New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Angelanest: 4:56pm
The Canadian-based Nigerian musician, Stephanie Otobo, who accused the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman of having an adultery affair with her - was seen yesterday at the Lagos Magistrate court in Lagos following charges over her dealings the pastor.
Meanwhile, report has it that Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola Ayeye, the chief magistrate at Tinubu Magistrate court, has handed off the suit filed against the Nigerian based Canadian singer, Ms Otobo...
According to reports, the presiding magistrate on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, said she would be returning the case file for reassignment. She said her action was guided by a directive she received through a letter from office of Deputy Chief Registrar.
It was also reported that the complainant, Mr. Sulaiman, has never shown up in court since the matter started...
Apostle Suleman had instituted a libel suit against Otobo asking for N1 billion “for damages done to his hard-earned reputation as a man of God by the unfounded, malicious and vexatious allegations of Otobo, which was given wide readership"...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/apostle-sulemans-accuser-stephanie-otobo-pictured-court-sex-scandal-case-continues.html
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Angelanest: 4:56pm
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by HeyCorleone(m): 4:57pm
At the end of the day her accusations might he true.
He is a pastor. He is not above adultery.
He should go to court and answer for himself. It's not enough to threaten her in name of God.
It's a civil matter. If truly he's innocent, God would exonerate him.
But he should stop using his authority alone. A pastor is not above adultery.
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by usba: 4:59pm
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Angelanest: 8:52pm
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Pubichairs(m): 9:09pm
this mumu never die this matter
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by LandOwners: 9:09pm
Is this matter still on?
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by desreek9(f): 9:10pm
Pls what was his excuse for the video call abi skype he had with her cos that's a concrete evidence
Anyway to each his/her own
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by gmoney12: 9:10pm
why is sex a big deal?something natural is been made to look like devilish act..tufiakwa some people.
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by BruncleZuma: 9:10pm
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by myners007: 9:10pm
The case should end.lets talk about Buhari
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Diobih83(m): 9:10pm
nna mennn
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Emperorempower(m): 9:11pm
F
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Abdulazeez007(m): 9:11pm
Oshisco Nigeria limited
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by strictbox: 9:12pm
Th
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by kolawoleibukun: 9:12pm
From day one I never believed say Apostle Suleiman hand clean but I no want talk but as I see that Daniella Okeke vehicle registration number I just confirm the man guilty. The way he act that time like person way no day sleep show me say him hand no clean. Suleiman run mad that time. See the way begin act that time like person way smoke cocaine and candle wax.
So far so good the babe day confident because she know say she is speaking the truth. No liar will make the mistake to leave Canada for Nigeria for a case that is this risky and high profiled. The babe is surely fighting for her right. This case is won clean. How can a man of God sue an ordinary babe for 1 billion naira. Is that not suspicious? You only sue a Billionaire, a company or the government agency like that.
Just think! Even if he win the case, where Stephanie otobo won go steal 1 billion from to pay him? And would the 1 billion be called tithe or offering? Which kind man of God go day sue person way dem call ashawo 1 billion?
Think! The babe day come Nigeria no matter how risky it is to attend the court hearing but Suleiman no fit go Canada. Case still day wait am for there. He has been to the US two times but never Canada LOL unlike before when he was still fhucking Stephanie. Abi the ministry for Canada suddenly end abi since wetin?
Suleiman! confess your sins and ask forgiveness. No be all girls can eat your money and deny sharing bodily fluids with you like Daniella Okeke. Just confess, repent and seek for second chance.
As a man, I can tell you that sometimes it is hard to keep the boy in check. Especially a powerful and influential man like suleiman. Benin people day keep their preek one place??
Why the Arshewohh pastor day run from court? hehe. because him hand no clean.
I sorry for all these moomu dem way day support the man. You cannot side an evil person. In the camp of Israel evil people are killed or chased out. This man has brought much disgrace to Christians. You cannot be taking a part of his punishment. Kick him out of your midst and sanitize Christianity. He has displayed a very disgusting conduct and should not be draw innocent people into his mess. He got himself into it so he should answer his call. na old man way put finger for pikin tohto na day collect hot slap from small pikin. If you play with small pikin e go use him dirty hand take play with your cloth. no smoke without fire.
pikin play na from clap to slap.
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by highrise07: 9:13pm
The great otobolizer, the puzzy slayer
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Odianose13(m): 9:13pm
Otobo keh? In this 2018 again? The problem of Nigeria never do?
Abegi..... troway!
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by akejuvictor: 9:13pm
oga o
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Krafty006: 9:14pm
again.....check my profile for ur handmade shoes and sandals
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by pol23: 9:14pm
Drama Nigeria.
You sued someone,but you refuse to show up for the hearing and what exactly does He want to do with the 1BN if let's assume Tinubu paid on her behalf...
I no blame him sha...that gulfstream Jet sweet ooo..
If I get money ehn...I go buy Airbus A380 load it with champagne and sexy Jamaican,Brazilian and Egyptian girls...hard work's not just enough to buy a Jet...you need a divine grace...
Truly God is good especially when you're a pastor in Nigeria.
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by desreek9(f): 9:14pm
gmoney12:
It's devilish cos suleiman is a married pastor and that's adultery. Adultery is not natural
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by ochukwuma15(m): 9:14pm
You brought a case to the court and you have never been to the court. What the hell!
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by drshrewd: 9:14pm
We will never forget the Otoboliser
We will also have it at the back of our mind the correct G wagon the Otoboliser used the money and sweat of tithers to buy for the backer gifted Daniella Okeke ( Only because she possesses uku umma )
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by Lassun01: 9:15pm
Otobo again? ??
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by drshrewd: 9:15pm
who wouldn't like to end behind this ukwu
solumen you dey enjoyoooo
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by pointstores(m): 9:15pm
I thought these case has died
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:16pm
Chai, ds Woli gbongila must b long Oooo, he drilled her found oil and don't want 2 join OPEC.
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by ositadima1(m): 9:16pm
She no wear bra, I can see her areola.
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by ilsmiling(m): 9:16pm
Our sule Vs d Otobo.
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by MyPWisINCORRECT: 9:17pm
Me sef no go mind bend this Otobo with Kitchen Chair...
Re: New Photos Of Stephanie Otobo In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues. by gmoney12: 9:17pm
desreek9:the truth it is
