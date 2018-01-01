₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,229 members, 4,043,286 topics. Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at 10:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' (9060 Views)
Fans Slam MBGN Ugochi Ihezue "Your Inappropriate Dress Cost You Miss World" / "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) / Oge Okoye In A Boobs-Baring Outfit To Church Today, Fans Slam Her (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Amagite: 1:51pm
A Nigerian lady, Amaka took to Twitter to say Big Brother Naija's Bisola is not pleasing to the eye.
Trust Nigerians, they weren't having it.
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/nigerians-come-for-lady-who-said-bisola.html
1 Share
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Amagite: 1:52pm
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Brooke60(f): 1:57pm
They should not even waste their energy on a senseless Amaka like that. It's only 'beauty' and 'yam leg' she get to offer
6 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by kennygee(f): 1:58pm
Rotfl
Notice how most of her Igbo brothers and sisters turned rebuked and yabbed her?
This is how it should be. No to tribalism, yes to honesty.
25 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by jayson87: 2:00pm
Bisola is not pleasing to the eye... I CONCUR
2 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Thatnawtichick(f): 2:02pm
She got what she wanted Attention!!!!!
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Ayodejioak(m): 9:14pm
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by insigne(m): 9:15pm
Isn't it obvious
4 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by emeijeh(m): 9:15pm
If you ask me sha, make-up is helping her ministry
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by wildcatter23(m): 9:15pm
This is to the mods that suspended my account.
5 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Pubichairs(m): 9:16pm
this one will be good for human Anatomy, with her mumu aboki sun shade
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Giddymoney(m): 9:16pm
Truth b told
BISOLA ISN'T PLEASING TO THE EYES
SHE HAS SPOKEN HER MIND
3 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by youcanmakeit: 9:16pm
True!!
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by ajibolabd(m): 9:16pm
Those blasting her are mad
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Spicycat(f): 9:16pm
2 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by bokunrawo(m): 9:16pm
Nigerian Yabbers Association be looking at the fan like this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Coldfeets: 9:17pm
She's right.
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Olanrefront3355(m): 9:17pm
Awon gboro-mi-de-le-ru
Smh
See Signature
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Shortyy(f): 9:18pm
I'm just busy rocking to this Bisolar's new song! Crazy jam!
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Holuwarsweun(m): 9:18pm
DAAAAMMMNNN
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Larrey(f): 9:18pm
Some people with bad mouths and hands
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by oruma19: 9:18pm
[ quote author=Amagite post=64446080]A Nigerian lady, Amaka took to Twitter to say Big Brother Naija's Bisola is not pleasing to the eye.
Trust Nigerians, they weren't having it.
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/nigerians-come-for-lady-who-said-bisola.html
[/quote]amaka is eating too much Maggi...ahahahaha
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Inyanga(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Emerikoss: 9:19pm
Who both of dem epp
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by hotboz: 9:19pm
Joblessness everywhere
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Raydos(m): 9:19pm
,
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:21pm
she talk truth nah... the girl should go and do face reconstruction... simply
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:23pm
See the person wey dey talk... I would rather have the unpleasing (to the eye) Bisola to this skinny ass..
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by sod09(m): 9:24pm
See her gbonga fish
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by Benekruku(m): 9:24pm
If I use the Amaka for money rituals, People who start reigning curses.
Some humans are just created to be in your wardrobe vomiting money
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by soberdrunk(m): 9:25pm
So it is this girl that looks like Made in Abakiliki Mannequin with her chest like Toshiba VCD player that yabbed Bisola?
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Lady Who Said 'Bisola Is Not Pleasing To The Eye' by sandrahnaub(f): 9:29pm
I dunno why people are bashing her.... What happened to 'freedom of speech"
Hian! I kinda concur abeg
Stunning Photo Of Fathia Balogun And Halima Abubakar / Porn Star Flaunt Big Boobs During A Night Out With Her Girlfriends. Photos / Revealed: The Result Of Injections For Artificial Buttock (graphic Photo)
Viewing this topic: octopusfreaky(f), Horlufemi(m), haymoney01(m), Afoochekk1914(m), gflower1000(m), JamalAsahd(m), baronchuks(m), Louiscutedude(m), skillzbae(f), ThankYouGod, BarakOkenny(m), Timidaves, caslord(m), sleekyskillz(m), RevT1, AutumnSpring, ManIShot, crispgg, Inception(m), RuralFinest7(m), Elparaiso(m), Youngs(m), midolian(m), hypocriticracy, Orchid45, mayberry1(f), amokeme(f), vicky6, Aleliberty(m), otunbateekay(m), Willit(m), gamyy(m), Nasir123, Kingsoul1(m), Nathdoug(m), Babysnow1, Venerable612(m), ebinyi(m), occam(m), Endougs(m), mojysiola(f), eniola1010(m), 3Dimension, mamachizzy(f), Nuhusky, Daxyd4realzy(m), sesay, mashaun(m), IMEAN(m), FestusPet, psylliumhusk1, Pdizzle(m), inibro(m), fecta, doctorpromise(m), Hesh2004 and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6