|Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 8:40pm
General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) being welcomed by the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke to the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday.
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by itsik(m): 9:41pm
Back to the topic, what brings him to this state?
This state that I once loved and wished or wanted to raise my kids in, but they disappointed me.
This state that has on their own raised and encouraged stealing, cultism, fraternity, prostitution, gun running etc.
Rivers state will not and never be free of these things above until their elders come out and call a spade a spade. I have never seen a state that supports crime like this state. From old to young. Worst are the ones they call the "Ikweres".
Most of them are blood thirsty, uncultured, lazy, and a menace to the society.
Dont ask how I came to this conclusion, cos I reside in this state and I know them. It has even affected the igbos that grew up amongst them.
Please man of GOD, preach to these men in power to know that using this selfish and hungry youths to achieve wicked political aims isn't the right way.
And also to the youths, tell them to know that no life is worth the money these politicians pay them to take.
Rivers state is so rotten that most streets can't be conplete if there is no one or two or even group of cult gangs amongst them.
I know some will come here to defend them that are other states free of these? My answer is, the state Rivers is the worst of them all.
Their fake life is second to none. They all believe the oil is theirs and they will never work. Thereby always looking for successful people to steal from, rob or kidnap.
Oneday my phone was stolen and I saw who robbed me off my phone at gunpoint. Reported to the police.
Their police told me that if they arrest him, that their chiefs will bail or release him, then he will come bsck for me. So that I should let him go.
Imagine, the police is even afraid of their elders and chiefs. The Rumuokwurusi area is the worst.
Well man of GOD, help preach to these wicked leaders and elders. If they will listen
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by chloride6: 9:41pm
Pray for Rivers state Sir, so much bad news out of there lately.
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by MiguelKingII(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by bjayx: 9:42pm
Even if the man go backyard...na news
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by lloyds(m): 9:42pm
Very great and gentle man of God.
Bless u sir.
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by joystickextendr: 9:43pm
Welcome sir
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 9:43pm
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 9:43pm
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by wisdomeze: 9:43pm
wetin come happen?...
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 9:44pm
welcome to rivers state my daddy
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by Paradigme777: 9:44pm
God richly bless u sir
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by Profkomolafe(m): 9:45pm
If prayers can solve Nigeria's problem, it could ve.
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 9:45pm
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by Titto93(m): 9:46pm
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by myproperty(m): 9:46pm
Wike is working? Please Pastor join hands with other well meaning Nigerians and pray against the victory of the demonic fulani herdsmen. What we need is prayer because our president is not ready to stop the rampaging demonic herdsmen. Let what happened in benue not happen again IJN
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by iykecicero: 9:46pm
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 9:47pm
You will live long daddy God bless u sir
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 9:47pm
Profkomolafe:
Faith is substance of things hope 4 and evidence of things not seen, HV faith it shall come to pass, believe it can be done.
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by segunblessing12: 9:51pm
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:51pm
Help us purge Rivers State of Cultism and robbery, Sir.
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by Topmaike007(m): 9:57pm
My mentor,my father in the lord,i just like dady g.o not because i was born into the church.
i knw daddy freeze will not like dis news
GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR MINISTRY SIR
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 9:58pm
The more we pray the more the rituals.
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by highness25(m): 10:00pm
harbdulrasaq88:Is he a politician? from my findings, he's supposed to visit the redeem church and not the government house.
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by nucleusBio: 10:02pm
Without prayers, Nigeria would have been worse...!
Profkomolafe:
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:05pm
I expect him to come to pH with out entourage.... scammers
|Re: Pastor E.A Adeboye Visits Rivers State (Photos) by ChoiceMark: 10:14pm
All these our pastors that love going overseas to win souls, them no dey win souls for Borno and Adamawa?
