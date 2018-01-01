₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,003 members, 4,039,323 topics. Date: Sunday, 21 January 2018 at 10:20 PM

Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture (7759 Views)

See Bikini Photos Of Mr Nollywood Culture And Tourism Joshua Ebimobowei Agai / See Bikini Photos Of Mr Nollywood Culture And Tourism Joshua Ebimobowei Agai / Joshua Ebimobowei Agai Crowned Mr Nollywood Culture And Tourism (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Nollytvafrica(m): 3:55pm
We saw this throwback Photos of Mr Nollywood culture and tourism Nigeria Ebimobowei Agai and decided to show them to you,


See more here

http://www.nollytvafrica.com/2018/01/photos-see-how-joshua-ebimobowei-agai.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Ebiwaligossip(f): 4:13pm
So cute
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by doyinisaac(m): 5:00pm
So Na from small the boy Don dey use lip stick??iranu....

11 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Leonbonapart(m): 8:32pm
Na even small pikin the thing for enter im body

5 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by aleeyus(m): 8:33pm
back to back throwbacks picx
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by soberdrunk(m): 8:33pm
Oh My!!! So nah "Factory Error" angry

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Codyt(m): 8:33pm
No be today..... Lol nigga been looking like a gay from birth angry

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by bjayx: 8:34pm
Trashy!!!
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Donald3d(m): 8:34pm
grin grin
Codyt:
No be today..... Lol nigga been looking like a gay from birth angry

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by NwaNimo1(m): 8:34pm
His parents mad him gay...

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by yeyerolling: 8:35pm
Gaybriel from small. Jati jati

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by happykidArotiba(m): 8:35pm
Lol, Craziness of an old age, one has to start very young... Perfect example
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by emperor94(m): 8:36pm
The transvestite, init? Dude has been using make-up since he was a boy.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by olamil34(m): 8:37pm
Leonbonapart:
Na even small pikin the thing for enter im body

Ain't that true

Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by cerowo(f): 8:37pm
See his eyes grin
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:37pm
shocked shocked

hmm....so the willi-will eyes is from the DNA.....
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Holla007(m): 8:38pm
wow
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Joemetry(m): 8:40pm
HUSTLE
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by fajob: 8:42pm
OK NOW
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by classicMan22(m): 8:43pm
grin
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Tocheagle(m): 8:45pm
The person wey swear for this guy, released a curse on him while in the womb grin
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by FrenchWay: 8:48pm
...
One gayman taken off the streets
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Krafty006: 8:50pm
aging is unstoppable..... for your leather works , check my profile.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by peteruuu(m): 8:53pm
ISSA LIE. IT'S AN EDITED PICTURE!

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by dayleke(m): 8:54pm
Na wa o...

Has he come out ni?
Why people dey call him that name?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by segebase(m): 8:54pm
f
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by pablo0z: 9:00pm
cerowo:
See his eyes grin
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by finest0007(m): 9:15pm
How can't you guys see it is a doctored picture

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by jhubril(m): 9:17pm
This is purely DNA issue. I refuse to judge a fellow human being.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by jhubril(m): 9:20pm
Tocheagle:
The person wey swear for this guy, released a curse on him while in the womb grin

You are a loose mouth. What has curse got to do with this?

Ah human beings are trash
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by Sultty(m): 9:26pm
He looks like an alien
Re: Throwback Photo Of Joshua Ebimobowei Agai, The Current Mr Nollywood Culture by nairalandfreak(m): 9:28pm
Edited photo

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Imagine What Mourinho's Daughter Mathilde Wore To A Party (photos) / Jim Iyk Beat Me Up- Ex Girlfriend / Nigeria's [perez Hilton] 17 Yr Old Nigerian American Gossip Blogger

Viewing this topic: Preye1599(m), Iamkuttie(m), Ladobzy(m), Kayfowobaf(m), 4rin(m), nero2face, fredcomsat, stainless239(f), tobscott, daontop, godspeed, wiseking120(m), stillwendy(f), mclaaro(f), Twinkle004(f), Monaco2(m), okey4reel(m), Easychamp and 27 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.