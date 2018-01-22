Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Nigerian Man Carries Generator With His Teeth (Photos) (2086 Views)

This Nigerian Man has shocked us all, After he shared a video of himself carrying a Huge Generator, with his teeth, In the video which has since gone viral the man named Olamilekan was seen walking with the Generator, as he lifted it, But this is not the first, we have seen the ones that carry cement with their teeth.. So this one is not that hard, right?



see more photos below!

i know it must be an afonja man 2 Likes



Empty generator Empty generator 1 Like

Even with your two hands, could you have lifted it successfully above your kneels?

Even with your two hands, could you have lifted it successfully above your kneels?

So please remain silence for the meantime!

I thought mental disorder used to have a cure, why haven't you been cured since!

I've seen this movie before 3 Likes 2 Shares

Waiting Patiently for 'some myopic' Nigerians to use this to substantiate the efficacy of voodoo.



For all I kow,This might just be a trick - Ask me why?

Na mikano I de carry.

Simple thing

Hihihihihojiji

not a new thing I've seen people lifted a bag of rice with teeth and bag of cement as well







Though I'm surprised I think it's possibleThough I'm surprised

hit it again

So..... ? 1 Like

This country too hard

Fake

It is real... He will lift it up then hold it with his teeth and support the weight with the chest... Some use Bag of cement... Very common but a little bit tricky.

y

Afonja go kill you.... Stupid tribalist

this early weed normally course big problem here is one now

I pray you never find out that witchcraft is real ...the hard way.... Awon atheists

princeemmma:

see more photos below! I cnt do dat wit my ear.....



Can even carry private jet on my head



I cnt do dat wit my ear.....

Can even carry private jet on my head

so its nt new to me

His mouth is closed in the first pic, so how he could have held that with a closed mouth?

pls, come and teach me.... i want to learn