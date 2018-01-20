₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,947,738 members, 4,038,334 topics. Date: Sunday, 21 January 2018 at 10:20 AM

Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja (2986 Views)

Late Yar'adua Spent His Presidential Leave At Obudu Cattle Ranch In 2009 / Nigerian Army To Set Up Cattle Ranches Nationwide / Eagle Farms And Cattle Ranch In Anambra: The Easiest Way To Stop Fulani Herdsmen (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by PaulOgrady: 7:51am
He made the disclosure during the presentation of farm implements and items by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh to the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

General Buratai explained that the Army is investing in livestock, fisheries, poultry and other aspects of agriculture, and, so far, the Army boasts of about 1,000 herds of cattle in its ranches in different formations across the country.

He said the army is going beyond carrying arms in the affected areas to ensure security, they are playing active role in supporting the nation’s agriculture potential.

At the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches located in Giri on the outskirts of the nation’s capital, the ranch, which is part of the Barracks Investment Initiative Programme of the Army, is stocked with over 30 tonnes of feed concentrates, machines for making feeds and grass seeds for producing pasture.

The Ministry of Agriculture showed their support for the initiative by presenting some agriculture machineries to the army.

Sitting on a vast land which could accommodate several thousands of cows, the ranch has two breeds of about 300 cows and the army is planning to replicate these at all Army formations across the country.


https://www.channelstv.com/2018/01/20/army-sets-up-cattle-ranch-in-abuja/

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 7:57am
PaulOgrady:



https://www.channelstv.com/2018/01/20/army-sets-up-cattle-ranch-in-abuja/
Who would have thought?
The army should just replace the Legislative Arm of government grin grin
Afterall, it is a zombiecracy grin grin

6 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Mynd44: 8:09am
imhotep:

Who would have thought?
The army should just replace the Legislative Arm of government grin grin
Afterall, it is a zombiecracy grin grin
Please read.

This was a plan in 2016 to help wives of soldiers earn more money and be financially empowered not about herdsmen.

The plan was also to set up vegetable farms, fish farms and the likes.

This article was from 2016 and explains it all
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:11am
And finally, the nation went to the dogs..

This is the grand plan, gradually the fulani dominated army would lay claim to lands in any location telling you its the Nigerian army cattle farm

The minister of agriculture was bold enough to say fulani herders would be escorted to/from and within their anticipated cattle colonies by cattle rangers (army).

What about everyother person who faces mishaps in their business routines?

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by 2chainzz(m): 8:13am
Something that has been long been there, Although I am not supporting the cattle colony issue but this very one is a lie.
Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by yanshDoctor: 8:13am
are we in military government or since when the military start rearing cattle?

look at the map and area the south east states are located. they caved out the Igbo speaking area for selfish reasons and then called it south east.
they locked the Igbo inside Nigeria.

look at the map and give me reasons why igboland is south east?

should it not be south central?

3 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:14am
Mynd44:

Please read.

This was a plan in 2016 to help wives of soldiers earn more money and be financially empowered not about herdsmen.

The plan was also to set up vegetable farms, fish farms and the likes.

This article was from 2016 and explains it all
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/
Such plans were made under zombiecratic influences grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Mynd44: 8:16am
imhotep:

Such plans were made under zombiecratic influences grin grin
So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?

Smh

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by angels09: 8:19am
angry
Given the map of Nigeria... We must send this people back up

1 Like

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:19am
Mynd44:

So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?

Smh
Please enough of the sophistry.
We all know the zombie army is in full support of cattle-based land-grabbing grin grin grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:21am
Mynd44:

So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?

Smh

And what about those majorly of the southern extraction whom are not into agriculture?

5 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:22am
Esseite:


And what about those whom are not into agriculture?
Its not called zoogeria for nothing

1 Like

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Mynd44: 8:24am
Esseite:


And what about those whom are not into agriculture?

He noted that he has created the Barrack Investment Initiative as platform that affords Army family members the opportunity of raising up fishing ponds, vegetable gardens, fruits, livestock, chicken and their eggs.

According to him, the intention of the Nigerian Army was not just to secure the country, but to contribute in growing the economy of the nation.

He added: “We want to tell our wives that they can live beyond the salaries of their husbands, so we are trying to empower the women in the barracks to be able to form co-operatives, so as to access loans and to a large extent be able to fend for themselves and their families, even without the salaries of their husbands.

Meanwhile, the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General John Malu said that the formidable shopping edifice had over 2000 shops, 27 warehouses and a printing press owned by the Nigerian Navy

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by usba: 8:26am
Esseite:


And what about those majorly of the southern extraction whom are not into agriculture?


Go to the Army and ask them grin grin grin ipob think their little minded concerns bothers anybody

1 Like

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:28am
usba:
[s][/s]

Go to the Army and ask them grin grin grin ipob think their little minded concerns bothers anybody

Bro/sis or anything... pls look for your kind, was having a responsible conversation with a sane person.

Why are you everywhere, have some decorum.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:28am
Hmmm
Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Nutase(f): 8:28am
Too many distractions lead to under performance. They should focus on there constitutional duties and leave agriculture for farmers.

5 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Warship: 8:31am
Mynd44:

So wives of military men don't deserve to earn money?

Smh

You are underestimating the Caliphate.

It is a matter of time before you will accept that there is more to this Cattle Colony/ Reserve.

Today it is the Tivs

Tomorrow, it could be in your direction.

1 Like

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Warship: 8:32am
Nutase:
Too many distractions lead to under performance. They should focus on there constitutional duties and leave agriculture for farmers.

A military that can't produce common missile and helicopter, wants to go into farming.

Misplaced priority.

3 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by MisterGrace: 8:33am
I pity the Gbagies and the Gwaries the original owners of Abuja.

Buhari is truly a curse.

2 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:33am
Mynd44:




https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-set-cattle-ranches-nationwide/

Great response... now the 2000 units and warehouses are they either sold,leased,rented to the non fulani/agricultural army wives or not?
Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:34am
Warship:


You are underestimating the Caliphate.

It is a matter of time before you will accept that there is more to this Cattle Colony/ Reserve.

Today it is the Tivs

Tomorrow, it could be in your direction.
That was how St. Paul Unongo was mis-yarning until sense fell upon him grin grin

cc Mynd44

3 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by usba: 8:35am
Esseite:


Brother... pls look for your kind, was having a responsible conversation with a sane person.

Why are you everywhere, have some decorum.


Have some sense, do you think the army is staffed with ipob kind that knows only tribalism and hate? Did mynd44 tell you he works in the Army? Get out jare.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by yanshDoctor: 8:35am
from the map there is no space for colony in the south. they should use from the north.

2 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:36am
usba:
[s][/s]

Have some sense, do you think the army is staffed with ipob kind that knows only tribalism and hate? Did mynd44 tell you he works in the Army? Get out jare.

Usba.. its good you acknowledged it was mynd44 i was having that sane convo with.

You should have respected that or joined the convo maturely rather than bringing up your usual ipob rantings all over again.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by pauljumbo: 8:37am
Soldiers that are supposed to protect life and properties are the the one herding cows

What a country that value cows more than humans

2 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Warship: 8:37am
imhotep:

That was how St. Paul Unongo was mis-yarning until sense fell upon him grin grin

cc Mynd44

It is just a matter of time before people like Mynd44 will understand the grand plan of the Caliphate.

Germans don't practice Nomadic cattle farming but produce more meat and milk than the whole of West Africa.

1 Like

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:41am
Warship:


It is just a matter of time before people like Mynd44 will understand the grand plan of the Caliphate.

Germans don't practice Nomadic cattle farming but produce more meat and milk than the whole of West Africa.
California has MASSIVE cow ranches, a state that practically feeds the entire USA.

No need for military interference or herdsmen murderers

4 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by usba: 8:44am
Esseite:


Usba.. its good you acknowledged it was mynd44 i was having that sane convo with.

You should have respected that or joined the convo maturely rather than bringing up your usual ipob rantings all over again.

If you wanted a personal convo you should have pm'ed and hide your obviously senseless questions from the public, but having a public conversation that shows tribalism that is associated with the foolishness of accursed ipob it is only natural I point out the inherent daftness of such a foolish comment.

1 Like

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by Esseite: 8:46am
usba:
[s][/s]
If you wanted a personal convo you should have pm'ed and hide your obviously senseless questions from the public, but having a public conversation that shows tribalism that is associated with the foolishness of accursed ipob it is only natural I point out the inherent daftness of such a foolish comment.

You read all that and could not read "join maturely"..You need help really, cant do this all over with you again, cant do your level..

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by SalamRushdie: 8:47am
Esseite:
And finally, the nation went to the dogs..

This is the grand plan, gradually the fulani infested and dominated army would lay claim to lands in any location telling you its the Nigerian army cattle farm

The minister of agriculture was bold enough to say fulani herders would be escorted to/from and within their anticipated cattle colonies by cattle rangers (army).

What about everyother person who faces mishaps in their business routines?




Exactly you have exposed their plans ..

3 Likes

Re: Army Sets Up Cattle Ranch In Abuja by imhotep: 8:51am
Esseite:
And finally, the nation went to the dogs..

This is the grand plan, gradually the fulani infested and dominated army would lay claim to lands in any location telling you its the Nigerian army cattle farm

The minister of agriculture was bold enough to say fulani herders would be escorted to/from and within their anticipated cattle colonies by cattle rangers (army).

What about everyother person who faces mishaps in their business routines?

Mynd44 supports this plan 300%

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Apc’s Secret Plot  To Islamize Nigeria Revealed / Please Interpret This Dream / Invitation To Buhari's Retirement Party

Viewing this topic: Sparklettunes1, coolcharm(m), justramon, Karlman, kettykings, Olifiz(m), YesNo, tellwisdom, ohimi(m), latbas(m), brown3, FairValue(m), hamzo66, emmbet, Nolongthing88(m), DrLee(m), Arelyn, hmbassey1960(m), Hitler10, advocatebaba(m), Sprumbabafather, Aphrygian, Bullet4U(m), Sampalo, Odukes(m), olasaad(f), onavae(m), donsiqua(m), laffwitmi, Chineseface1(f), megasoul, YINKS89(m), OJILLEX(m), Trut(m), ta4ba3(m), lovelyadeola(m), Gracesofar(m), omoluka(m), stupidity, soronzo, 989900, ogogoroNo1, SkillfulValue, Thegeneralqueen(f), Dondippino, matrix199(m), dadydee(m), EROMS38(m), peterincredible, ayojohn4real, Oye0404(m), 5direct, Fuckadict(m) and 84 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.