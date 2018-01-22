₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by zion69(m): 9:00pm
See the way he grabbed that back. He definitely owns it.
Well, ladies are you cool with this?
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by zion69(m): 9:00pm
This is crazy
Lalasticlala
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by DrinkLimca(m): 9:01pm
It's disrespectful..
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:04pm
Up....Are you expecting the ladies to say they are cool with it?
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Pubichairs(m): 9:04pm
hugging a girl without squeezing her butt, is like smoke without fire, nothing turns me on more than that
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Daniel2289(m): 9:09pm
Na e babe na.
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Daniel2289(m): 9:09pm
Na e babe na. Some girls butts here are even grabbed more than this. He even grabbed it inside a shop not public.
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Daniel2289(m): 9:11pm
Pubichairs:Abi.
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Pubichairs(m): 9:26pm
Daniel2289:Abigail
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by emwyy(m): 9:40pm
DrinkLimca:
DrinkLimca
Nowadays I dey feel you
Maybe just maybe I'd love to change my moniker to DrinkGoldspot
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Daniel2289(m): 10:09pm
Pubichairs:
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by affable4(m): 10:15pm
Asking this question is like asking for those that masturbate for guys on webcam. They love it if they love u or u hv the money to throw around. But if there is no feeling or motivation, they form better pikin.
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Goddygee(m): 10:15pm
ok
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by zombieTRACKER: 10:15pm
Team sexdoll
They won't complain
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by hazan041: 10:15pm
Kwa
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by ClassCaptain(m): 10:15pm
With my soft hands , you will be Cool
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by fakuta(f): 10:15pm
Hell no
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Miserablemee: 10:15pm
Am I the only one that thinks sexdolls have already been in existence even before 500AD.
After they will be shouting feminism.
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by greatgod2012(f): 10:16pm
No! Very very disrespectful,!
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by klassykute(m): 10:16pm
Dem like am die
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Demmtek(m): 10:16pm
Handle with care Alanipokipoki
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by favourmic(m): 10:16pm
Actually my phone can't view the picture but i think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders. But if the neighbour refused to pay the rent, they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car. I'm out
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Demmtek(m): 10:16pm
Handle with care Alanipokipoki
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Rikidony(m): 10:16pm
nothing new, I rock my gal this way in public always and she's madly inlove
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by itsik(m): 10:16pm
If am your man. I might not do it where everyone will see it.
Might like doing it in private or in an enclosed area.
But surely, I will like to grab my girl's or wife's ass nah. Haba. Why them give her the ass if not for my grabbing and sleeping on it.
They can be so soft
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by oshe11(m): 10:16pm
They wud say NO
But if the guy is RICH, THEM NO GET CHOICE....
ANYTIN FOR THE BENJIZ
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by konkonbilo(m): 10:16pm
See as the yansh soft like Agege bread
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by vanida6(f): 10:17pm
Not cool
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Mrbigman1(m): 10:17pm
Em ladies love it.
Abi I lie?
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by Obason22(m): 10:17pm
Enjoy ur money, u worked for it.
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by VeniJu: 10:17pm
To be honest, only stupid guys does this.
|Re: Ladies Are You Cool With Guys Grabbing Your Backside In Public? (Photo) by solpat(m): 10:17pm
Not good. Not good at all
