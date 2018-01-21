₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by CampuChan: 10:45pm On Jan 21
The presidency has reacted to reports that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had been appointed as Director-General for President Buhari’s campaign for 2019.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/21/buhari-not-appoint-amaechi-campaign-dg-presidency/
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by CampuChan: 10:50pm On Jan 21
So Amaechi was freelancing?
Buhari knows in his heart he can't win a free and fair election.
Zahra Buhari joined her mum today against Buhari and his cabal. (check her twitter timeline)
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by Firefire(m): 10:50pm On Jan 21
Fraudulent liars
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by Firefire(m): 10:52pm On Jan 21
Waiting for the zone-bs posts...
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by danielconstant: 10:52pm On Jan 21
APC the deceit is too much please Change! .... The next Government should ban burukutu and label it toxic
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:53pm On Jan 21
He is bound to fail to the eventual PDP candidate
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by proeast(m): 10:57pm On Jan 21
Lol, confusion in the enemy camp. He whom the gods want to kill, they first... buhari is a bastard, his end would be the most miserable of any African ruler ever.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by dukie25: 11:00pm On Jan 21
Buhari may not contest next year's election, am sure he knows he will lose.
And when we say Buhari is the worst ever president people think we're lying.
Buhari is so bad that even his own wife and daughter are openly campaigning against him.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by pauljumbo: 11:01pm On Jan 21
Nigerian is burning with killings everywhere
These clowns are busy campaigning
POLITICIANS ARE HEARTLESS
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by aolawale025: 11:05pm On Jan 21
This would greatly deflate ameachi's ego. Wike would be full of laughter
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by Keneking: 11:28pm On Jan 21
So Communications Minister Shittu was also lying
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by coolitempa(f): 11:46pm On Jan 21
Mr President, it does not matter whether you chose Amaechi or not but I find it difficult to support your re-election based on your performance which has quite clearly been poor. And if Atiku becomes the candidate for PDP, then I will simply withdraw from voting either of you. Enough is enough.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by HisSexcellency(m): 11:53pm On Jan 21
We all know that the dullar.d is going for a second term. So enough of the gimmicks
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by LessNoise(m): 1:11am
JUBRIN IS COMING BACK FOR A SECOND TERM NIGERIANS KNOW THIS WE ONLY NEED A BETTER CANDIDATE TO SEND HIM PACKING
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by nairavsdollars(f): 8:46am
Adesina is big time ediot
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by ChangetheChange: 8:49am
The fear of Buhari's inevitable defeat has gripped the presidency and the cabal
Quote me :
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by ChangetheChange: 8:50am
Wike and uche Secondus laughing and dancing at Amaechi right now
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by joystickextend1(m): 9:58am
okay
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by Angelb4: 9:58am
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by oshe11(m): 9:59am
I just pray whatever is gonna happen in this government does not AFFECT ME AND ANY OF MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY
Because I still cant phantom why Zahra and Aisha made those statement but sometime tsunamic is about to happen......
TOMORROW IS INDEED PREGNANT
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by three: 9:59am
Na today?
Na Buhari appoint am d first time?
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by Caspian22(m): 9:59am
wetin concern us
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by nawtyme: 9:59am
Always telling lies. I am still surprised they have not said Aisha's Twitter account was hacked.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by Phygo(m): 9:59am
Amechi just comeback PDP. Nothing spoil, after all na win win affair for you.
You sure say jibril no go return.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by Built2last: 9:59am
ok
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by Mrfemi1: 10:01am
ChangetheChange:
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by LMAyedun(m): 10:01am
Buhari must GO!
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by condralbedez: 10:01am
Firefire:watin for sarkki and his crew member.... They don't disappoint messing themselves up
|Re: Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency by tobylaw35: 10:02am
I think he should run...i mean run back to daura
