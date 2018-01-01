₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Ebal: 10:52pm On Jan 21
VIDEO:Malaysian-Based-Nigerian Big Boy, Ray Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Purchasing Customised Gold iPhone X In Dubai.
Malaysian-based-Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi is best known for his luxurious lifestyle he lives both home and abroad. The young man has taste for good things as he is highly fashionable.
One could argue that people with insane amounts of Instagram followers are always posting the best selfies. But what if the secret was not in an editing app or in the subject’s flawless features, but in the actual Gold and Platinum finishes? Hushpuppi , just released his exclusive version with 250g of solid 22 carat gold wrapped around its frame..
Despite its impressive new design and Face ID tech, the iPhone X is expensive at £999/N499,619K – but it’s nothing compared to the £4950 /N2.4 Million gold-encased Lux iPhone X just purchased by Hushpuppi .
In the Video, the iPhone X supplier said: "when people calling you , you pick up withn Gold"
WATCH video below...
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Captleverage: 10:56pm On Jan 21
One of my uncles wey dey beg us for money get this phone
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Day11(m): 11:09pm On Jan 21
Captleverage:
naxo
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Ahmed0336(m): 3:39am
No comment
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Ghnaija(m): 5:15am
Big ups
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Partnerbiz: 6:36am
wat does he do for a living?
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by wolextayo(m): 7:57am
Haters will still hate and say it’s vanity.
Tell me you don’t like what you see
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by PierreDeFermath(m): 8:17am
nigga is living the life. Hush my nigga
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Venerable612(m): 9:14am
Ise wo ni bobo yi nshey?
This one weak me o.
And the guy bin singing “who can battle with the Lord....” lol...
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Boys882: 9:24am
Celebrity Ritualist
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by yeyeboi(m): 9:24am
and this shiit made FP ??
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by yeyerolling: 9:24am
This guy has never flaunted his car. Because he doesnt have. Fake life bitch
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by jmoore(m): 9:24am
Nairaland promoting poo.
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Kizyte(m): 9:24am
Hush my man!
But abeg na which kind business this guy dey do? I wan join if only e no be Blood Money Business (BMB)
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by SlimBrawnie(f): 9:24am
All for the Gram
I want to believe you are also investing wisely in other tangibles....that's why you can afford these luxuries, because years to come, all these wouldn't matter (Depreciation Law), only the outcome.
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by harlee(m): 9:24am
Life is beautiful for this guy...shop all day,na so the money plenty reach
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by yomalex(m): 9:24am
okay o
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by thefran201(m): 9:24am
that phone alone can change the life of someone
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by EmekaBlue(m): 9:24am
Enjoy
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by ehispapa(m): 9:25am
No Longer in Malaysia but Dubai
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by ollah2: 9:25am
Op get your facts right. It's 999 usd and not pounds.
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Cowbuoy: 9:25am
C'est la vie... Enjoy your life to the fullest if you have to
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by andymofia(m): 9:26am
anuofia
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by ollah2: 9:26am
Partnerbiz:
Wearing Gucci stuffs
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by kuldude29(m): 9:26am
How does this solve the problem of fuel scarcity in the country
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by moe100: 9:27am
Hmmm...make God bless us too
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by sam60003: 9:27am
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by josephevergreen: 9:27am
can't join that type of his society...no car,no house,no wife,no children.Bleep u and your money
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Elukapendragon(m): 9:28am
I even heard am related to him
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by KRISTON(m): 9:28am
nawa oo...ok
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by Berlyn1(f): 9:28am
|Re: Hushpuppi Sings Praises After Buying Customised Gold Iphone X In Dubai (Video) by qualityGod(m): 9:28am
