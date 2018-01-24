Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mike Ozekhome Reacts To Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari (8277 Views)

Ozekhome said that even if the president is given 20 years, he will still fail to do anything reasonable in the lives of Nigerians.



Obasanjo's 13-page letter on Tuesday upset the Nigerian political atmosphere as he criticized the President and warned him against re-contesting in 2019. Ozekhome thanked the Elder statesman for releasing the letter and discouraging Buhari from vying for the country's number one seat again. In his words;



"Even if you give Buhari another 20 years, he will only take Nigeria backward more and more. It is better to save Nigeria from him.That is why some of his supporters in the ruling party are backing off because they have realized that he’s a wrong horse to back.



Some APC governors are still playing the proverbial ostrich, saying this man is doing well even when they know that he is not doing well.So, I totally agree with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Indeed his call is coming too late."



Foremost Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome has reacted to President Olusegun Obasanjo's letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him not to seek re-election in 2019.Ozekhome said that even if the president is given 20 years, he will still fail to do anything reasonable in the lives of Nigerians.Obasanjo's 13-page letter on Tuesday upset the Nigerian political atmosphere as he criticized the President and warned him against re-contesting in 2019. Ozekhome thanked the Elder statesman for releasing the letter and discouraging Buhari from vying for the country's number one seat again. In his words;"Even if you give Buhari another 20 years, he will only take Nigeria backward more and more. It is better to save Nigeria from him.That is why some of his supporters in the ruling party are backing off because they have realized that he's a wrong horse to back.Some APC governors are still playing the proverbial ostrich, saying this man is doing well even when they know that he is not doing well.So, I totally agree with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Indeed his call is coming too late."

Hahahahaha, see them.

What a shame to this corrupt idiotic pigs of Biafra lawyer that corrupted justice.

They are the reason this country can never move forward.

If you move one step forward, all this corrupt lawyers will drag you back with the draconian lapses in the constitution.



What did you expect from intelligent buhari?

Either to sit down and look or militarised the situation,

And unfortunately, buhari has use the two method to try to kill corruption,

is not still working.

He is now applying the rule of law which always take time.

And idiotic pigs of Biafra are still complaining 7 Likes 4 Shares

ok

Buhari must be sent back to his cows in daura!! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Like I had always said give Buhari the Swedish economy today and in 6 months he would have completely wrecked it , Buhari is a Dullard and a bloodthirsty one at that with possibly the lowest IQ in the country ..Nigerians have rejected Buhari jare 23 Likes 5 Shares

Hmmmm Mike Ozekhome!!! That was booed at the inaugural lecture held for Gani Fawehinmi.....He should talk to corrupt Lawyers and judges, that has made our judicial arm to be where it is today.



Saying Obasanjo ''said well'', should not come from him....cos no iota of respect he gat from me. 3 Likes

sense fall on you. 8 Likes 2 Shares

I feel your pain. I was once an ardent supporter of Buhari but I have long realized I was wrong. For you, its only a matter of time. I feel your pain. I was once an ardent supporter of Buhari but I have long realized I was wrong. For you, its only a matter of time. 28 Likes 2 Shares

ukenke:





I feel your pain. I was once an ardent supporter of Buhari but I have long realized I was wrong. For you, its only a matter of time. that Fellow has been Sacrificed to D lesser gods that Fellow has been Sacrificed to D lesser gods 10 Likes 2 Shares

Mike should not just think Nigerians will vote PDP just like that, PDP has to earn Nigerian's vote.



What brought Buhari to power is the slim choice presented to Nigeria. If the letters and the disapproval would be good enough, PDP need to seat up. 3 Likes

Obj is an enigmatic and influential opinion leader.His letters and comments have always crystallised public opinion and has always been a major determining factor in Electioneering . The Letter to Buhari is just an.overview of what majority of Nigerians have been saying about this government.

Buhari should be a statesman and retire to his comfortable abode in Daura after this single term. Any attempt by him to recontest will only bring him the Jonathan treatment. Nigerians in all likelihood will vote in a more credible and detribalized Nigerian who understand the diversity and heterogenity of the Nigerian state and who will take all Nigerians as equal citizens . Needless to say,Nigeria has become an Animal farm under General Buhari. 11 Likes 1 Share

As soon as I see queues in Petrol stations, I knew that Buhari has brought Nigerians back to the Era of Genesis 16:12--Ishmaelite Era, struggling for grass to graze his cattle while Isaac was already husbanding flourishing Ranches.

At this time, the qualifications and experience of OBJ SPEAK FOR HIM. 5 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Like I had always said give Buhari the Swedish economy today and in 6 months he would have completely wrecked it , More like in 6 hours More like in 11 Likes 1 Share

My dear, are you OK? My dear, are you OK? 7 Likes 1 Share

okay

ok now

The truth is bitter 2 Likes 1 Share

U kno Nothing... Absolutely Nothing! U kno Nothing... Absolutely Nothing! 2 Likes

Great men never fail to speak the truth when it is most needed and that takes courage

Nigerians and reaction be like 5 & 6

Owon omo science student

Reactions and Reactants..... Science students

Who told you he is from the east?Does agenebode, Edo state look like south east? You are just being ignorant like your master buhari who is just too dull to lead. Who told you he is from the east?Does agenebode, Edo state look like south east? You are just being ignorant like your master buhari who is just too dull to lead. 3 Likes

Q

Obasanjo has lost his soul to the illiterate

Many of you have no conscience... Keep digging grave for your unborn children. Uhundan Many of you have no conscience... Keep digging grave for your unborn children. Uhundan 2 Likes

