Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' - Celebrities - Nairaland

Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye'

Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Amagite: 1:51pm
A Nigerian lady, Amaka took to Twitter to say Big Brother Naija's Bisola is not pleasing to the eye.

Trust Nigerians, they weren't having it.


1 Share

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Amagite: 1:52pm
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Brooke60(f): 1:57pm
They should not even waste their energy on a senseless Amaka like that. It's only 'beauty' and 'yam leg' she get to offer

6 Likes

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by kennygee(f): 1:58pm
Rotfl

Notice how most of her Igbo brothers and sisters turned rebuked and yabbed her?

This is how it should be. No to tribalism, yes to honesty.

25 Likes

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by jayson87: 2:00pm
Bisola is not pleasing to the eye... I CONCUR

2 Likes

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Thatnawtichick(f): 2:02pm
She got what she wanted grin grin grin Attention!!!!!
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Ayodejioak(m): 9:14pm
cheesy
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by insigne(m): 9:15pm
Isn't it obvious

4 Likes

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by emeijeh(m): 9:15pm
If you ask me sha, make-up is helping her ministry grin

1 Like

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by wildcatter23(m): 9:15pm
This is to the mods that suspended my account.

5 Likes

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Pubichairs(m): 9:16pm
cheesy this one will be good for human Anatomy, with her mumu aboki sun shade
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Giddymoney(m): 9:16pm
Truth b told

BISOLA ISN'T PLEASING TO THE EYES

SHE HAS SPOKEN HER MIND

3 Likes

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by youcanmakeit: 9:16pm
True!!
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by ajibolabd(m): 9:16pm
Those blasting her are mad

1 Like

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Spicycat(f): 9:16pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HwtPhtnt-I


grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by bokunrawo(m): 9:16pm
Nigerian Yabbers Association be looking at the fan like this

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Coldfeets: 9:17pm
She's right.

1 Like

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Olanrefront3355(m): 9:17pm
Awon gboro-mi-de-le-ru

Smh


See Signature
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Shortyy(f): 9:18pm
I'm just busy rocking to this Bisolar's new song! Crazy jam!
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Holuwarsweun(m): 9:18pm
DAAAAMMMNNN
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Larrey(f): 9:18pm
Some people with bad mouths and hands
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by oruma19: 9:18pm
[ quote author=Amagite post=64446080]A Nigerian lady, Amaka took to Twitter to say Big Brother Naija's Bisola is not pleasing to the eye.

Trust Nigerians, they weren't having it.


http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/nigerians-come-for-lady-who-said-bisola.html

[/quote]amaka is eating too much Maggi...ahahahaha
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Inyanga(m): 9:18pm
grin grin grin
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Emerikoss: 9:19pm
Who both of dem eppundecided

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by hotboz: 9:19pm
Joblessness everywhere
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Raydos(m): 9:19pm
,
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:21pm
she talk truth nah... the girl should go and do face reconstruction... simply
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:23pm
See the person wey dey talk... I would rather have the unpleasing (to the eye) Bisola to this skinny ass..
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by sod09(m): 9:24pm
See her gbonga fish grin grin
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Benekruku(m): 9:24pm
If I use the Amaka for money rituals, People who start reigning curses.


Some humans are just created to be in your wardrobe vomiting money
Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by soberdrunk(m): 9:25pm
So it is this girl that looks like Made in Abakiliki Mannequin with her chest like Toshiba VCD player that yabbed Bisola? angry

1 Like

Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by sandrahnaub(f): 9:29pm
I dunno why people are bashing her.... What happened to 'freedom of speech" angry

Hian! I kinda concur abeg grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

