The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of masterminding his reported rejection by the All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmen in his district.Party chairpersons of six local governments in his constituency which include Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Giwa LGs, met on Saturday, endorsing a rival aspirant and political adviser to Mr. El-Rufai, Uba Sani, for the 2019 senatorial ticket.
Senator Sani while reacting to his rejection, accused the governor of sponsoring the move after repeatedly failing to suspend him from the party.
“The so-called rejection of Senator Shehu Sani by so-called six chairmen of APC is nothing but Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s antics,” a statement by his Special Adviser said.
“After two and half year of failed attempt to suspend senator Sani or recall him, El-Rufai has stooped to organising fake party chairman and endorsing his political adviser called Uba Sani.
“It will interest the general public to know that El-Rufai is simply diverting the attention and shielding his political adviser who will be in court in February for organising thugs to invade the NUJ secretariat.
“He has endorsed himself for the governorship and now arranging an endorsement for his puppy and low-grade errand boy.
“He has clung unto President Buhari for his political oxygen and life,” he said.
Mr. Sani added that the governor was busy frequenting the Aso Villa while his state is being attacked by kidnappers and herdsmen.
“While Franco Nero plays fiddle while Rome was on Fire, El-Rufai is always in the Villa playing the Game of Throne while his state is overrun by kidnappers and herdsmen,” Sani added.
He expressed confidence that the people of Kaduna Central constituency were solidly behind him.
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by danielconstant: 7:41pm
Forget all this silly matters... Right now the only thing Nigerians should concentrate on is destroying the emotional, physical, Already mental , fore thought ability , even feeding State of the Fulani Patron and send him back...if you cut the head the body follow.
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:44pm
How will this one win election in 2019? A peep at his Twitter page and comments, you will realise the comments and praises are all from the idiotic pigs of Biafra, because he criticizes President Buhari and Elrufai..
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by capatainrambo: 7:47pm
usless _shemale i bet you where expecting him to praise you.
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by usba: 7:49pm
This guy is indeed a clueless slowpoke. He thinks elections are won on twitter by wooing pigs and idiots with fooleries and ineptitude
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:57pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by ckmayoca(m): 9:08pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by Pubichairs(m): 10:22pm
this el-Rufai gosh...hearing his name alone disgusts me, what a punk
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by desreek9(f): 10:22pm
I knew this was bound to happen because of the way he criticises his party àpc and Buhari, it is a shame we grade sentiment above intergrity especially among our politicians.
Shehu Sani is an honest man i respect because he always say the truth, as for the short devil, his own end is in 2019
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by OrestesDante(m): 10:23pm
∆ Because he has chosen to keep saying the truth. That's all.
APC my foot!!! ∆
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by madridguy(m): 10:23pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by Valarmoghulis(m): 10:24pm
NgeneUkwenu:biafra your greatest nightmare, you are worse than a pig, I spit on you, shameless gay.
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by Specialist900(m): 10:24pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by otabuko(m): 10:24pm
Just retire. If you enter PDP, you may fail come 2019, you know you're a brilliant person but zombies just like zombies.
Check the progress of their Baba since 2015.
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by Newbiee: 10:24pm
Kai! Elrufau dey show dis guy pepper. He must leave Afghanistan by fire by force.
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by unbitchable(m): 10:25pm
El rufai is very vindictive
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by Osu175(m): 10:25pm
Kiriku is a comedian
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by salbis(m): 10:25pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by xandy84: 10:25pm
Nope. He is not an idiot. He is just a man of principle who say things as they are and will not sell his soul for senatorial seat. History will remember him as a man who speak the truth and there are some senators who have been in the Senate for years and nobody care about they or even remember them while they are still in senate.
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:25pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by DrRasheed(m): 10:25pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by temitemi1(m): 10:25pm
come to PDP asap!
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by Apina(m): 10:26pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by bpalace(m): 10:26pm
What's the difference between APC and PDP? I pity ppl like shehu sani... At this point, they become helpless
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 10:27pm
The day I dislike this senator was the day he attacked El-Rufai for sacking those incompetent teachers. He plays politics with every issue.
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by bedspread: 10:27pm
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by Felixalex(m): 10:28pm
But are his criticisms baseless?
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by temitemi1(m): 10:29pm
bros how is buhari and his cabals doing after reading Obasanjo (PHD) leta
|Re: 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him by HsLBroker(m): 10:29pm
