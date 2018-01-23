₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by metronaija5: 10:09pm On Jan 22
Twitter user Williams Oluwatoyin says
@typanku
https://mobile.twitter.com/typanku/status/955333782751543296
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by Yakson09: 10:11pm On Jan 22
i second d motion sir.
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by HOLYDICK(m): 10:11pm On Jan 22
Am speechless
This one weak me for body
Mey other people comment
Cos if i vent wetin dey my stomach eh!!
77 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by abiolamitodun(m): 10:13pm On Jan 22
metronaija5:whats he saying nw... Enn?
3 Likes
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by ufidelis: 10:16pm On Jan 22
abiolamitodun:ha
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by youngbravian(m): 10:18pm On Jan 22
Say baba..some miscreants wey no get PVC go come here dey wail..
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by GavelSlam: 10:19pm On Jan 22
Mos Def.
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by obojememe: 10:21pm On Jan 22
not my vote anyway
14 Likes
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by ufidelis: 10:21pm On Jan 22
Yakson09:I hear u
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by Biety: 10:24pm On Jan 22
Buhari will complete his second term and hands over to osinbajo. After Buhari, SW.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by EazyMoh(m): 10:25pm On Jan 22
Really?
But he is right you know.
1 Like
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by derespect(m): 10:32pm On Jan 22
I no blame U cos tithe and offering dey drop come ur side. By d time ur church members seize to bring tithe and offering come ur church due to the economic hardship, na dat time ur eyes go clear
84 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by michlins: 10:34pm On Jan 22
As a pastor, this regime is making people to pay more tithe and seeds to improve their lot. It's quite understandable
38 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by Lonestar124: 10:44pm On Jan 22
The pastor is right
We should allow president buhari to complete his 8years tenure
That Mr president is surrounded by clueless mediocres,conspirators, incapacitated, uninformed and unqualified people does not define him as unworkable president
What APC need now is revamping
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by TITOBIGZ(m): 10:48pm On Jan 22
Chai, Adim weak.
2 Likes
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by Ken4Christ: 10:57pm On Jan 22
Foolish Pastor. You deserve to be flogged and stripped of your title. You don't know they are coming for you also.
25 Likes
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by SalamRushdie: 10:57pm On Jan 22
You are not a pastor but a ritualist Satanist hiding under the auspices of RCCG to perpetrate nonsense ..no man who is called by God will support a vile character like Buhari..I hope RCCG excommunicates this shallow character from their midst ASAP
70 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by cursedAbiola(f): 10:59pm On Jan 22
Osibanjo asss lickers
bunch of yeroba Muslims
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by bedspread: 11:15pm On Jan 22
Pastor u need help!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by TheNobleProphet: 11:23pm On Jan 22
Yeye pastor!
Donald Duke 2019 all the way!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by limeta(f): 11:26pm On Jan 22
Till something is done by the church
RCCG good bye and good luck
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by demonstrate: 11:27pm On Jan 22
Y MUST IT ALWAYS BE YORUBA
EVEN WEN BUHARI WIFE AND DAUGHTER CRITICISE THIS GOV.
YORUBA ARE STILL HOPING HE DIES IN POWER SO OSINBANJO CAN TAKE OVER.
NEWS FLASH, BUHARI HAS NEW EVERYTHING, SO HE IS NOT DIEING TODAY/TOMORROW OR ANYTIME SOON.
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by yarimo(m): 12:12am
Chai see love everywhere you go in nigeria, sir please carry on nigerians are comfortable with your style of leadership. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023
2 Likes
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by buhariguy(m): 12:24am
Before nko
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by UncleJudax(m): 1:26am
Lonestar124:Shey na me appoint the cluessless people surrounding the slowpoke President?
Buhari is Not fit to be Daura Community leader. Unless of cos His only Task would be about fulani walfare.
Na sentiments keep am for Asorock!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by Queenext: 2:57am
Psychosis is a big problem, associated with deranged Christian.
Do I blame him?
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by Balkan(m): 5:45am
How did l found myself in this thread?
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by orisa37: 5:51am
BaJesus!!!
1 Like
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by Esseite: 6:19am
A rccg pastor... .
Its obvious he feeds fat from tithe and not work or till the soil to make a living.
2 Likes
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by BiafraIShere(m): 6:31am
When I saw that slave statement, I knew the hopeless !diot will be from the waste dump! Just imagine?!
12 Likes
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by usba: 6:38am
wailing zombies always left to fend for themselves
|Re: Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" by hucienda: 6:38am
An RCCG 'pastor' in the mould of an Osinbajo.
No surprises.
2 Likes
