Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by nairavsdollars(f): 3:58pm
Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere on Monday said has condemn the incessant attack on elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae saying those behind the attacks should be careful of not provoking the Yorubas into war.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with INDEPENDENT, Yinka Odumakin, National Publicity of Afenifere said Yorubas cannot continue to watch while its elders and icons are continually rubbished and assaulted.

Odumakin who likened the attack on Falae as declaration of war said Yorubas are quiet people who hardly get provoked but added that when they react, the consequences is always disastrous as witnessed in 1963, 1983 and 1993.

“The attack on Falae’s farm has become serial. After he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen two years ago and they inflicted machete cut on him, ransom was paid to get him released. After he was released, these Fulani herdsmen have gone back to his farm five or six times and now they have burnt down his farm”.

“For us in Afenifere, we see what they are doing to Falae as a declaration of war because it is like some Yorubas boys now go to the North and kidnap Adamu Ciroma. How will the North react? These people are poking their fingers into our eyes and that we are watching is not a sign of cowardice”.

“Yoruba people don’t fight easily but when Yorubas decide to fight, there are always landmarks. When we were fed up in 1962 and we fought back, we fought until Nigeria is engaged in a three year war with the even leading to one another”.

“When we were angry in 1983 and it started in this same Ondo, that was the end of that Republic. When we were provoked and angry in 1993, it was a six years war that went on in this country. So, they should be careful on how they continue to step on our toes and how they continue to deal with the icons of our people. They should not provoke the Yoruba people to where they say ‘ enough is enough, let us have it out!’.


https://independent.ng/falae-dont-provoke-yorubas-war-afenifere/

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by clevvermind(m): 4:07pm
Empty chest beating. The yorubas are always known to be...... grin

96 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Generalkaycee(m): 4:09pm
Yeye people

21 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Sprumbabafather: 4:11pm
If I wake up and see Yorubas dressed up for war, I will go back to sleep grin - African proverb grin

73 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Sweetguy25: 4:12pm
With all due respect, Yoruba people have not seen war.

50 Likes 1 Share

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by MahatmaGhandi: 4:12pm
You cannot mention modern day Yoruba and war in same sentence. It is a past-present-future impossible tense.

56 Likes 1 Share

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Ever8054: 4:27pm
yoloba fit fight?...abi na to dey shout...Ah...ah...ah...and run away when the stage is set?...

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Blooddiamond: 4:28pm
Sprumbabafather:
Just an honest question, has Falae always had the half-past-four eye or he got it as a result of beatings when the fulanis abducted him? grin
I reckon he got it as a result of that(beating). grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by gbosaa(m): 4:33pm
Sprumbabafather:
Just an honest question, has Falae always had the half-past-four eye or he got it as a result of beatings when the fulanis abducted him? grin

That is not funny. Show some respect to the man. If a Fulani or Hausa elder statesman like Falae went through same experience from another marauding tribesman like the Fulani, there would’ve been lots of violence.

Falae deserves protection but seems no one cares.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by 2cato: 5:33pm
Coward making clownish threats as usual

20 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by greatermax77(m): 5:36pm
Which war? Go & sit down Biko! See ofonja & war

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by efighter: 5:53pm
clevvermind:
Empty chest beating. The yorubas are always known to be...... grin

Yorubas are known to have used over 3,000,000 stubborn Biafran pigs and idiots for pepper soup and suya between 1967 and 1970.

20 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by fearNORTH: 5:54pm
Same thing they said when they were crushed in mile12 and Ile ife by their masters.

Na today dey start attacking Falae 's farm... Fonjas and empty talk

40 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by clevvermind(m): 5:59pm
efighter:


Yorubas are known to have used over 3,000,000 stubborn Biafran pigs and idiots for pepper soup and suya between 1967 and 1970.
Does it stop the yorubas from being a coward and slave to the north?

37 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Saintsquare(m): 6:06pm
clevvermind:
Does it stop the yorubas from being a coward and slave to the north?
I thought slaves are the one who begs for everything lol .....beg for Presidency and oh even beg for freedom hahaha

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by pointstores(m): 7:00pm
Tribal bigot change
Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by yomi96(m): 7:28pm
clevvermind:
Empty chest beating. The yorubas are always known to be...... grin
tribal bigot, the yorubas are not the reason for your frustrated life.

12 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Pigsandidiots: 8:58pm
Saintsquare:
I thought slaves are the one who begs for everything lol .....beg for Presidency and oh even beg for freedom hahaha
grin

2 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Omeokachie: 9:06pm
Too much talk as always

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by 4kDdullard: 9:10pm
Yorubas are coward and fulani slaves.Good morning to them.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Pubichairs(m): 9:13pm
if noise making was a weapon Yorubas would have conquered Nigeria

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Organs(m): 9:14pm
hahahaha.... with General FFK leading the army and fighting with his mouth...

7 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by unbitchable(m): 9:14pm
Yoruba, I fear them. Warriors.

1 Like

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by unbitchable(m): 9:16pm
clevvermind:
Does it stop the yorubas from being a coward and slave to the north?
APGA has endorsed Buhari for a second term. so who are the slaves, obinna?

10 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Apina(m): 9:16pm
They should wait for them to storm their homes and rape their women, 18th century style before they realize that the drums of war are beating already. undecided

1 Like

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by ajibolabd(m): 9:17pm
Trouble is brewing
Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Randy100: 9:19pm
If yoruba are threatening, I just go back to my sleep. It is an empty threat.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by Hector09: 9:20pm
Butter fly calling itself a bird, thats what yoruba's are

2 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by nuti(m): 9:21pm
clevvermind:
Empty chest beating. The yorubas are always known to be...... grin
You want to hear the history of your ancestors abi?
Child of belial

5 Likes

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by billyG(m): 9:21pm
so many pple won fight & die b/c of falae?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Falae: Don’t Provoke The Yorubas Into War – Afenifere by fablani(m): 9:21pm
ndi onu

