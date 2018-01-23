Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-rufia As APC Rejects Him (2180 Views)

Senator Sani while reacting to his rejection, accused the governor of sponsoring the move after repeatedly failing to suspend him from the party.

“The so-called rejection of Senator Shehu Sani by so-called six chairmen of APC is nothing but Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s antics,” a statement by his Special Adviser said.



“After two and half year of failed attempt to suspend senator Sani or recall him, El-Rufai has stooped to organising fake party chairman and endorsing his political adviser called Uba Sani.

“It will interest the general public to know that El-Rufai is simply diverting the attention and shielding his political adviser who will be in court in February for organising thugs to invade the NUJ secretariat.

“He has endorsed himself for the governorship and now arranging an endorsement for his puppy and low-grade errand boy.



“He has clung unto President Buhari for his political oxygen and life,” he said.

Mr. Sani added that the governor was busy frequenting the Aso Villa while his state is being attacked by kidnappers and herdsmen.



“While Franco Nero plays fiddle while Rome was on Fire, El-Rufai is always in the Villa playing the Game of Throne while his state is overrun by kidnappers and herdsmen,” Sani added.

He expressed confidence that the people of Kaduna Central constituency were solidly behind him.





Forget all this silly matters... Right now the only thing Nigerians should concentrate on is destroying the emotional, physical, Already mental , fore thought ability , even feeding State of the Fulani Patron and send him back...if you cut the head the body follow. 4 Likes 1 Share

How will this one win election in 2019? A peep at his Twitter page and comments, you will realise the comments and praises are all from the idiotic pigs of Biafra, because he criticizes President Buhari and Elrufai.. 4 Likes 1 Share

usless _shemale i bet you where expecting him to praise you.





spits on ur confused head 3 Likes

This guy is indeed a clueless slowpoke. He thinks elections are won on twitter by wooing pigs and idiots with fooleries and ineptitude This guy is indeed a clueless slowpoke. He thinks elections are won on twitter by wooing pigs and idiots with fooleries and ineptitude 3 Likes

this el-Rufai gosh...hearing his name alone disgusts me, what a punk 2 Likes

I knew this was bound to happen because of the way he criticises his party àpc and Buhari, it is a shame we grade sentiment above intergrity especially among our politicians.





Shehu Sani is an honest man i respect because he always say the truth, as for the short devil, his own end is in 2019









∆ Because he has chosen to keep saying the truth. That's all.





APC my foot!!! ∆ 1 Like

How will this one win election in 2019? A peep at his Twitter page and comments, you will realise the comments and praises are all from the idiotic pigs of Biafra, because he criticizes President Buhari and Elrufai.. biafra your greatest nightmare, you are worse than a pig, I spit on you, shameless gay. biafra your greatest nightmare, you are worse than a pig, I spit on you, shameless gay. 2 Likes

Just retire. If you enter PDP, you may fail come 2019, you know you're a brilliant person but zombies just like zombies.



Check the progress of their Baba since 2015.

Kai! Elrufau dey show dis guy pepper. He must leave Afghanistan by fire by force.

El rufai is very vindictive 1 Like

Kiriku is a comedian

This guy is indeed a clueless slowpoke. He thinks elections are won on twitter by wooing pigs and idiots with fooleries and ineptitude Nope. He is not an idiot. He is just a man of principle who say things as they are and will not sell his soul for senatorial seat. History will remember him as a man who speak the truth and there are some senators who have been in the Senate for years and nobody care about they or even remember them while they are still in senate.

biafra your greatest nightmare, you are worse than a pig, I spit on you, shameless gay.

come to PDP asap!



What's the difference between APC and PDP? I pity ppl like shehu sani... At this point, they become helpless What's the difference between APC and PDP? I pity ppl like shehu sani... At this point, they become helpless

The day I dislike this senator was the day he attacked El-Rufai for sacking those incompetent teachers. He plays politics with every issue. 1 Like

Forget all this silly matters... Right now the only thing Nigerians should concentrate on is destroying the emotional, physical, Already mental , fore thought ability , even feeding State of the Fulani Patron and send him back...if you cut the head the body follow. SECONDED SECONDED

How will this one win election in 2019? A peep at his Twitter page and comments, you will realise the comments and praises are all from the idiotic pigs of Biafra, because he criticizes President Buhari and Elrufai..

But are his criticisms baseless? But are his criticisms baseless?

How will this one win election in 2019? A peep at his Twitter page and comments, you will realise the comments and praises are all from the idiotic pigs of Biafra, because he criticizes President Buhari and Elrufai.. bros how is buhari and his cabals doing after reading Obasanjo (PHD) leta