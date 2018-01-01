Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Priest/Lawyer Beats And Bites YABATECH Female Student In Lagos. Photos (2671 Views)

It was gathered that the man involved has apologized to the lady and her family after the case was taken up legally.



The cause of the fracas between the priest and the lady was not revealed.



Sharp, sharp ,make them take it up. That man has got to be taught a lesson as well as sense. 3 Likes









∆ A priest?

A celibate? lol



The lady must have refused the man his sexual advances. And hence the reason for battery and assault ∆ 1 Like



Truth be told, I'd bite that axx too The last pix tho, na yansh be that?!!Truth be told, I'd bite that axx too 1 Like

"The cause of the fracas between the priest and the lady was not revealed." 3 Likes





They should deal with him legally. A Lawyer/Priest that breaks the law,is that one a Lawyer/Priest.



The lawyer nah vimper? They should deal with him legally. A Lawyer/Priest that breaks the law,is that one a Lawyer/Priest.The lawyer nah vimper? 3 Likes

lalasticlala

Dis one is strong 1 Like

this is deep, tfu..this one na news? this is deep, tfu..this one na news?

....

There's more to this story. 1 Like

.





The world Aye to toThe world

Maybe the man wan rape her and she no gree.

Maybe she squeezed the blokos during the fight.

Maybe the story is not complete or real.



Am sorry joor have greater problems than this,

Like trying to hold my charger in a certain position for it to work.

Tjohnnay:

Dis one is strong

Very strong..



For her to appear as chicken to the pastor/lawyer. ko n se oju lasan. Very strong..For her to appear as chicken to the pastor/lawyer. ko n se oju lasan.

Beat and bite kwa?



Makes me remember Tyson Vs Holyfield fight



They should be punished severely Makes me remember Tyson Vs Holyfield fightThey should be punished severely

Is it cheif priest or who bcus me not understanding ooo

OrestesDante:









∆ A priest?

A celibate? lol



The lady must have refused the man his sexual advances. And hence the reason for battery and assault ∆ Did you see Catholic Priest there? A Priest can be anyone okay. Did you see Catholic Priest there? A Priest can be anyone okay. 1 Like





Who does that if not a mad man?



Biko, tell us the real thing that happened jor instead of this half baked gist You mean he just woke up one day, dragged her to himself and then starts beating and biting her?Who does that if not a mad man?Biko, tell us the real thing that happened jor instead of this half baked gist

every body in this country, have one mental issues or the other,



everybody





My own problem is calling this woman 23yrs old The fracas or the biting isn't my own problem, they will settle it.My own problem is calling this woman 23yrs old

Shaev7:



Did you see Catholic Priest there? A Priest can be anyone okay.











∆ Did I say he is Catholic? Are Catholic priests the only celibates? ∆

vampire priest on rampage

Flexherbal:

"The cause of the fracas between the priest and the lady was not revealed." as in ehn,i just tire for some report as in ehn,i just tire for some report

Alariwo2:





Very strong..



For her to appear as chicken to the pastor/lawyer. ko n se oju lasan.



Bros d man matter tire me oo





Weda na vampire him b Bros d man matter tire me ooWeda na vampire him b