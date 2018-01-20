Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja (2986 Views)

Late Yar'adua Spent His Presidential Leave At Obudu Cattle Ranch In 2009 / Nigerian Army To Set Up Cattle Ranches Nationwide / Eagle Farms And Cattle Ranch In Anambra: The Easiest Way To Stop Fulani Herdsmen (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

He made the disclosure during the presentation of farm implements and items by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh to the Nigerian Army in Abuja.



General Buratai explained that the Army is investing in livestock, fisheries, poultry and other aspects of agriculture, and, so far, the Army boasts of about 1,000 herds of cattle in its ranches in different formations across the country.



He said the army is going beyond carrying arms in the affected areas to ensure security, they are playing active role in supporting the nation’s agriculture potential.



At the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches located in Giri on the outskirts of the nation’s capital, the ranch, which is part of the Barracks Investment Initiative Programme of the Army, is stocked with over 30 tonnes of feed concentrates, machines for making feeds and grass seeds for producing pasture.



The Ministry of Agriculture showed their support for the initiative by presenting some agriculture machineries to the army.



Sitting on a vast land which could accommodate several thousands of cows, the ranch has two breeds of about 300 cows and the army is planning to replicate these at all Army formations across the country.



https://www.channelstv.com/2018/01/20/army-sets-up-cattle-ranch-in-abuja/

PaulOgrady:







https://www.channelstv.com/2018/01/20/army-sets-up-cattle-ranch-in-abuja/ Who would have thought?

The army should just replace the Legislative Arm of government

Afterall, it is a zombiecracy Who would have thought?The army should just replace the Legislative Arm of governmentAfterall, it is a zombiecracy 6 Likes

imhotep:



Who would have thought?

The army should just replace the Legislative Arm of government

Afterall, it is a zombiecracy Please read.



This was a plan in 2016 to help wives of soldiers earn more money and be financially empowered not about herdsmen.



The plan was also to set up vegetable farms, fish farms and the likes.



This article was from 2016 and explains it all

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/ Please read.This was a plan in 2016 to help wives of soldiers earn more money and be financially empowered not about herdsmen.The plan was also to set up vegetable farms, fish farms and the likes.This article was from 2016 and explains it all 4 Likes 1 Share

And finally, the nation went to the dogs..



This is the grand plan, gradually the fulani dominated army would lay claim to lands in any location telling you its the Nigerian army cattle farm



The minister of agriculture was bold enough to say fulani herders would be escorted to/from and within their anticipated cattle colonies by cattle rangers (army).



What about everyother person who faces mishaps in their business routines? 7 Likes 3 Shares

Something that has been long been there, Although I am not supporting the cattle colony issue but this very one is a lie.

are we in military government or since when the military start rearing cattle?



look at the map and area the south east states are located. they caved out the Igbo speaking area for selfish reasons and then called it south east.

they locked the Igbo inside Nigeria.



look at the map and give me reasons why igboland is south east?



should it not be south central? 3 Likes

Mynd44:



Please read.



This was a plan in 2016 to help wives of soldiers earn more money and be financially empowered not about herdsmen.



The plan was also to set up vegetable farms, fish farms and the likes.



This article was from 2016 and explains it all

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/ Such plans were made under zombiecratic influences Such plans were made underinfluences 3 Likes

imhotep:



Such plans were made under zombiecratic influences So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?



Smh So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?Smh 3 Likes 1 Share



Given the map of Nigeria... We must send this people back up Given the map of Nigeria... We must send this people back up 1 Like

Mynd44:



So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?



Smh Please enough of the sophistry.

We all know the zombie army is in full support of cattle-based land-grabbing Please enough of the sophistry.We all know the zombie army is in full support of cattle-based land-grabbing 4 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:



So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?



Smh

And what about those majorly of the southern extraction whom are not into agriculture? 5 Likes

Esseite:





And what about those whom are not into agriculture? Its not called zoogeria for nothing Its not called zoogeria for nothing 1 Like

Esseite:





And what about those whom are not into agriculture?

He noted that he has created the Barrack Investment Initiative as platform that affords Army family members the opportunity of raising up fishing ponds, vegetable gardens, fruits, livestock, chicken and their eggs.



According to him, the intention of the Nigerian Army was not just to secure the country, but to contribute in growing the economy of the nation.



He added: “We want to tell our wives that they can live beyond the salaries of their husbands, so we are trying to empower the women in the barracks to be able to form co-operatives, so as to access loans and to a large extent be able to fend for themselves and their families, even without the salaries of their husbands.



Meanwhile, the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General John Malu said that the formidable shopping edifice had over 2000 shops, 27 warehouses and a printing press owned by the Nigerian Navy

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/ 2 Likes 2 Shares

Esseite:





And what about those majorly of the southern extraction whom are not into agriculture?



Go to the Army and ask them ipob think their little minded concerns bothers anybody Go to the Army and ask themipob think their little minded concerns bothers anybody 1 Like

usba:

[s][/s]



Go to the Army and ask them ipob think their little minded concerns bothers anybody

Bro/sis or anything... pls look for your kind, was having a responsible conversation with a sane person.



Why are you everywhere, have some decorum. Bro/sis or anything... pls look for your kind, was having a responsible conversation with a sane person.Why are you everywhere, have some decorum. 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

Too many distractions lead to under performance. They should focus on there constitutional duties and leave agriculture for farmers. 5 Likes

Mynd44:



So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?



Smh

You are underestimating the Caliphate.



It is a matter of time before you will accept that there is more to this Cattle Colony/ Reserve.



Today it is the Tivs



Tomorrow, it could be in your direction. You are underestimating the Caliphate.It is a matter of time before you will accept that there is more to this Cattle Colony/ Reserve.Today it is the TivsTomorrow, it could be in your direction. 1 Like

Nutase:

Too many distractions lead to under performance. They should focus on there constitutional duties and leave agriculture for farmers.

A military that can't produce common missile and helicopter, wants to go into farming.



Misplaced priority. A military that can't produce common missile and helicopter, wants to go into farming.Misplaced priority. 3 Likes

I pity the Gbagies and the Gwaries the original owners of Abuja.



Buhari is truly a curse. 2 Likes

Mynd44:









https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/

Great response... now the 2000 units and warehouses are they either sold,leased,rented to the non fulani/agricultural army wives or not? Great response... now the 2000 units and warehouses are they either sold,leased,rented to the non fulani/agricultural army wives or not?

Warship:





You are underestimating the Caliphate.



It is a matter of time before you will accept that there is more to this Cattle Colony/ Reserve.



Today it is the Tivs



Tomorrow, it could be in your direction. That was how St. Paul Unongo was mis-yarning until sense fell upon him



cc Mynd44 That was how St. Paul Unongo was mis-yarning until sense fell upon himcc Mynd44 3 Likes

Esseite:





Brother... pls look for your kind, was having a responsible conversation with a sane person.



Why are you everywhere, have some decorum.



Have some sense, do you think the army is staffed with ipob kind that knows only tribalism and hate? Did mynd44 tell you he works in the Army? Get out jare. Have some sense, do you think the army is staffed with ipob kind that knows only tribalism and hate? Did mynd44 tell you he works in the Army? Get out jare. 1 Like 2 Shares

from the map there is no space for colony in the south. they should use from the north. 2 Likes

usba:

[s][/s]



Have some sense, do you think the army is staffed with ipob kind that knows only tribalism and hate? Did mynd44 tell you he works in the Army? Get out jare.

Usba.. its good you acknowledged it was mynd44 i was having that sane convo with.



You should have respected that or joined the convo maturely rather than bringing up your usual ipob rantings all over again. Usba.. its good you acknowledged it was mynd44 i was having that sane convo with.You should have respected that or joined the convo maturely rather than bringing up your usual ipob rantings all over again. 1 Like 1 Share

Soldiers that are supposed to protect life and properties are the the one herding cows



What a country that value cows more than humans 2 Likes

imhotep:



That was how St. Paul Unongo was mis-yarning until sense fell upon him



cc Mynd44

It is just a matter of time before people like Mynd44 will understand the grand plan of the Caliphate.



Germans don't practice Nomadic cattle farming but produce more meat and milk than the whole of West Africa. It is just a matter of time before people like Mynd44 will understand the grand plan of the Caliphate.Germans don't practice Nomadic cattle farming but produce more meat and milk than the whole of West Africa. 1 Like

Warship:





It is just a matter of time before people like Mynd44 will understand the grand plan of the Caliphate.



Germans don't practice Nomadic cattle farming but produce more meat and milk than the whole of West Africa. California has MASSIVE cow ranches, a state that practically feeds the entire USA.



No need for military interference or herdsmen murderers California has MASSIVE cow ranches, a state that practically feeds the entire USA.No need for military interference or herdsmen murderers 4 Likes

Esseite:





Usba.. its good you acknowledged it was mynd44 i was having that sane convo with.



You should have respected that or joined the convo maturely rather than bringing up your usual ipob rantings all over again.

If you wanted a personal convo you should have pm'ed and hide your obviously senseless questions from the public, but having a public conversation that shows tribalism that is associated with the foolishness of accursed ipob it is only natural I point out the inherent daftness of such a foolish comment. If you wanted a personal convo you should have pm'ed and hide your obviously senseless questions from the public, but having a public conversation that shows tribalism that is associated with the foolishness of accursed ipob it is only natural I point out the inherent daftness of such a foolish comment. 1 Like

usba:

[s][/s]

If you wanted a personal convo you should have pm'ed and hide your obviously senseless questions from the public, but having a public conversation that shows tribalism that is associated with the foolishness of accursed ipob it is only natural I point out the inherent daftness of such a foolish comment.

You read all that and could not read "join maturely"..You need help really, cant do this all over with you again, cant do your level.. You read all that and could not read "join maturely"..You need help really, cant do this all over with you again, cant do your level.. 1 Like 1 Share

Esseite:

And finally, the nation went to the dogs..



This is the grand plan, gradually the fulani infested and dominated army would lay claim to lands in any location telling you its the Nigerian army cattle farm



The minister of agriculture was bold enough to say fulani herders would be escorted to/from and within their anticipated cattle colonies by cattle rangers (army).



What about everyother person who faces mishaps in their business routines?









Exactly you have exposed their plans .. Exactly you have exposed their plans .. 3 Likes