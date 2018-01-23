Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Williams Oluwatoyin, RCCG Pastor: "I Will Vote Buhari, Over And Over Again" (13274 Views)

I am a Yoruba, a RCCG pastor and an unrepentant 100% Buharist with no apologies to anyone. I will vote him, over and over again because among every other options @MBuhari is in a class of his own, far as the North is to the South Pole, that's the differentials



i second d motion sir. 37 Likes 3 Shares



Am speechless

Say baba..some miscreants wey no get PVC go come here dey wail.. 12 Likes 1 Share

Mos Def.

not my vote anyway 14 Likes

Buhari will complete his second term and hands over to osinbajo. After Buhari, SW. 2 Likes 2 Shares

I no blame U cos tithe and offering dey drop come ur side. By d time ur church members seize to bring tithe and offering come ur church due to the economic hardship, na dat time ur eyes go clear 84 Likes 5 Shares

As a pastor, this regime is making people to pay more tithe and seeds to improve their lot. It's quite understandable 38 Likes 5 Shares

The pastor is right



We should allow president buhari to complete his 8years tenure



That Mr president is surrounded by clueless mediocres,conspirators, incapacitated, uninformed and unqualified people does not define him as unworkable president



What APC need now is revamping 5 Likes 1 Share

Foolish Pastor. You deserve to be flogged and stripped of your title. You don't know they are coming for you also. 25 Likes

You are not a pastor but a ritualist Satanist hiding under the auspices of RCCG to perpetrate nonsense ..no man who is called by God will support a vile character like Buhari..I hope RCCG excommunicates this shallow character from their midst ASAP 70 Likes 6 Shares

Osibanjo asss lickers



bunch of yeroba Muslims 18 Likes 1 Share

Donald Duke 2019 all the way! 7 Likes 1 Share

Till something is done by the church

RCCG good bye and good luck 7 Likes 1 Share

Y MUST IT ALWAYS BE YORUBA



EVEN WEN BUHARI WIFE AND DAUGHTER CRITICISE THIS GOV.



YORUBA ARE STILL HOPING HE DIES IN POWER SO OSINBANJO CAN TAKE OVER.



NEWS FLASH, BUHARI HAS NEW EVERYTHING, SO HE IS NOT DIEING TODAY/TOMORROW OR ANYTIME SOON. 41 Likes 4 Shares

Chai see love everywhere you go in nigeria, sir please carry on nigerians are comfortable with your style of leadership. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023 2 Likes

The pastor is right



We should allow president buhari to complete his 8years tenure



That Mr president is surrounded by clueless mediocres,conspirators, incapacitated, uninformed and unqualified people does not define him as unworkable president



What APC need now is revamping Shey na me appoint the cluessless people surrounding the slowpoke President?



Buhari is Not fit to be Daura Community leader. Unless of cos His only Task would be about fulani walfare.



Na sentiments keep am for Asorock! Shey na me appoint the cluessless people surrounding the slowpoke President?Buhari is Not fit to be Daura Community leader. Unless of cos His only Task would be about fulani walfare.Na sentiments keep am for Asorock! 17 Likes 1 Share

Psychosis is a big problem, associated with deranged Christian.



A rccg pastor... .



Its obvious he feeds fat from tithe and not work or till the soil to make a living. rccg pastor...Its obvious he feeds fat from tithe and not work or till the soil to make a living. 2 Likes

When I saw that slave statement, I knew the hopeless !diot will be from the waste dump! Just imagine?! 12 Likes

