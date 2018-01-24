Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" (6412 Views)

According to her, she does not allow her health status affect her as she is still living her best life and does not consider herself a victim.



Saidy who shared her beautiful photos wrote:

“HIV might have changed my life,but I never would have allowed it to limit me. I am still standing. I am still alive. I am queening. I am no victim. I am an #HIVictor”



https://twitter.com/saidy_brown/status/955331014435491840



Good for her 1 Like

Very encouraging 1 Like

Well I don't think I'll bang a girl living with HIV. No matter how safe it is.



Yeah I know the risk I go through having sex with other ladies but....knowing she's got the virus? Nah... Pass 10 Likes

The lord is your muscle. 1 Like

Lord protect me from HIV, Amen. 11 Likes

I'll certainly have to spill this.... She's never gonna ever have a good standing skin to skin banging anymore....For sure, she's queening for condoms!





Oh yeah!!!...... I said it..... skin to skin!!! 2 Likes

I'll certainly have to spill this.... She's never gonna ever have a good standing skin to skin banging anymore....For sure, she's queening for condoms!





Oh yeah!!!...... I said it..... skin to skin!!!

Skin to skin ke!!



Guy, if I knw say u get HIV, weda na condom protection or canopy protection, na race oooo!!! Skin to skin ke!!Guy, if I knw say u get HIV, weda na condom protection or canopy protection, na race oooo!!! 24 Likes

All these slay queens will not go and do test. Na to dey package STD inside puna dey dash people for free. Me I value safe sex. My life means more to me than kpekus. 8 Likes

All these slay queens will not go and do test. Na to dey package STD inside puna dey dash people for free. Me I value safe sex. My life means more to me than kpekus.







Prevention is better than cure.. If you wan knack and condom no dey, tie your prick throw am back for your boxer, you won't die... Many more knackings still dey come your way!! BTW before some crackheads start quoting me to remind me of this, I'm gonna say it by myself; Yo! I know HIV can be contracted in many ways apart from sex, but I just outlined the most popular means we all know already...





To everyone reading this, I pray HIV will not be your portion.. Amen!!!!!!!!

Bruv, one those few things I actually fear the most nowadays even more than death itself is HIV.. Damn it!! I can't just imagine being positive to that shît... I just can't!Prevention is better than cure.. If you wan knack and condom no dey, tie your prick throw am back for your boxer, you won't die... Many more knackings still dey come your way!! BTW before some crackheads start quoting me to remind me of this, I'm gonna say it by myself; Yo! I know HIV can be contracted in many ways apart from sex, but I just outlined the most popular means we all know already...To everyone reading this, I pray HIV will not be your portion.. Amen!!!!!!!! 26 Likes

Prevention is better than cure.. If you wan knack and condom no dey, tie your prick throw am back for your boxer, you won't die. Many more knackings still dey come your way!! BTW before some crackheads start quoting me to remind me of this, I'm gonna say it by myself; Yo! I know HIV can be contracted in many ways apart from sex, but I just outlined the most popular means we all know already...



Bruv, one those few things I actually fear the most nowadays even more than death itself is HIV.. Damn it!! I can't just imagine being positive to that shît... I just can't!Prevention is better than cure.. If you wan knack and condom no dey, tie your prick throw am back for your boxer, you won't die. Many more knackings still dey come your way!! BTW before some crackheads start quoting me to remind me of this, I'm gonna say it by myself; Yo! I know HIV can be contracted in many ways apart from sex, but I just outlined the most popular means we all know already... Some girls will still insist on raw. Like say them die of sexual starvation for their previous life. They say CD is too hot, its not sweet, blah blah blah.. Me e no concern me. The day I tried that shít raw ehn.. Na instant heat do me. I scratch prick tire dah year. Funny enough na all these fine fine girls dey carry am pass 13 Likes



HIV is not a death sentence though it is still better to prevent it with the ABC: Absteinence, Being Faithful to one patner & condom





Check my signature for free natural remedy for all infections and diseases HIV is not a death sentence though it is still better to prevent it with the ABC: Absteinence, Being Faithful to one patner & condomCheck my signature for free natural remedy for all infections and diseases 1 Like

Skin to skin ke!!



Guy, if I knw say u get HIV, weda na condom protection or canopy protection, na race oooo!!!



Do you know how many ladies around you that are living with HIV?...... I think, NO.



Do you know how many of them that you've spanked? The ones that you've had a one night stand with?..... Do you know how many ladies around you that are living with HIV?...... I think, NO.Do you know how many of them that you've spanked? The ones that you've had a one night stand with?..... 3 Likes 1 Share

Do you know how many ladies around you that are living with HIV?...... I think, NO.



Do you know how many of them that you've spanked? The ones that you've had a one night stand with?...

.. .. 9 Likes

Some girls will still insist on raw. Like say them die of sexual starvation for their previous life. They say CD is too hot, its not sweet, blah blah blah.. Me e no concern me. The day I tried that shít raw ehn.. Na instant heat do me. I scratch prick tire dah year. Funny enough na all these fine fine girls dey carry am pass







Omoh, all those fine girls wey dey do runz anyhow na dem be the carrier of those STD pass.. My friends wey don contract syphilis, gonorrhea from 'em Na dem sabi the kind money and wahala wey dem dey spend on the treatment, me go just dey laff 'em... Funniest thing be say, after dem recover finish dem go still go knack again..

LOL... Raw sex ke?? Ah don vow to myself after many things wey ah don see; "If condom no dey, we ain't knacking! shikena"... Self control na the key..Omoh, all those fine girls wey dey do runz anyhow na dem be the carrier of those STD pass.. My friends wey don contract syphilis, gonorrhea from 'em Na dem sabi the kind money and wahala wey dem dey spend on the treatment, me go just dey laff 'em... Funniest thing be say, after dem recover finish dem go still go knack again.. 5 Likes

south africans, manufacturers and suppliers of hiv. 1 Like





Gush. She still rocks 1 Like

if una they hear "keep off danger zone" if una they hear "keep off danger zone" 1 Like

I'll certainly have to spill this.... She's never gonna ever have a good standing skin to skin banging anymore....For sure, she's queening for condoms!





Oh yeah!!!...... I said it..... skin to skin!!!

south africans, manufacturers and suppliers of hiv.

Worldwide Worldwide 3 Likes 1 Share

I'll certainly have to spill this.... She's never gonna ever have a good standing skin to skin banging anymore....For sure, she's queening for condoms!





Oh yeah!!!...... I said it..... skin to skin!!! I know of a couple when I mean know i mean I have direct access to this family the wife is positive and the husband sleeps with her like that for the past 8 years. Their last child is 6 and she wasn't breast feed I know of a couple when I mean know i mean I have direct access to this family the wife is positive and the husband sleeps with her like that for the past 8 years. Their last child is 6 and she wasn't breast feed 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmm. Now one hornay goat will see her and want to dive in ..based on the fact she's "LOOKING" so healthy...



appearances can really be deceptive! 2 Likes





HIV isn't transmitted via sex only.



HIV doesn't kill, what kills is AIDS



Malaria doesn't kill, what kills is Chronic Malaria



Typhoid same.



Every disease is scared of one thing, and that is your immune system.



Exercise regularly

Take Fruits & vegetables

Eat Good diet & drink clean water

Take your multivitamins



And you are on your way towards 90+ years with lots of energy. HIV isn't transmitted via sex only.HIV doesn't kill, what kills is AIDSMalaria doesn't kill, what kills is Chronic MalariaTyphoid same.Every disease is scared of one thing, and that is your immune system.Exercise regularlyTake Fruits & vegetablesEat Good diet & drink clean waterTake your multivitaminsAnd you are on your way towards 90+ years with lots of energy.

typical exam of HIV NO DEY SHOW FOR FACE 2 Likes

south africans, manufacturers and suppliers of hiv.





Lolz Lolz







I'll certainly have to spill this.... She's never gonna ever have a good standing skin to skin banging anymore....For sure, she's queening for condoms!





Oh yeah!!!...... I said it..... skin to skin!!! She can have unprotected sex provided the HIV+ partner has an undetctable viral load or the HIV- partner takes PReP. You should watch suga.