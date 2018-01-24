₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by HeWrites(m): 11:41pm On Jan 23
A South African lady identified as Saidy Brown, has taken to her Twitter page (@saidy_brown) to shared her amazing journey living with HIV.
According to her, she does not allow her health status affect her as she is still living her best life and does not consider herself a victim.
Saidy who shared her beautiful photos wrote:
“HIV might have changed my life,but I never would have allowed it to limit me. I am still standing. I am still alive. I am queening. I am no victim. I am an #HIVictor”
https://twitter.com/saidy_brown/status/955331014435491840
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by SpareNo1: 11:46pm On Jan 23
Good for her
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Ubty: 11:47pm On Jan 23
Very encouraging
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Papiikush: 11:51pm On Jan 23
Well I don't think I'll bang a girl living with HIV. No matter how safe it is.
Yeah I know the risk I go through having sex with other ladies but....knowing she's got the virus? Nah... Pass
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Chikita66(f): 11:53pm On Jan 23
The lord is your muscle.
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Xinzu: 11:58pm On Jan 23
Lord protect me from HIV, Amen.
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by yanabasee(m): 12:11am
I'll certainly have to spill this.... She's never gonna ever have a good standing skin to skin banging anymore....For sure, she's queening for condoms!
Oh yeah!!!...... I said it..... skin to skin!!!
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by donstan18(m): 12:16am
yanabasee:
Skin to skin ke!!
Guy, if I knw say u get HIV, weda na condom protection or canopy protection, na race oooo!!!
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by delugajackson(m): 12:58am
All these slay queens will not go and do test. Na to dey package STD inside puna dey dash people for free. Me I value safe sex. My life means more to me than kpekus.
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Cowbuoy: 1:03am
delugajackson:
Bruv, one those few things I actually fear the most nowadays even more than death itself is HIV.. Damn it!! I can't just imagine being positive to that shît... I just can't!
Prevention is better than cure.. If you wan knack and condom no dey, tie your prick throw am back for your boxer, you won't die... Many more knackings still dey come your way!! BTW before some crackheads start quoting me to remind me of this, I'm gonna say it by myself; Yo! I know HIV can be contracted in many ways apart from sex, but I just outlined the most popular means we all know already...
To everyone reading this, I pray HIV will not be your portion.. Amen!!!!!!!!
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by delugajackson(m): 6:13am
Cowbuoy:Some girls will still insist on raw. Like say them die of sexual starvation for their previous life. They say CD is too hot, its not sweet, blah blah blah.. Me e no concern me. The day I tried that shít raw ehn.. Na instant heat do me. I scratch prick tire dah year. Funny enough na all these fine fine girls dey carry am pass
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by RemedyLab: 7:35am
HIV is not a death sentence though it is still better to prevent it with the ABC: Absteinence, Being Faithful to one patner & condom
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by yanabasee(m): 7:40am
donstan18:
Do you know how many ladies around you that are living with HIV?...... I think, NO.
Do you know how many of them that you've spanked? The ones that you've had a one night stand with?.....
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by donstan18(m): 7:46am
yanabasee:
..
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Cowbuoy: 8:15am
delugajackson:
LOL... Raw sex ke?? Ah don vow to myself after many things wey ah don see; "If condom no dey, we ain't knacking! shikena"... Self control na the key..
Omoh, all those fine girls wey dey do runz anyhow na dem be the carrier of those STD pass.. My friends wey don contract syphilis, gonorrhea from 'em Na dem sabi the kind money and wahala wey dem dey spend on the treatment, me go just dey laff 'em... Funniest thing be say, after dem recover finish dem go still go knack again..
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by EricBloodAxe: 9:24am
south africans, manufacturers and suppliers of hiv.
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by LordBaelish: 10:03am
Ok...
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by johnime: 10:04am
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Pubichairs(m): 10:04am
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by wildcatter23(m): 10:04am
Gush. She still rocks
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Ogunleti01(m): 10:05am
HeWrites:if una they hear "keep off danger zone"
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by hiiblazhers(m): 10:05am
yanabasee:
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by ehissi(m): 10:07am
EricBloodAxe:
Worldwide
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by edelweiss(f): 10:08am
yanabasee:I know of a couple when I mean know i mean I have direct access to this family the wife is positive and the husband sleeps with her like that for the past 8 years. Their last child is 6 and she wasn't breast feed
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by leroi01(m): 10:09am
Hmmmm. Now one hornay goat will see her and want to dive in ..based on the fact she's "LOOKING" so healthy...
appearances can really be deceptive!
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by dontbothermuch: 10:09am
HIV isn't transmitted via sex only.
HIV doesn't kill, what kills is AIDS
Malaria doesn't kill, what kills is Chronic Malaria
Typhoid same.
Every disease is scared of one thing, and that is your immune system.
Exercise regularly
Take Fruits & vegetables
Eat Good diet & drink clean water
Take your multivitamins
And you are on your way towards 90+ years with lots of energy.
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by ruggedtimi(m): 10:09am
typical exam of HIV NO DEY SHOW FOR FACE
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by gudvibz(f): 10:10am
EricBloodAxe:
Lolz
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by Sterope(f): 10:10am
She can have unprotected sex provided the HIV+ partner has an undetctable viral load or the HIV- partner takes PReP. You should watch suga.
yanabasee:
|Re: South African Lady Living With HIV Says "I Won’t Allow HIV To Limit Me" by jaksmillioniar: 10:12am
HeWrites:greiboy daddykross lefulefu sterope dimples129 come see our south animal pple and thier hiv
