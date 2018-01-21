Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Did Not Appoint Amaechi As Campaign DG – Presidency (2609 Views)

The presidency has reacted to reports that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had been appointed as Director-General for President Buhari’s campaign for 2019.



Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, described the reports as mere rumour.

Adesina told State House correspondents in Abuja on Sunday that the president had not decided to run for re-election



He said: “I believe that things like Director-General will come when you have become a candidate. If the president steps into the fray now, he’s an aspirant just like any other aspirant.



“Having a Director-General comes when you become a candidate of the party.’’



On whether Buhari will embrace the Nelson Mandela option of four-year single term, Adesina said it was the constitutional right of the President to run or not to run.

“Of course, this is a democracy. People will always have a right to their opinion. You know one thing about democracy is that there is multiplicity of opinion.



“So, those who believe in the Mandela option, it is their right. And it is also the right of the president to run or not to run. So, you don’t abridge the right of anybody under a democracy.



“You cannot start a race until the whistle is blown. So, when he blows the whistle and say ‘yes, this is my ambition,’ then, the race starts”.



http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/21/buhari-not-appoint-amaechi-campaign-dg-presidency/

So Amaechi was freelancing?

Buhari knows in his heart he can't win a free and fair election.

Zahra Buhari joined her mum today against Buhari and his cabal. (check her twitter timeline) 7 Likes

Fraudulent liars 8 Likes

Waiting for the zone-bs posts... 7 Likes

APC the deceit is too much please Change! .... The next Government should ban burukutu and label it toxic 3 Likes

He is bound to fail to the eventual PDP candidate 9 Likes

Lol, confusion in the enemy camp. He whom the gods want to kill, they first... buhari is a bastard, his end would be the most miserable of any African ruler ever. 2 Likes

Buhari may not contest next year's election, am sure he knows he will lose.

And when we say Buhari is the worst ever president people think we're lying.



Buhari is so bad that even his own wife and daughter are openly campaigning against him. 7 Likes

Nigerian is burning with killings everywhere

These clowns are busy campaigning



POLITICIANS ARE HEARTLESS 4 Likes

This would greatly deflate ameachi's ego. Wike would be full of laughter 3 Likes

So Communications Minister Shittu was also lying 6 Likes 1 Share

Mr President, it does not matter whether you chose Amaechi or not but I find it difficult to support your re-election based on your performance which has quite clearly been poor. And if Atiku becomes the candidate for PDP, then I will simply withdraw from voting either of you. Enough is enough. 4 Likes 1 Share

We all know that the dullar.d is going for a second term. So enough of the gimmicks

JUBRIN IS COMING BACK FOR A SECOND TERM NIGERIANS KNOW THIS WE ONLY NEED A BETTER CANDIDATE TO SEND HIM PACKING 2 Likes 1 Share

Adesina is big time ediot 1 Like

The fear of Buhari's inevitable defeat has gripped the presidency and the cabal





Quote me :



The cabal are now trying to impose El Rufai as APC Presidential candidate which is their plan B, but that will lead to the total disintegration of of APC, the likes of Tinubu, South West APC, Kwankwaso,Rochas will reject El Rufai and they will all dump APC



2 Likes 1 Share

Wike and uche Secondus laughing and dancing at Amaechi right now

okay











I just pray whatever is gonna happen in this government does not AFFECT ME AND ANY OF MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY



Because I still cant phantom why Zahra and Aisha made those statement but sometime tsunamic is about to happen......







TOMORROW IS INDEED PREGNANT 1 Like

Na today?



Na Buhari appoint am d first time?

Always telling lies. I am still surprised they have not said Aisha's Twitter account was hacked.

Amechi just comeback PDP. Nothing spoil, after all na win win affair for you.



You sure say jibril no go return.

ChangetheChange:

[b]The fear of Buhari's inevitable defeat has gripped the presidency and the cabal both options don't benefit us.





Quote me :



Buhari must GO!

Firefire:

Waiting for the zone-bs posts... watin for sarkki and his crew member.... They don't disappoint messing themselves up watin for sarkki and his crew member.... They don't disappoint messing themselves up