informative threads to the front page. Not these wacky thrashy "celebrity" news.
We nigerians in diaspora are tired of this nonsense. Please look into it.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by TenPassfour(m): 8:39pm
Keep deceiving people,and people deceiving you.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by 1miccza: 8:39pm
Very ugly babe
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 8:39pm
Bleaching plastic baboon
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Alphasoar(m): 8:39pm
OP your lie is curable with slap.
Without make-up you said?
Fear God na!
Without heavy make-up would have been better
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by spotauto: 8:39pm
Ngwere Anuri
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Marvis4real(f): 8:40pm
why put her mouth that way?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by olumidejosh: 8:40pm
She lookis more responsible
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by kolawoleibukun: 8:40pm
wetin concern me with wetin she wear.
why adeboye no fit open mouth condemn buhari?
Aisha buhari get mind. I fancy her for criticizing this government. nice one from her
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Diso60090(m): 8:40pm
Far far far! fwol
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by dontbothermuch: 8:40pm
$1500
Comes with an extra battery.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by olumidazz: 8:40pm
Make up still dey. Looks like sex doll
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by joseo: 8:40pm
y she shave one of her eyebrows pass the other or is that also fashion?......
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Angelawhite(f): 8:41pm
Jesus!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by clintonsparkz(m): 8:41pm
Looks good to me...looks Chinese
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by donstan18(m): 8:41pm
Zombie version of Oshomole
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by innocential3032(m): 8:42pm
Christianos:me too adonbelivit , she look like sex doll
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out Without Makeup (photos) by Kenzico(m): 8:42pm
My Sex doll wish list be like.....
1) Omotola
2) Toke makinwa / Amber Rose
3) Rita Dominic
What do I need to worry again for ??
#INsexDOLLSiSTAND
