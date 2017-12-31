Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebube Nwagbo Enjoying Luxury Tour Around Dubai With A Helicopter (photo) (10843 Views)

Is Ebube Nwagbo Using A Bleaching Cream? (Photos) / Rita Ora Flashes Her Underwear While Climbing Out Of A Helicopter (photo) / Ebube Nwagbo Vs Kim Kardashian: Who Wore It Better? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



See more pictures,











https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/01/ebube-nwagbo-enjoying-luxury-tour.html?m=1 nollywood actress ebube nwagbo looking cute as she makes her tour debut in Dubai, touring round the Arab city in a luxury way with a helicopter.See more pictures, 2 Likes

She's just enjoying her life. Ride on girl it's ur time to shine 12 Likes



i might be wrong, anyway.

this girl always looks naturally simple to me. she looks like someone who will ask one not to bother about the little money one borrows from her.i might be wrong, anyway. 10 Likes

It is a poor heart that never rejoice



Enjoy my humble sister 5 Likes

Prospero5 anambra girls are cheerful giver 1 Like

Apostle why

no be only acting dey give this girl money 2 Likes

And this ebube has not acted any movie for the last ten years, but she's living larger than 500 civil servants that are working their butt off daily and can't even make their rent. 9 Likes

old woman,how do these people make money sef?

Enjoy gal 1 Like

Lonestar124:

Prospero5 anambra girls are cheerful giver sincerely, that's how i see her. sincerely, that's how i see her.

God will judge 1 Like

Borrow pose. Her p..sy is taking her places

Olosho 2 Likes

Learn Making Of Auto Gele (A gele that ties itself) & Make Cool Cash from it with over 22 training Videos. Join us on WhatsApp via www.quickgele.com.ng/whatsapp ..

nairaland is officially a child's play

kingem:

no be only acting dey give this girl money This is like saying Buhari is the current problem with Nigeria...



Everyone knows

LesbianBoy:

Apostle why lolzzzz lolzzzz

intl premium runs gal

She looks like Serena Wiliams in the first pix

This one she's showing her ring finger like this....

Fine helicopter �



Nah this type of helicopter I will buy.

If na so nyash dey give money, oya go do your own make we see



,

God knows how much I love this lady,



Please someone should hook me up with this lady

Money is good sha, but you can never have enough if it. No matter your level you still strive to attain more.

Though contentment is key.

Enjoy, your puccy suffered for it.

I think I finally figure shyte out, Nigerians loves packaging and it’s what sells.



Ordinary heli tourist ride of maybe $20 and yah all are wetting your panties. Even one dimwit suggests that she owns the thing.



Okay o.

This Mgbanke dey find Arab Money boyfriend by all means. Her two crayfish legs nor dey comot for Dubai

I smell envy in a lot of people