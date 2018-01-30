AAlozie:

I wonder how this crappy team always give chelsea difficult times I tire o. but you know if small club play big club the small club go won show himself but if the small club play him fellow small club like Swansea e go bring him shoulders down I tire o. but you know if small club play big club the small club go won show himself but if the small club play him fellow small club like Swansea e go bring him shoulders down 1 Like