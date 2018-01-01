₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,814 members, 4,042,048 topics. Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos (11489 Views)
Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics / Couple Rock Shorts In Pre-Wedding Pictures / Proud Celestial Church Couple Rock Their White Church Outfit In Prewedding Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by HeWrites(m): 11:57pm On Jan 22
Below are beautiful photos of a couple who rocked their secondary school uniform for their photo-shoot, and it’s simply amazing!
http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/couple-rock-their-secondary-school_23.html
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by RadicallyBlunt: 12:00am
This guy go sabi give head wella. The tongue dey there.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Pubichairs(m): 12:02am
Dark women makes me go gaga.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by babywhite(f): 12:51am
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Paradigme777: 12:55am
Nothing to comment here
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Macgreat(m): 1:04am
Ha ha ha! . .
Some people are living in the past.
Why focus on the present?
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by OneKinGuy(m): 9:26am
beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by SweetJoystick(m): 9:27am
Will do this too later this year
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by kinibigdeal(m): 9:27am
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by gocac(m): 9:27am
Pubichairs:there is nothing "gaga" about black women!
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by OyiboOyibo: 9:28am
wow....I luv it...I'll try it in mine
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by classicMan22(m): 9:28am
The man self fyne pass d woman smh
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by NOC1(m): 9:28am
my secondary school... I am a Proud OGSSIAN
4 Likes
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Pavore9: 9:28am
Remembering secondary school days!
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by mrkings84(m): 9:29am
Hope you don't dump her for a sex doll after few years......
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Pubichairs(m): 9:30am
gocac:I prefer them to fair ones ..that's my point
1 Like
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Thegeneralqueen(f): 9:30am
Why the man dey do face like who won cum
1 Like
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Horpeyemi93(m): 9:30am
�Nice concept which them marriage Bliss.
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by ToluSuo(m): 9:31am
y
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:37am
Agbayas
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by jesicajonna(f): 9:38am
Thegeneralqueen:chaii you too corrupt
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Regiikem: 9:39am
Pubichairs:I just can't hide my love dark women
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by unimagin: 9:39am
gocac:I tire oo
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by yvonnechaka(f): 9:39am
gocac:
That's his choice stick to yours
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Snitch24(m): 9:40am
Nigerian made sex doll
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Thegeneralqueen(f): 9:40am
jesicajonna:No that wasn't what I meant I actually mean cum to pay her bride price
1 Like
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Cornerstone2020: 9:41am
Meaningless concept
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Elnino4ladies: 9:41am
Nice concept
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Koolking(m): 9:43am
Paradigme777:
Nonsense is in order for them
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by Gofwane(m): 9:43am
See the way dey open mouth like dog I sure say they can fvck for two days straight!
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by tetralogyfallot(m): 9:44am
Congratulations to them but the wife black sha o
|Re: Couple Rock Their Secondary School Uniform For Their Pre-wedding Photos by debbie(f): 9:45am
Government college owerri and owerri girls .....AKA ojimgbo.
Few of the major secondary schools in owerri back in the 80s,90s,and early 2000.
Anybody that knows these schools or attended any of them need not to be told history. ....
I wish them a blissful marriage
3 Likes
Happy Birthday Dechandel! / Forget Viagra!! If You Want To Last Hours In Bed ..WATERMELON Is The Answer . / How To Leave A Positive/Lasting First Impression
Viewing this topic: rmfunky(f), imam07, Tyenergie, Prestige16(m), JamaicanLove(f), jrosy(f), pafisayo(m), mexyeasy(f), opusakidy(m), hisbanneroflove, ejorgeneral, lolade27(m), Udochee(m), informationNaija, Totoch, JesuisMoha, xclusiveguy4(m), Titay(f), oyila10yahooc(m), Dreexzy, joggler(m), sweetrie(f), ekwe18(m), psalmson001, marmelo, ct2(m), blessme2016(m), Knight1(m), deor03(m), betapikin, MystiqueReine(f), sproperty, HQuadreal and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13