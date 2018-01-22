₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 9:43am
This Nigerian Man has shocked us all, After he shared a video of himself carrying a Huge Generator, with his teeth, In the video which has since gone viral the man named Olamilekan was seen walking with the Generator, as he lifted it, But this is not the first, we have seen the ones that carry cement with their teeth.. So this one is not that hard, right?
see more photos below!
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by Tension532: 9:44am
i know it must be an afonja man
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by ebujany(m): 9:46am
Empty generator
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by jakD: 9:54am
ebujany:
Even with your two hands, could you have lifted it successfully above your kneels?
So please remain silence for the meantime!
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by jakD: 9:55am
Tension532:
I thought mental disorder used to have a cure, why haven't you been cured since!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by Michellla(f): 9:59am
I've seen this movie before
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by MrHistorian: 10:11am
Waiting Patiently for 'some myopic' Nigerians to use this to substantiate the efficacy of voodoo.
For all I kow,This might just be a trick - Ask me why?
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by Phygo(m): 10:12am
Na mikano I de carry.
Simple thing
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by pawesome(m): 10:13am
Hihihihihojiji
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by hazan041: 10:13am
not a new thing I've seen people lifted a bag of rice with teeth and bag of cement as well
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by davibid: 10:13am
I think it's possible
Though I'm surprised
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 10:13am
hit it again
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by TheSuperNerd(m): 10:13am
So..... ?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by Boys882: 10:13am
This country too hard
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 10:13am
Fake
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by engrjosefz: 10:15am
It is real... He will lift it up then hold it with his teeth and support the weight with the chest... Some use Bag of cement... Very common but a little bit tricky.
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by ToluSuo(m): 10:15am
y
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by BlackAfrican: 10:15am
Tension532:
Afonja go kill you.... Stupid tribalist
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 10:16am
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by binsanni(m): 10:16am
this early weed normally course big problem here is one now
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by Andrewgame42: 10:16am
MrHistorian:
I pray you never find out that witchcraft is real ...the hard way.... Awon atheists
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:17am
princeemmma:I cnt do dat wit my ear.....
Can even carry private jet on my head
so its nt new to me
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 10:17am
His mouth is closed in the first pic, so how he could have held that with a closed mouth?
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by catheren: 10:18am
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by PitexyBaba(m): 10:20am
pls, come and teach me.... i want to learn
|Re: Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) by nlander08: 10:21am
lmgldmk
