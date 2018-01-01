₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,210 members, 4,040,031 topics. Date: Monday, 22 January 2018 at 10:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) (2154 Views)
Davido Does The "Shaku Shaku" Dance (Video) / Funke Akindele Shows Off Beautiful Face In New Make Up Photos / Funke Akindele Shows Off Her Beautiful Hairstyle In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by Ebal: 11:41pm On Jan 21
VIDEO:Funke Akindele Shows Off Her Shaku Shaku Dancing Skills
Popular Nollywood actress-cum-filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello shows off her Shaku Shaku dancing steps.
WATCH video below...
http://www.ebalsblog.com/2018/01/videofunke-akindele-shows-off-her-shaku.html
[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Wn7iBvUGNE&feature=youtu.be[/url]
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by cybriz82(m): 11:52pm On Jan 21
worry free hakuna matata
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by Mizsylviah(f): 11:52pm On Jan 21
My love for this lady tho!!!!!!
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by doyinisaac(m): 12:15am
Mizsylviah:I dey suspect 14years things...
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by Mizsylviah(f): 1:05am
doyinisaac:Dey suspect for there na.... Dirty mind!!!!!!
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by doyinisaac(m): 1:12am
Mizsylviah:not as dirty as your room..
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by Mizsylviah(f): 9:13am
doyinisaac:Anukpama
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by doyinisaac(m): 9:53am
Mizsylviah:
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by Ovokoo: 10:10am
Here's how to dance shaku skaku
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2U7303zLuw
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by oshe11(m): 10:11am
Madness
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by BlackDBagba: 10:11am
Ok
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by modelmike7(m): 10:11am
Life goes on..... afterall.
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by mccoy47(m): 10:11am
Facially Funke no try
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by orumba(m): 10:12am
,
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by xxx30117: 10:12am
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by Boys882: 10:12am
Legendary Jennifer
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by focus1256: 10:13am
Kontinu
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by DammyGbade(m): 10:13am
A fool at 40
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by LadyD91: 10:15am
I didn't see any dance na.
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by catheren: 10:18am
We’re glad to announce to everyone that NCS is currently running A PROMO for people to own Website/Blog without the stress, long processes and high cost in the hands of Web Developers. We consider this offer as part of our give-away pack to business owners and Bloggers who would want to showcase what they offer to the global community or target audience; thereby increasing sales in their business and Blogging to make money from the internet. Hence, we urge you to take advantage of our offer while it last.,
|Re: Funke Akindele Shows Her "Shaku Shaku" Dancing Skills (Video, Pics) by nlander08: 10:22am
kenklwndklw
(0) (Reply)
Becca Wants It To Last ‘forever’ / Nigerian Broadcasters Awards 2011 Holds October 30 / Leonardo Dicaprio Tops Forbes Hollywood Male Rich List
Viewing this topic: ayosexy(f), Daysbaba(m), osculate(m), Dailyhappenings, tvcatch15, wykcool(m), Timothy3113(m), Ahmedmac290, sparqo01, sextail(m), mamziii(f), cameeeeel(m), Confor(m), Sadrey1(m), Aliyman1(m), koolcat, butterflyl1on, kulboy(m), ghuzy01, marvin902(m), mosthigh33, michelle5683(f), dammieco(m), mrlaw93(m), youcantstopme, hajoe, opemipo2013, okadoo, citizn, Mumofnations, baesheska(f), czay(m), Ameer003(m), teebagz(m), ariyebaba(m), MickyMozay(m), justsmile(f), tunahod(m), Ekinematics, doctorbabs(m), adebaxton(m), puffpuff, lanrecious(m), mumu5000(m), Oyehomie(m), freeze001(f), Asolukah, Sambai65, okenwaa(m), odunkha(m), xxx30117, IAMTHEHERO, 2undeajigs(m), neyoskye(m), Preetiex(f), Adverts247, Adex7004(m), femmical(m), Tesie2003, Funmilade11(f), prinsbasy, kulikuli45, motheex, Tokinwa(m), steph4real1(m), Shadeolad(f), hinohsend, hardiboy(m), Sirmee(m), Adexchelsea19(m), MizMyColi(f), ofiko123(m), ademide0710, jmoore(m), Khayhigh01(m), MisterT, oladelove, Davidlekkzy(m), fellom(m), mismore(f), EZINNE1759(f), Nasige(m), shankay20 and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16