₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,947,738 members, 4,038,334 topics. Date: Sunday, 21 January 2018 at 10:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja (2986 Views)
Late Yar'adua Spent His Presidential Leave At Obudu Cattle Ranch In 2009 / Nigerian Army To Set Up Cattle Ranches Nationwide / Eagle Farms And Cattle Ranch In Anambra: The Easiest Way To Stop Fulani Herdsmen (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by PaulOgrady: 7:51am
He made the disclosure during the presentation of farm implements and items by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh to the Nigerian Army in Abuja.
https://www.channelstv.com/2018/01/20/army-sets-up-cattle-ranch-in-abuja/
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 7:57am
PaulOgrady:Who would have thought?
The army should just replace the Legislative Arm of government
Afterall, it is a zombiecracy
6 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Mynd44: 8:09am
imhotep:Please read.
This was a plan in 2016 to help wives of soldiers earn more money and be financially empowered not about herdsmen.
The plan was also to set up vegetable farms, fish farms and the likes.
This article was from 2016 and explains it all
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:11am
And finally, the nation went to the dogs..
This is the grand plan, gradually the fulani dominated army would lay claim to lands in any location telling you its the Nigerian army cattle farm
The minister of agriculture was bold enough to say fulani herders would be escorted to/from and within their anticipated cattle colonies by cattle rangers (army).
What about everyother person who faces mishaps in their business routines?
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by 2chainzz(m): 8:13am
Something that has been long been there, Although I am not supporting the cattle colony issue but this very one is a lie.
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by yanshDoctor: 8:13am
are we in military government or since when the military start rearing cattle?
look at the map and area the south east states are located. they caved out the Igbo speaking area for selfish reasons and then called it south east.
they locked the Igbo inside Nigeria.
look at the map and give me reasons why igboland is south east?
should it not be south central?
3 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:14am
Mynd44:Such plans were made under zombiecratic influences
3 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Mynd44: 8:16am
imhotep:So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?
Smh
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by angels09: 8:19am
Given the map of Nigeria... We must send this people back up
1 Like
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:19am
Mynd44:Please enough of the sophistry.
We all know the zombie army is in full support of cattle-based land-grabbing
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:21am
Mynd44:
And what about those majorly of the southern extraction whom are not into agriculture?
5 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:22am
Esseite:Its not called zoogeria for nothing
1 Like
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Mynd44: 8:24am
Esseite:
He noted that he has created the Barrack Investment Initiative as platform that affords Army family members the opportunity of raising up fishing ponds, vegetable gardens, fruits, livestock, chicken and their eggs.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by usba: 8:26am
Esseite:
Go to the Army and ask them ipob think their little minded concerns bothers anybody
1 Like
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:28am
usba:
Bro/sis or anything... pls look for your kind, was having a responsible conversation with a sane person.
Why are you everywhere, have some decorum.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:28am
Hmmm
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Nutase(f): 8:28am
Too many distractions lead to under performance. They should focus on there constitutional duties and leave agriculture for farmers.
5 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Warship: 8:31am
Mynd44:
You are underestimating the Caliphate.
It is a matter of time before you will accept that there is more to this Cattle Colony/ Reserve.
Today it is the Tivs
Tomorrow, it could be in your direction.
1 Like
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Warship: 8:32am
Nutase:
A military that can't produce common missile and helicopter, wants to go into farming.
Misplaced priority.
3 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by MisterGrace: 8:33am
I pity the Gbagies and the Gwaries the original owners of Abuja.
Buhari is truly a curse.
2 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:33am
Mynd44:
Great response... now the 2000 units and warehouses are they either sold,leased,rented to the non fulani/agricultural army wives or not?
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:34am
Warship:That was how St. Paul Unongo was mis-yarning until sense fell upon him
cc Mynd44
3 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by usba: 8:35am
Esseite:
Have some sense, do you think the army is staffed with ipob kind that knows only tribalism and hate? Did mynd44 tell you he works in the Army? Get out jare.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by yanshDoctor: 8:35am
from the map there is no space for colony in the south. they should use from the north.
2 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:36am
usba:
Usba.. its good you acknowledged it was mynd44 i was having that sane convo with.
You should have respected that or joined the convo maturely rather than bringing up your usual ipob rantings all over again.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by pauljumbo: 8:37am
Soldiers that are supposed to protect life and properties are the the one herding cows
What a country that value cows more than humans
2 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Warship: 8:37am
imhotep:
It is just a matter of time before people like Mynd44 will understand the grand plan of the Caliphate.
Germans don't practice Nomadic cattle farming but produce more meat and milk than the whole of West Africa.
1 Like
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:41am
Warship:California has MASSIVE cow ranches, a state that practically feeds the entire USA.
No need for military interference or herdsmen murderers
4 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by usba: 8:44am
Esseite:
If you wanted a personal convo you should have pm'ed and hide your obviously senseless questions from the public, but having a public conversation that shows tribalism that is associated with the foolishness of accursed ipob it is only natural I point out the inherent daftness of such a foolish comment.
1 Like
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:46am
usba:
You read all that and could not read "join maturely"..You need help really, cant do this all over with you again, cant do your level..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by SalamRushdie: 8:47am
Esseite:
Exactly you have exposed their plans ..
3 Likes
|Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:51am
Esseite:Mynd44 supports this plan 300%
3 Likes
Apc’s Secret Plot To Islamize Nigeria Revealed / Please Interpret This Dream / Invitation To Buhari's Retirement Party
Viewing this topic: Sparklettunes1, coolcharm(m), justramon, Karlman, kettykings, Olifiz(m), YesNo, tellwisdom, ohimi(m), latbas(m), brown3, FairValue(m), hamzo66, emmbet, Nolongthing88(m), DrLee(m), Arelyn, hmbassey1960(m), Hitler10, advocatebaba(m), Sprumbabafather, Aphrygian, Bullet4U(m), Sampalo, Odukes(m), olasaad(f), onavae(m), donsiqua(m), laffwitmi, Chineseface1(f), megasoul, YINKS89(m), OJILLEX(m), Trut(m), ta4ba3(m), lovelyadeola(m), Gracesofar(m), omoluka(m), stupidity, soronzo, 989900, ogogoroNo1, SkillfulValue, Thegeneralqueen(f), Dondippino, matrix199(m), dadydee(m), EROMS38(m), peterincredible, ayojohn4real, Oye0404(m), 5direct, Fuckadict(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6