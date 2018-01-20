₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Adieza(m): 4:32pm
WHAT IS CATTLE COLONY?
The idea behind the Cattle Colonies is to cater for the needs of cattle herders in terms of availability of resources to take care of their cattle while avoiding unnecessary clashes and tussles over economic resources such as land and water between them and farmers.
Cattle colonies are expected to be large expanses of land procured by the Federal Government, in collaboration with States (already 16 States have indicated interest in this), where water, grass and security would be provided to cattle herders who would in turn pay for rent and other services provided by the Government.
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN CATTLE COLONY AMD RANCHING
1. A Cattle Colony is bigger in size than a Ranch, and caters for more cattle. A cattle colony can cater for as many as 40 ranchers.
2. While a ranch is provided for by the Herders, a Colony is provided for by the Government who collect rent from the herders to use these facilities. The reason for this is that ranching is a Capital intensive venture and cannot be embarked on by rural subsistent low earning herders, if ranching were to be made compulsory, it would be hard for rural herdsmen to comply with it.
3. In Cattle Colonies the Federal Government collaborates with the States to provide these lands (note that lands, by virtue of the Land Use Act are vested in the Governors of the State), water and security, while in ranches the herders have to provide this for themselves.
BENEFITS OF HAVING CATTLE COLONIES
1. Safety of lives and property and a drastic reduction in farmers and herders clashes
2. Cattle produce healthier beef when they are kept in colonies, and also produce more milk
3. Farmers do not have to worry about the safety of their crops and thus more production is ensured for the farmers, which means more economic activity in the agriculture sector
4. Cattle colonies would put a stop to cattle being rustled by thieves and terrorists
5. It would become easier to identify criminals who either masquerade as herdsmen or are herdsmen who commit murderous crimes and destruction.
http://www.agricinfo.com/2018/01/5-top-benefits-of-cattle-colony.html?m=0
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Adieza(m): 5:04pm
cc: lalasticlala and mynd44 cc: seun and maclatunji
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by lilfreezy: 9:23pm
"so ladies and gentlemen, that was how the op tried to convince us to accept the cattle colony idea"
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by MrHistorian: 9:23pm
Are we still on this?
The Entire Northern states have the landmass to accommodate these cattle colonies or whatever they are called.
This can also prove to be an avenue to generate more IGR for states with low internal revenue.
The entire South has rejected cattle colony!!!!!
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by XingXhang(m): 9:23pm
5 Benefits Of Yielding To The Demands Of Herdsmen
1. So they will stop killing people.
2. So they can stop mass killings.
3. So they can quit destroying the farmland of the innocent farmers and their life spared.
4. So they can stop mass killings.
5. So they will stop killing people.
Indeed, Nigeria is a zoo!
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by SalamRushdie: 9:23pm
Okay Good then why don't you confine your cattle colonies in the endless Sambisa forest or Falgore Forest which both covers enough space as large as 5 Nigerian states and has enough space , vegetation and water sources to hold over 600 million cows plus it has the right weather suitable for Fulani cattle and is free of Tse Tse Flies which Fulani cattle don't like .... Please colony or colonies please make sure you leave the Northern Christian minorities, the middle belt and entire south out of you nonsense colony.
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Xbee007(m): 9:23pm
Cattle colonies? On whose land? In which state?
The problem with this country is that we just want to be spoon feed with everything. FG must do everything.
These Fulani herdsmen that some people are advocating Cattle colonies for are actually rich enough to cater for themselves, to buy ranches and settle down for good instead of destroying farmer's means of livelihood.
BTW, is Nigeria not already one big cattle colony? Or what do you call a country where cattle actually have more rights than people?
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Liverpoolfc(m): 9:24pm
colony ke
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by 3millionia: 9:24pm
Op are you high ??
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Giddymoney(m): 9:24pm
Waiting for those that will mention buhari name here ...
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Nelsizzy(m): 9:24pm
Thrash. So government will take lands from farmers and give them to killers to carry out their private businesses? Using taxpayers money to fund fulani herds men. This country is a big joke.
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by seunny4lif(m): 9:24pm
Are you mad?
Off all the problems right now in Nigeria, na cow matter we put for head
You must be mad
What is wrong with Nigerians self.
Are we now slaves to Fulanis now?
White colonized us later Arabs came and now Fulani?
OP you are mad
OP family house and land should be used as Colony land
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by highrise07: 9:24pm
This nonsense should stay in the north....I doubt if any sane southern governor will dare try it. cattle colony kor, cattle nation ni .
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by BruncleZuma: 9:25pm
Op, isi odikwa gi mma?
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by SwaGUnLimiTeD(m): 9:25pm
Yeye, who cattle colony done help, useless nepotistic government.
2019 abeg fast come o.
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Uwaomapaul(m): 9:25pm
Useless President #ShitHole Cattle brain President
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by kby: 9:25pm
T
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by ePUNK: 9:25pm
colonize sambisa
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Krafty006: 9:25pm
Ranching is the way forward
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by kevoh(m): 9:25pm
Only number 2 can be considered! The remaining points are trash.
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by naijalander: 9:26pm
You can't take people's lands and give it to private investors for free. These cattle are owned by private individuals, let them buy the land they want to use for their ranch. It's not rocket science.
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by alexistaiwo: 9:26pm
Somebody please tell me
Who is the initiator and the initiatee of this cattle colony of a thing
Lightning charged with atomic bomb grade electrical charge strike all of una yansh.
As for the OP of this sacrilegious thread.
Open door I want to tell you something
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by ciopnigeria: 9:26pm
F
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by fisher101(m): 9:26pm
Cattle colony ko ant colony ni.... they have started!!!
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by kinibigdeal(m): 9:27pm
Every nonsense you wrote are disadvantages of having a cattle colony. Why is it so hard for them to purchase land for their cattle if they do not have an hidden agenda. Imagine Miyatti Allah saying they want 5000 hectares of land in all state for cattle colony. What is the population of Fulani and their overall cattle? We know their plans
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by kcsider: 9:27pm
Cattle rearing is a private business!
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by zombieTRACKER: 9:27pm
All these terrorists must stop ways of justifying terror
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by iamleumas: 9:27pm
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by Tekecoms1(m): 9:28pm
Benefits??
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:28pm
Nop
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by gmoney12: 9:28pm
all these ones because Fulani herdsmen attacked?
|Re: 5 Top Benefits Of Cattle Colony by blackbeau1(f): 9:28pm
And 1 detriment that cancels all the benefits . People will lose their lives
