Schai, I don't know what to say again as am on my bed crying for this great achievement of mine.

Just keep trying in life and you will be this great.

This shows this is my year of great achievements.



Back to the topic, what brings him to this state?

This state that I once loved and wished or wanted to raise my kids in, but they disappointed me.

This state that has on their own raised and encouraged stealing, cultism, fraternity, prostitution, gun running etc.

Rivers state will not and never be free of these things above until their elders come out and call a spade a spade. I have never seen a state that supports crime like this state. From old to young. Worst are the ones they call the "Ikweres".

Most of them are blood thirsty, uncultured, lazy, and a menace to the society.

Dont ask how I came to this conclusion, cos I reside in this state and I know them. It has even affected the igbos that grew up amongst them.



Please man of GOD, preach to these men in power to know that using this selfish and hungry youths to achieve wicked political aims isn't the right way.

And also to the youths, tell them to know that no life is worth the money these politicians pay them to take.



Rivers state is so rotten that most streets can't be conplete if there is no one or two or even group of cult gangs amongst them.

I know some will come here to defend them that are other states free of these? My answer is, the state Rivers is the worst of them all.

Their fake life is second to none. They all believe the oil is theirs and they will never work. Thereby always looking for successful people to steal from, rob or kidnap.

Oneday my phone was stolen and I saw who robbed me off my phone at gunpoint. Reported to the police.

Their police told me that if they arrest him, that their chiefs will bail or release him, then he will come bsck for me. So that I should let him go.

Imagine, the police is even afraid of their elders and chiefs. The Rumuokwurusi area is the worst.



Well man of GOD, help preach to these wicked leaders and elders. If they will listen