The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Piercy(m): 7:00am
The great tribulation will bring the greatest time of trouble ever to come upon mankind. According to Bible prophecy, it will occur during “the last days,” or “the end time.” (2 Timothy 3:1; Daniel 12:4, New American Bible) It will be “a tribulation such as has not occurred from the beginning of the creation that God created until that time, and will not occur again.”—Mark 13:19; Daniel 12:1; Matthew 24:21, 22.
^ par. 5 In the book of Revelation, false religion is symbolized as Babylon the Great, “the great prostitute.” (Revelation 17:1, 5) The scarlet-colored beast, which destroys Babylon the Great, is a symbol of the organization whose purpose is to unite and represent the nations of the world. It first existed as the League of Nations and is now the United Nations.
Those who will survive these seven years are those as quoted in the bible who do not receive the mark of the beast ,many if not all will be martyred (killed) for God's sake , honestly its going to be the worst time for some one to be a born again not even a hundreds of years of suffering currently can be compared to the seven year period remember this events to Come will claim half of the world's population as it starts to unfold .
famine
Darkness
poverty
plagues
death
war
earthquakes
will make Merry of all the inhabitants of the world , the Satan and the Antichrist will do anything to find those without the mark and persecute them until they beg to be given the marks whilst they will not be forced on everyone its of note those to be marked as scripted will have to accept it ( after the tortures and all why won't you?)
You won't be able to hide , technology is so advanced right now satellites will be used to track the unmarked.
You won't be able to pretend to have it because without it no buying or selling can occur ,no food,no clothing, no nothing and like I said its the most terrible ,horrific and worst time to be a Christian so my brethren repent while you still can for what's to befall the left overs after the rapture is left unimagined.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by KushyKush: 9:27am
What if the rapture has taken place?
What if we are living the life after rapture?
Tell me what more tribulations do we expect after all these sufferings from buhari and his minions?
To be honest though, Christianity never gives good stories of joy, peace, happiness and all sorts. It is always a story of hell and horrors to come.
See this one below me saying sex dolls are from the marine world.
A religion of fear and rigidity.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Leonbonapart(m): 9:27am
I pray God helps us all.... Just take a look at people having sex with dolls from the marine world. People are actually celebrating it.... I think we are done here on earth
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by timilehin007(m): 9:28am
Pls let the worst happen...rapture is long overdue to come...it should just come now and end of these FEAR FILES from zee world...
If this was God's plan I wish He never created me now I'm concerned about my wife and kids....he just shouldn't have created us and later show us his superiority later...it's not as if we are enjoying anything on this world...which other tribulation could be worst than the one Nigeria is already experiencing from APC...if God is for all then he is suppose to spare Africa out of this so called rapture ahhhhhhh....that one is now quoting bible...as if African has not been suffering from all the above listed. .from poverty to death to femine and all....
We are used to it abeg...who's sharing the mark should get started with it already....someone can not suffer in naija and suffer when he has opportunity to live a filled life o....
If u are not dead b4 2019 in Nigeria. ..u ve survive that 7yrs of tribulation...Nigeria is already in the tribulation...I have that feelings
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by TaiKuun(m): 9:29am
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by kstyle2(m): 9:30am
Ok..somthing bothers me a lot. God is the begining and also the end. He knows the outcome of all things before it happens. I'm sure while creating osama, abacha and their ilks he knew what havoc they would render to mankind. So why go ahead and create them?
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Fingerprinter(m): 9:30am
Fairy tales meant to scare kids
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by olamil34(m): 9:30am
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by hopefulLandlord: 9:32am
Ah, yes, the End Times - when at last you can float in the sky and laugh scornfully at everyone who disbelieved you, and watch them writhe in torture and horror, while you float gracefully away with Jesus...
Meanwhile, it is indeed the perfect excuse to do NOTHING: no need to feed the hungry, clothe the Unclad, visit those in prison, nurse the sick; no need to do anything but send (a little) money to help convert the heathen; no need to worry about the environment or anyone else because Revelations is very plain that 1/3 of the waters are going to be turned into blood and 1/3 of the world is going to be burned and everyone's going to be hit by hailstones. But meanwhile, you'll be up in the sky, laughing and floating like some kind of Macy's Day Parade balloon, only without handlers.
The End Times - the ultimate revenge against anybody that has ever frightened you, disagreed with you, opposed you, or even hinted that; looking forward to the oppression, torture, hideous death and ultimate eternal damnation of the majority of the world is the sign of one sick f***ing brain.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by elampiro(m): 9:32am
There is no pre-tribution rapture
I cant argue, but that is it. Dont hope for that. Ready yourself for the rigours of the Great Tribulation.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by AK481(m): 9:35am
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Suspect33(m): 9:36am
Rapture want to happen and i am here looking for money to buy PS4, anyways believe it or not the rapture is near, God help us
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by zedman1(m): 9:39am
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Omudia11: 9:39am
Before rapture my dear.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by TaiKuun(m): 9:39am
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Jethrolite(m): 9:40am
KushyKush:Discover Christianity for yourself, all you have to do is accept Jesus Christ and believe in your heart that you are saved. Get baptised with water and you're done. You become immune to sin and death. If only people truly understood these things. Life as a Christian is the best.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Omudia11: 9:40am
I wonder why you are bent on killing yourself over Christians and Christianity. Don't worry you'll be alright.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by BruncleZuma: 9:41am
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by KushyKush: 9:41am
Jethrolite:
Best? With the promise of hell if you don't pay Tithes?
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by PrecisionFx(m): 9:43am
Leonbonapart:D phone ur using is from the marine world, I wander why ur still using it.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by 12345baba: 9:43am
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by MrMystrO(m): 9:43am
Lol are we still waiting for the Rapture after more than 2000 years of waiting? How dull can human beings get.. Smh
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Edonojie007(m): 9:44am
To The Op; The World Doesnt Care; Tribulation Or No Tribulation,many Believe Its All A Joke And Clown.
Let Me Tell You What I Believe;
I Believe To Be A Christian,is Far From Just Going To Church Every Sundays,although Important. But Is Being A Child Of God Born Again In The Holy Ghost.
I Believe 75 Percent Of The World Would Go To Hell,only 25 Will Make It,no Matter What Takes Place,no Matter How Hot Your Sermon Becomes. Read Ephesians1:1-end.
I Believe The Anti-christ Are Pastors And Not Muslims,although Christianity Is The Only Way To The Kingdom.
I Believe God Is Running An End Time Programme Right Now,that Is Summarizing God's Work On Earth,and that Would Bring The End.
I Believe Out Of The 25 Percent Of The Few That Would Make God's Kingdom,5 Percent If Not 3 Self Are Women(sorry O,But they Are Becoming Strong Weapons Of The Devil. Fact).
And Lastly, I Believe With My 1 Scent Here, I Am Free To Air My View.
So Dont Quote Rubbish. Thanks.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by PrecisionFx(m): 9:45am
Jethrolite:
""Life as a Christian is the best""
Nigeria is not better than Qatar.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Jethrolite(m): 9:46am
KushyKush:I don't tithe. The path has been placed before you to follow, discover it for yourself because so many preach the gospel with personal bias to favour them.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by PrecisionFx(m): 9:46am
KushyKush:
Dont mind that marine world idiot.
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Rexnegro(m): 9:53am
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by Leonbonapart(m): 9:54am
PrecisionFx:your wisdom is that of man. Its lame
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by samx4real(m): 9:55am
KushyKush:
The truth is... You people will not kill someone on nairaland
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by joystickextend1(m): 9:56am
May God helps us all..
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by PrecisionFx(m): 10:05am
Leonbonapart:
And ur wisdom is that of a God........U created the earth .
Re: The Great Tribulations After Rapture by jacoik(m): 10:18am
KushyKush:like seriously? One will go to hell if he don't pay tithe? That means all my village people are all hell bound
