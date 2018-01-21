Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / The Great Tribulations After Rapture (1330 Views)

The great tribulation will bring the greatest time of trouble ever to come upon mankind. According to Bible prophecy, it will occur during “the last days,” or “the end time.” (2 Timothy 3:1; Daniel 12:4, New American Bible) It will be “a tribulation such as has not occurred from the beginning of the creation that God created until that time, and will not occur again.”—Mark 13:19; Daniel 12:1; Matthew 24:21, 22.



Events during the great tribulation

Destruction of false religion. With surprising speed, false religion will be destroyed. (Revelation 17:1, 5; 18:9, 10, 21) The political powers represented by the United Nations will carry out God’s will in taking this action.—Revelation 17:3, 15-18. *



Attack on true religion. A coalition of nations, referred to in Ezekiel’s vision as “Gog of the land of Magog,” will try to annihilate those who practice true religion. However, God will protect his worshippers from destruction.—Ezekiel 38:1, 2, 9-12, 18-23.



Judgment of earth’s inhabitants. Jesus will judge all mankind and “will separate people one from another, just as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats.” (Matthew 25:31-33) The basis for his judgment will be the support, or lack of support, that each person gave to Jesus’ “brothers,” those who will rule with him in heaven.—Matthew 25:34-46.



Gathering of Kingdom rulers. Faithful ones who have been chosen to rule with Christ will finish their earthly course and be resurrected to life in heaven.—Matthew 24:31; 1 Corinthians 15:50-53; 1 Thessalonians 4:15-17.



Armageddon. This “war of the great day of God the Almighty” is also called “the day of Jehovah.” (Revelation 16:14, 16; Isaiah 13:9; 2 Peter 3:12) Those judged adversely by Christ will be destroyed. (Zephaniah 1:18; 2 Thessalonians 1:6-10) This will include the destruction of the worldwide political system, pictured in the Bible by a seven-headed wild beast.—Revelation 19:19-21.



Events after the great tribulation

Confinement of Satan and the demons. A great angel will hurl Satan and the demons “into the abyss,” a symbol of deathlike inactivity. (Revelation 20:1-3) Satan’s condition in the abyss could be likened to being in prison; he will be unable to influence affairs elsewhere.—Revelation 20:7.



The Millennium begins. God’s Kingdom will begin its 1,000-year reign, which will bring great blessings to mankind. (Revelation 5:9, 10; 20:4, 6) An unnumbered “great crowd” will “come out of the great tribulation,” surviving it to see the start of the Millennium on earth.—Revelation 7:9, 14; Psalm 37:9-11.

^ par. 5 In the book of Revelation, false religion is symbolized as Babylon the Great, “the great prostitute.” (Revelation 17:1, 5) The scarlet-colored beast, which destroys Babylon the Great, is a symbol of the organization whose purpose is to unite and represent the nations of the world. It first existed as the League of Nations and is now the United Nations.







Those who will survive these seven years are those as quoted in the bible who do not receive the mark of the beast ,many if not all will be martyred (killed) for God's sake , honestly its going to be the worst time for some one to be a born again not even a hundreds of years of suffering currently can be compared to the seven year period remember this events to Come will claim half of the world's population as it starts to unfold .

famine

Darkness

poverty

plagues

death

war

earthquakes

will make Merry of all the inhabitants of the world , the Satan and the Antichrist will do anything to find those without the mark and persecute them until they beg to be given the marks whilst they will not be forced on everyone its of note those to be marked as scripted will have to accept it ( after the tortures and all why won't you?)



You won't be able to hide , technology is so advanced right now satellites will be used to track the unmarked.

^ par. 5 In the book of Revelation, false religion is symbolized as Babylon the Great, "the great prostitute." (Revelation 17:1, 5) The scarlet-colored beast, which destroys Babylon the Great, is a symbol of the organization whose purpose is to unite and represent the nations of the world. It first existed as the League of Nations and is now the United Nations.

Those who will survive these seven years are those as quoted in the bible who do not receive the mark of the beast ,many if not all will be martyred (killed) for God's sake , honestly its going to be the worst time for some one to be a born again not even a hundreds of years of suffering currently can be compared to the seven year period remember this events to Come will claim half of the world's population as it starts to unfold .

famine

Darkness

poverty

plagues

death

war

earthquakes

will make Merry of all the inhabitants of the world , the Satan and the Antichrist will do anything to find those without the mark and persecute them until they beg to be given the marks whilst they will not be forced on everyone its of note those to be marked as scripted will have to accept it ( after the tortures and all why won't you?)

You won't be able to hide , technology is so advanced right now satellites will be used to track the unmarked.

You won't be able to pretend to have it because without it no buying or selling can occur ,no food,no clothing, no nothing and like I said its the most terrible ,horrific and worst time to be a Christian so my brethren repent while you still can for what's to befall the left overs after the rapture is left unimagined.





What if we are living the life after rapture?



Tell me what more tribulations do we expect after all these sufferings from buhari and his minions?



To be honest though, Christianity never gives good stories of joy, peace, happiness and all sorts. It is always a story of hell and horrors to come.



See this one below me saying sex dolls are from the marine world.



I pray God helps us all.... Just take a look at people having sex with dolls from the marine world. People are actually celebrating it.... I think we are done here on earth

Pls let the worst happen...rapture is long overdue to come...it should just come now and end of these FEAR FILES from zee world...

If this was God's plan I wish He never created me now I'm concerned about my wife and kids....he just shouldn't have created us and later show us his superiority later...it's not as if we are enjoying anything on this world...which other tribulation could be worst than the one Nigeria is already experiencing from APC...if God is for all then he is suppose to spare Africa out of this so called rapture ahhhhhhh....that one is now quoting bible...as if African has not been suffering from all the above listed. .from poverty to death to femine and all....

We are used to it abeg...who's sharing the mark should get started with it already....someone can not suffer in naija and suffer when he has opportunity to live a filled life o....

If u are not dead b4 2019 in Nigeria. ..u ve survive that 7yrs of tribulation...Nigeria is already in the tribulation...I have that feelings

Ok..somthing bothers me a lot. God is the begining and also the end. He knows the outcome of all things before it happens. I'm sure while creating osama, abacha and their ilks he knew what havoc they would render to mankind. So why go ahead and create them?

Fairy tales meant to scare kids

Ah, yes, the End Times - when at last you can float in the sky and laugh scornfully at everyone who disbelieved you, and watch them writhe in torture and horror, while you float gracefully away with Jesus...



Meanwhile, it is indeed the perfect excuse to do NOTHING: no need to feed the hungry, clothe the Unclad, visit those in prison, nurse the sick; no need to do anything but send (a little) money to help convert the heathen; no need to worry about the environment or anyone else because Revelations is very plain that 1/3 of the waters are going to be turned into blood and 1/3 of the world is going to be burned and everyone's going to be hit by hailstones. But meanwhile, you'll be up in the sky, laughing and floating like some kind of Macy's Day Parade balloon, only without handlers.



The End Times - the ultimate revenge against anybody that has ever frightened you, disagreed with you, opposed you, or even hinted that; looking forward to the oppression, torture, hideous death and ultimate eternal damnation of the majority of the world is the sign of one sick f***ing brain.

There is no pre-tribution rapture



I cant argue, but that is it. Dont hope for that. Ready yourself for the rigours of the Great Tribulation.

Rapture want to happen and i am here looking for money to buy PS4, anyways believe it or not the rapture is near, God help us

Before rapture my dear.

KushyKush:



To be honest though, Christianity never gives good stories of joy, peace, happiness and all sorts. It is always a story of hell and horrors to come.

Discover Christianity for yourself, all you have to do is accept Jesus Christ and believe in your heart that you are saved. Get baptised with water and you're done. You become immune to sin and death. If only people truly understood these things. Life as a Christian is the best.

hopefulLandlord:

Ah, yes, the End Times - when at last you can float in the sky and laugh scornfully at everyone who disbelieved you, and watch them writhe in torture and horror, while you float gracefully away with Jesus...



Meanwhile, it is indeed the perfect excuse to do NOTHING: no need to feed the hungry, clothe the Unclad, visit those in prison, nurse the sick; no need to do anything but send (a little) money to help convert the heathen; no need to worry about the environment or anyone else because Revelations is very plain that 1/3 of the waters are going to be turned into blood and 1/3 of the world is going to be burned and everyone's going to be hit by hailstones. But meanwhile, you'll be up in the sky, laughing and floating like some kind of Macy's Day Parade balloon, only without handlers.



The End Times - the ultimate revenge against anybody that has ever frightened you, disagreed with you, opposed you, or even hinted that; looking forward to the oppression, torture, hideous death and ultimate eternal damnation of the majority of the world is the sign of one sick f***ing brain.



I wonder why you are bent on killing yourself over Christians and Christianity. Don't worry you'll be alright.

Jethrolite:

Discover Christianity for yourself, all you have to do is accept Jesus Christ and believe in your heart that you are saved. Get baptised with water and you're done. You become immune to sin and death. If only people truly understood these things. Life as a Christian is the best.

Best? With the promise of hell if you don't pay Tithes?

Leonbonapart:

D phone ur using is from the marine world, I wander why ur still using it.

Lol are we still waiting for the Rapture after more than 2000 years of waiting? How dull can human beings get.. Smh

To The Op; The World Doesnt Care; Tribulation Or No Tribulation,many Believe Its All A Joke And Clown.

Let Me Tell You What I Believe;

I Believe To Be A Christian,is Far From Just Going To Church Every Sundays,although Important. But Is Being A Child Of God Born Again In The Holy Ghost.

I Believe 75 Percent Of The World Would Go To Hell,only 25 Will Make It,no Matter What Takes Place,no Matter How Hot Your Sermon Becomes. Read Ephesians1:1-end.

I Believe The Anti-christ Are Pastors And Not Muslims,although Christianity Is The Only Way To The Kingdom.

I Believe God Is Running An End Time Programme Right Now,that Is Summarizing God's Work On Earth,and that Would Bring The End.

I Believe Out Of The 25 Percent Of The Few That Would Make God's Kingdom,5 Percent If Not 3 Self Are Women(sorry O,But they Are Becoming Strong Weapons Of The Devil. Fact).

And Lastly, I Believe With My 1 Scent Here, I Am Free To Air My View.

So Dont Quote Rubbish. Thanks.

Jethrolite:

Discover Christianity for yourself, all you have to do is accept Jesus Christ and believe in your heart that you are saved. Get baptised with water and you're done. You become immune to sin and death. If only people truly understood these things. Life as a Christian is the best.

""Life as a Christian is the best""





Nigeria is not better than Qatar.

KushyKush:





I don't tithe. The path has been placed before you to follow, discover it for yourself because so many preach the gospel with personal bias to favour them.

KushyKush:





What if we are living the life after rapture?



Tell me what more tribulations do we expect after all these sufferings from buhari and his minions?



To be honest though, Christianity never gives good stories of joy, peace, happiness and all sorts. It is always a story of hell and horrors to come.



See this one below me saying sex dolls are from the marine world.



Dont mind that marine world idiot.

PrecisionFx:



your wisdom is that of man. Its lame

KushyKush:





What if we are living the life after rapture?



Tell me what more tribulations do we expect after all these sufferings from buhari and his minions?



To be honest though, Christianity never gives good stories of joy, peace, happiness and all sorts. It is always a story of hell and horrors to come.



See this one below me saying sex dolls are from the marine world.



A religion of fear and rigidity. What if the rapture has taken place?What if we are living the life after rapture?Tell me what more tribulations do we expect after all these sufferings from buhari and his minions?To be honest though, Christianity never gives good stories of joy, peace, happiness and all sorts. It is always a story of hell and horrors to come.See this one below me saying sex dolls are from the marine world.A religion of fear and rigidity.

The truth is... You people will not kill someone on nairaland

May God helps us all..

Leonbonapart:

your wisdom is that of man. Its lame



And ur wisdom is that of a God........U created the earth .