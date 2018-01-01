



Malaysian-based-Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi is best known for his luxurious lifestyle he lives both home and abroad. The young man has taste for good things as he is highly fashionable.



One could argue that people with insane amounts of Instagram followers are always posting the best selfies. But what if the secret was not in an editing app or in the subject’s flawless features, but in the actual Gold and Platinum finishes? Hushpuppi , just released his exclusive version with 250g of solid 22 carat gold wrapped around its frame..



Despite its impressive new design and Face ID tech, the iPhone X is expensive at £999/N499,619K – but it’s nothing compared to the £4950 /N2.4 Million gold-encased Lux iPhone X just purchased by Hushpuppi .

In the Video, the iPhone X supplier said: "when people calling you , you pick up withn Gold"



WATCH video below...



