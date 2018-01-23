Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere (8446 Views)

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere on Monday said has condemn the incessant attack on elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae saying those behind the attacks should be careful of not provoking the Yorubas into war.



Speaking in an exclusive chat with INDEPENDENT, Yinka Odumakin, National Publicity of Afenifere said Yorubas cannot continue to watch while its elders and icons are continually rubbished and assaulted.



Odumakin who likened the attack on Falae as declaration of war said Yorubas are quiet people who hardly get provoked but added that when they react, the consequences is always disastrous as witnessed in 1963, 1983 and 1993.



“The attack on Falae’s farm has become serial. After he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen two years ago and they inflicted machete cut on him, ransom was paid to get him released. After he was released, these Fulani herdsmen have gone back to his farm five or six times and now they have burnt down his farm”.



“For us in Afenifere, we see what they are doing to Falae as a declaration of war because it is like some Yorubas boys now go to the North and kidnap Adamu Ciroma. How will the North react? These people are poking their fingers into our eyes and that we are watching is not a sign of cowardice”.



“Yoruba people don’t fight easily but when Yorubas decide to fight, there are always landmarks. When we were fed up in 1962 and we fought back, we fought until Nigeria is engaged in a three year war with the even leading to one another”.



“When we were angry in 1983 and it started in this same Ondo, that was the end of that Republic. When we were provoked and angry in 1993, it was a six years war that went on in this country. So, they should be careful on how they continue to step on our toes and how they continue to deal with the icons of our people. They should not provoke the Yoruba people to where they say ‘ enough is enough, let us have it out!’.



https://independent.ng/falae-dont-provoke-yorubas-war-afenifere/

That is not funny. Show some respect to the man. If a Fulani or Hausa elder statesman like Falae went through same experience from another marauding tribesman like the Fulani, there would've been lots of violence.

Falae deserves protection but seems no one cares.



That is not funny. Show some respect to the man. If a Fulani or Hausa elder statesman like Falae went through same experience from another marauding tribesman like the Fulani, there would've been lots of violence.

Falae deserves protection but seems no one cares.

