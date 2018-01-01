₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos
A priest and a lawyer has been accused of battering a 23-year-old lady who is reported to be a student of Yaba College of Technology in Lagos. The man allegedly attacked the young lady as he smashed a rock on her head before proceeding to bite her all over her body, according to a report by human right activist, Emeka Ugwuonye..
It was gathered that the man involved has apologized to the lady and her family after the case was taken up legally.
The cause of the fracas between the priest and the lady was not revealed.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/priest-lawyer-allegedly-batters-23-year-old-female-student-lagos-photos.html
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by femolacqua(m): 5:15pm
Sharp, sharp ,make them take it up. That man has got to be taught a lesson as well as sense.
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 5:45pm
∆ A priest?
A celibate? lol
The lady must have refused the man his sexual advances. And hence the reason for battery and assault ∆
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by MrOreo(m): 7:10pm
The last pix tho, na yansh be that?!!
Truth be told, I'd bite that axx too
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 7:20pm
"The cause of the fracas between the priest and the lady was not revealed."
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Evablizin(f): 7:26pm
They should deal with him legally. A Lawyer/Priest that breaks the law,is that one a Lawyer/Priest.
The lawyer nah vimper?
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Tjohnnay: 10:15pm
Dis one is strong
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Pubichairs(m): 10:15pm
this is deep, tfu..this one na news?
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by unbitchable(m): 10:16pm
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Memories12411: 10:17pm
There's more to this story.
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Annnonymous: 10:17pm
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Alariwo2: 10:18pm
Aye to to
The world
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by fecta: 10:19pm
Maybe the man wan rape her and she no gree.
Maybe she squeezed the blokos during the fight.
Maybe the story is not complete or real.
Am sorry joor have greater problems than this,
Like trying to hold my charger in a certain position for it to work.
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Alariwo2: 10:21pm
Tjohnnay:
Very strong..
For her to appear as chicken to the pastor/lawyer. ko n se oju lasan.
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by omonnakoda: 10:21pm
Beat and bite kwa?
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Aldebaran(m): 10:21pm
Makes me remember Tyson Vs Holyfield fight
They should be punished severely
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Louiscutedude(m): 10:22pm
Is it cheif priest or who bcus me not understanding ooo
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Shaev7(m): 10:23pm
OrestesDante:Did you see Catholic Priest there? A Priest can be anyone okay.
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Mznaett(f): 10:24pm
You mean he just woke up one day, dragged her to himself and then starts beating and biting her?
Who does that if not a mad man?
Biko, tell us the real thing that happened jor instead of this half baked gist
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by congorasta: 10:25pm
every body in this country, have one mental issues or the other,
everybody
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Scatterscatter(m): 10:25pm
The fracas or the biting isn't my own problem, they will settle it.
My own problem is calling this woman 23yrs old
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 10:26pm
Shaev7:
∆ Did I say he is Catholic? Are Catholic priests the only celibates? ∆
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by jen2praise(f): 10:27pm
vampire priest on rampage
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:27pm
Flexherbal:as in ehn,i just tire for some report
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Tjohnnay: 10:27pm
Alariwo2:
Bros d man matter tire me oo
Weda na vampire him b
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by Deo1986(m): 10:28pm
Whatever would connect a student and priest/lawyer beats my imagination.
Re: Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos by cyborg123(m): 10:29pm
