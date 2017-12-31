₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by bigCassava: 2:27pm
nollywood actress ebube nwagbo looking cute as she makes her tour debut in Dubai, touring round the Arab city in a luxury way with a helicopter.
See more pictures,
https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/01/ebube-nwagbo-enjoying-luxury-tour.html?m=1
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by braimeddy: 2:29pm
She's just enjoying her life. Ride on girl it's ur time to shine
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by prospero5(m): 2:40pm
this girl always looks naturally simple to me. she looks like someone who will ask one not to bother about the little money one borrows from her.
i might be wrong, anyway.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Lonestar124: 2:50pm
It is a poor heart that never rejoice
Enjoy my humble sister
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Lonestar124: 3:11pm
Prospero5 anambra girls are cheerful giver
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:17pm
Apostle why
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by kingem(m): 4:01pm
no be only acting dey give this girl money
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Threebear(m): 4:03pm
And this ebube has not acted any movie for the last ten years, but she's living larger than 500 civil servants that are working their butt off daily and can't even make their rent.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by PierreDeFermath(m): 5:47pm
old woman,how do these people make money sef?
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by rossyc(f): 6:09pm
Enjoy gal
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by prospero5(m): 6:37pm
Lonestar124:sincerely, that's how i see her.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by ajibolabd(m): 9:07pm
God will judge
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:07pm
Borrow pose. Her p..sy is taking her places
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by bokunrawo(m): 9:07pm
Olosho
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by ToniaOrnament: 9:08pm
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by martineverest(m): 9:08pm
nairaland is officially a child's play
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Adaomalight(f): 9:09pm
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:10pm
kingem:This is like saying Buhari is the current problem with Nigeria...
Everyone knows
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:15pm
LesbianBoy:lolzzzz
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by rattlesnake(m): 9:21pm
intl premium runs gal
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Dammylois(f): 9:28pm
She looks like Serena Wiliams in the first pix
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Shortyy(f): 9:28pm
This one she's showing her ring finger like this....
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Naughtysite: 9:30pm
Fine helicopter �
Nah this type of helicopter I will buy.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by ndindiatu: 9:31pm
If na so nyash dey give money, oya go do your own make we see
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by pennywys: 9:33pm
God knows how much I love this lady,
Please someone should hook me up with this lady
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by designVATExcel: 9:33pm
Money is good sha, but you can never have enough if it. No matter your level you still strive to attain more.
Though contentment is key.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Rigel95(m): 9:34pm
Enjoy, your puccy suffered for it.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by EgunMogaji: 9:35pm
I think I finally figure shyte out, Nigerians loves packaging and it’s what sells.
Ordinary heli tourist ride of maybe $20 and yah all are wetting your panties. Even one dimwit suggests that she owns the thing.
Okay o.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Troublemaker007(m): 9:36pm
This Mgbanke dey find Arab Money boyfriend by all means. Her two crayfish legs nor dey comot for Dubai
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by Tocheagle(m): 9:49pm
I smell envy in a lot of people
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) by PasNina(m): 9:49pm
nairavsdollars:
Izit your p**sy?
Izit your borrowing?
Envy should not kill you.
