₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,434 members, 4,044,025 topics. Date: Wednesday, 24 January 2018 at 10:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) (2332 Views)
Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) / New Peugeot Pick-up Truck To Replace 404 And 504 Pick-up (photos) / Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 1:58am
Fifty years ago a car was launched that heralded the birth of the stylish, high quality cars that Peugeot is famous for today.
The Peugeot 504 is a mid-size, front-engine, rear wheel drive automobile manufactured and marketed by Peugeot for model years 1968-1983 over a single generation, primarily in four-door sedan and wagon configurations — but also with two-door coupe, convertible and pickup truck variants.
The 504 was noted for its robust body structure, long suspension travel, and torque tube drive shaft — enclosed in a rigid tube attached at each end to the gearbox housing and differential casing, relieving drive train torque reactions. The 504 ultimately achieved widespread popularity in far-flung rough-terrain countries — including Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin, Kenya and Nigeria.
More than three million 504s were manufactured in its European production, with production continuing globally under various licensing arrangements — including 27,000 assembled in Kenya and 425,000 assembled in Nigeria, using knock-down kits — with production extending into 2006.
Having debuted as Peugeot's flagship at the 1968 Paris Salon, the 504 received the 1969 European Car of the Year. In 2013, the LA Times called it "Africa's workhorse.
Happy birthday #Peugeot504
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/24/peugeot-celebrates-50-years-of-legend-504-nigerians-reacts-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:00am
more
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:02am
more photos
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by aninweze(m): 4:21am
HBD to the lion!!!
1 Like
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:35am
dis one resemble pesin wey dem just beat
1 Like
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by kingreign(m): 7:42am
GAZZUZZ:
E resemble native fowl wey rain soak
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Throwback: 10:15am
"For stealing money ($5.1m) that cannot buy Peugeot, Buhari regime jailed Nwobodo. Is that fair enough?"
-Jonathan
The inglorious words of a confirmed ineffectual buffoon that was campaigning for reelection.
1 Like
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by jazinogold(m): 10:15am
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Benblaq(m): 10:15am
after 50 good years..some people are still buying it
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Nawtiblayse(m): 10:15am
Legendary...
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Offpoint: 10:16am
one word "Elder"
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Dione007(m): 10:16am
police men loved and adored this car... Respect to the old legend
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by paradigmshift(m): 10:16am
u will not see Nigerians reacting on the street but you see them online reacting for stupid reasons .
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by slimpoppa(m): 10:16am
strongest car ever made.
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by stonecoldcafe: 10:16am
Oh bless. I remember this car like yesterday.
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:16am
This car was like the Range Rover back then! If your papa get am, your papa na "big man"
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 10:16am
shyt
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by michaelbiz: 10:16am
GAZZUZZ:
una 2 be senior agbaya!
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Drabeey(m): 10:16am
Oko loko pijo awe!
No wonder they call dog meat 504 too
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Fukafuka: 10:16am
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Dottore: 10:17am
The true Bulldog Sedan of Nigerian roads
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by manitoba(m): 10:17am
Pijo. Legends are rare.
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by xreal: 10:17am
Sabo
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Bentoli(m): 10:17am
kingreign:SAVAGE
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Daniello25: 10:18am
Happy birthday to the real #LEGENDDD! OF ALL CARS... If you agree wif me... Abeg make u like it oooo
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by maxiquadrian(m): 10:18am
I give it up to the legend.
In my father's voice:
Oko ni pijo awe, mosare koremi
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by Judolisco(m): 10:18am
King
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by piagetskinner(m): 10:18am
yea
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by naptu2: 10:21am
GL, GR, SR (my favourite).
The big bumpers, the Argentinian spec, the American spec, etc.
|Re: Peugeot Celebrates 50 Years Of Legend 504, Nigerians Reacts (photos) by drips8(m): 10:23am
made for nigerians
(0) (Reply)
Wow! Super Clean Us Used Lexus Rx330 Just Arrived In Port Harcourt..view Pics.. / Lcc Swift Pass, Lekki Toll Gate / Things I Won't Buy Secondhand.
Viewing this topic: Mrteju(m), juyi44(m), Naxtrad(m), piagetskinner(m), Stanmtn, almasterpiece(m), lorkiy, orijintv(m), sayhi2certified(m), Godlychild, idu1(m), Ajehmusic, farellstone, AishyWemsy(f), timilynx(m), Oludon20, Abeyjide, dannycruzkeys(m), chyke007(m), Henzok, EbonyX(m), diego2015(m), Akinolasantos(m), dmgr(m), mcquin(m), Amebo1(m), harmbhrosz(m), redfly(m), Gggg102(m), Bibble, philchudi, MSRA(m), opomulero101(m), isikhibi(m), pilotcity, dayo72, donpy(m), Gido, frankchina(m), kingspark72(m), gayman99, Africanalert, warm, Babalegba(m), Joshkeyz(m), COOLDK(m), Accymanny(m), tosynmich(m), Dominicpupuru(m), safetyInspector(m), mormoney85(m), Tbeiz, godquality, donstefano8(m), nerodenero, 1daboi, Upright01(m), OtunbaAde101(m), Odehagain, ETNCLASSIC(m), Focusmind, 9ja083(f), suzzy4God(f), up4jesus, ANDYSOLOMON29(m), Throwback, benitwater(m), german89, Ayodejifree(m), donchuzy22, cpu2006(m), Lummy20(m), kaylawlah(m), Fashdeejay, olisaEze(m), nestormania, yaksnet(m), smartty68(m), foxe(m), Sampalo, So101, ocheezie, millomaniac, Profemmy001(m), naptu2, femie21(m), belej2, beejayphako(m), mysticgal(f), superwitboss, sacramento1212, MrFunk(m), okeamuboy, Andibot(m), Punditfrank(m), Justbeu(m), dablu20, audacious, docadams, Celegbengz(m), obinna0902, tj4luck, Hemjayy, Coded7, Viqtour(m), eyinjuege, beekee, Dottore, haryaw(m), Beziel(m), Olino, adejohndemi, maestro2000(m), Oluwapeldon(m), free2blast(m), jusRadical, Milldon(m), pautex, aiiki(m), jmoore(m), adisaade2012(m), freeay, Nwizunonso(m), 2muchmoni1(m), EACBLAZE, timileyinojo(m), lavenderjade(m), yakuza1(m), Sly215, Ebony2390, Joshcoli(m), RedRiver(m), Lagishan, Aphrygian, ezenwajosh(m), amaks, omeiza1979(m), Bentoli(m), michelle5683(f), SaintOzone, samirus24, Crex007(m), IGNACOSTI(m), jayben(m), alade112(m), donaldfafree(m), bruno554(m), descartes400, damilosky19x3, SpareNo1, adeshevy, Whobedatte(m), Chukason1(m), kentoplash(m), Genes1s, drips8(m), lonelydora(m), glomercy(f), laiza(m), emmabucks, Educhinedu, teamb, Deyoungprince, victorvezx(m) and 243 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14