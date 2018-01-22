Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) (5550 Views)

Is This Why Ladies Are Finding It Hard To Settle Down? (photo) / Two Ladies Disgrace Themselves Publicly After Fighting Over A Man In Public.PICS / Guys Are The Major Reason Most Ladies Are Still Single- Emusmith (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

See the way he grabbed that back. He definitely owns it.



Well, ladies are you cool with this?





Lalasticlala This is crazyLalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share

It's disrespectful.. 12 Likes

Up....Are you expecting the ladies to say they are cool with it? 2 Likes

hugging a girl without squeezing her butt, is like smoke without fire, nothing turns me on more than that 7 Likes

Na e babe na. 1 Like

Na e babe na. Some girls butts here are even grabbed more than this. He even grabbed it inside a shop not public. 1 Like

Pubichairs:

hugging a girl without squeezing her butt, is like smoke without fire, nothing turns me on more than that Abi. Abi.

Daniel2289:

Abi. Abigail Abigail

DrinkLimca:

It's disrespectful..

DrinkLimca

Nowadays I dey feel you

Maybe just maybe I'd love to change my moniker to DrinkGoldspot DrinkLimcaNowadays I dey feel youMaybe just maybe I'd love to change my moniker to DrinkGoldspot 5 Likes

Pubichairs:

Abigail

Asking this question is like asking for those that masturbate for guys on webcam. They love it if they love u or u hv the money to throw around. But if there is no feeling or motivation, they form better pikin. 1 Like

ok







They won't complain Team sexdollThey won't complain

Kwa

With my soft hands , you will be Cool

Hell no

Am I the only one that thinks sexdolls have already been in existence even before 500AD.

After they will be shouting feminism.

No! Very very disrespectful,! 1 Like

Dem like am die

Handle with care Alanipokipoki

Actually my phone can't view the picture but i think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders. But if the neighbour refused to pay the rent, they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car. I'm out 3 Likes 1 Share

Handle with care Alanipokipoki

nothing new, I rock my gal this way in public always and she's madly inlove



Might like doing it in private or in an enclosed area.

But surely, I will like to grab my girl's or wife's ass nah. Haba. Why them give her the ass if not for my grabbing and sleeping on it.

They can be so soft If am your man. I might not do it where everyone will see it.Might like doing it in private or in an enclosed area.But surely, I will like to grab my girl's or wife's ass nah. Haba. Why them give her the ass if not for my grabbing and sleeping on it.They can be so soft 2 Likes 1 Share

They wud say NO

But if the guy is RICH, THEM NO GET CHOICE....



ANYTIN FOR THE BENJIZ

See as the yansh soft like Agege bread

Not cool

Em ladies love it.



Abi I lie?

Enjoy ur money, u worked for it.

To be honest, only stupid guys does this.