From day one I never believed say Apostle Suleiman hand clean but I no want talk but as I see that Daniella Okeke vehicle registration number I just confirm the man guilty. The way he act that time like person way no day sleep show me say him hand no clean. Suleiman run mad that time. See the way begin act that time like person way smoke cocaine and candle wax.



So far so good the babe day confident because she know say she is speaking the truth. No liar will make the mistake to leave Canada for Nigeria for a case that is this risky and high profiled. The babe is surely fighting for her right. This case is won clean. How can a man of God sue an ordinary babe for 1 billion naira. Is that not suspicious? You only sue a Billionaire, a company or the government agency like that.



Just think! Even if he win the case, where Stephanie otobo won go steal 1 billion from to pay him? And would the 1 billion be called tithe or offering? Which kind man of God go day sue person way dem call ashawo 1 billion?



Think! The babe day come Nigeria no matter how risky it is to attend the court hearing but Suleiman no fit go Canada. Case still day wait am for there. He has been to the US two times but never Canada LOL unlike before when he was still fhucking Stephanie. Abi the ministry for Canada suddenly end abi since wetin?



Suleiman! confess your sins and ask forgiveness. No be all girls can eat your money and deny sharing bodily fluids with you like Daniella Okeke. Just confess, repent and seek for second chance.



As a man, I can tell you that sometimes it is hard to keep the boy in check. Especially a powerful and influential man like suleiman. Benin people day keep their preek one place??



Why the Arshewohh pastor day run from court? hehe. because him hand no clean.



I sorry for all these moomu dem way day support the man. You cannot side an evil person. In the camp of Israel evil people are killed or chased out. This man has brought much disgrace to Christians. You cannot be taking a part of his punishment. Kick him out of your midst and sanitize Christianity. He has displayed a very disgusting conduct and should not be draw innocent people into his mess. He got himself into it so he should answer his call. na old man way put finger for pikin tohto na day collect hot slap from small pikin. If you play with small pikin e go use him dirty hand take play with your cloth. no smoke without fire.



pikin play na from clap to slap.