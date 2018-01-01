Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) (38905 Views)

Obasanjo questioned President Buhari’s competence to rule Nigeria further, advising him to forget his second term bid.



He said this on Tuesday in a special press statement titled, ‘The Way Out: A clarion call for coalition for Nigeria Movement.’



The former President told Buhari not to test the patience of Nigerians, advising him to consider a deserved rest after the completion of his first term.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/obasanjos-letter-president-buhari-now-sold-public-photo.html

Sharp business guys wey no dey slack.



Obasanjo letter just pour bile on top chicken of BMC and zombies.

That you're selling it to me, I should use it to do what??

Abel help me..





Buhari is a monumental disaster

Buhari, GEJ, UMYA, OBJ...

The only thing these men have in common is they are all total disappointment. I can't even tell any difference between all four. And now it seems another bigger disappointment called Atiku is warming up to waste another four years of Nigerians. Oh my country. 100 Likes 5 Shares

Blind people of Nigeria can't you see that we, the people are the problem.



Even Jesus Christ will FAIL if he became president of Nigerians



Lawless, cheating, dishonest, corrupt, two-faced, hustler, unproductive, over sexualised, immoral, liars. That's the lot of you Nigerians.



How can this set of people expect angels to come amongst them into leadership positions. The Senate president, the legislators, governors, what are they? crooks!,,, A country of crooks looking for a saint to rule them....U go look tire!



Who else after BUHARI.........And those idiots from the east are shouting articulation all over the place.







38 Likes 2 Shares

Bubu's surname is FAILURE.

Obasanjo letter to Jonathan them sell am, talk more of a colossal failure like Buhari, why them no go sell am?



You hit it

Your post would have been more meaningful without you trying to rubbish Jesus Christ. SHM SHM AND SHM.

Buhari, that thing that promised us heaven and earth but come out to be a docile nincompoop.



The same media campaign that we used in sending GEJ out through which they rode to power is still the same we'll use in disgracing them come 2019.



DDDMG... D Daura President Must Go.





Let the "ousting" begin The hurt BMCs will feel after seeing this will be like knives piercing the heart continuously

Hard hustle...

I need a hard copy to myself...

Hard hustle...

I need a hard copy to myself...

I hope Baba can do audio version in our major local language to warn millions of illiterate.

Marketing

E de pain Obasanjo say e return im loot for nothing

no time to waste time

Lol! Best way to compaign Buhari's incompetencies on the streets of Nigeria.

See hustling!

Hmm!

IGBO KWENU!!!

I agree with you

With the kind of people in the majority in Nigeria today, it takes more than a miracle for any body to succeed. Almost everybody is a thief. Even a class monitor wants to favour his friends.

Stupid set of Politicians

One sharp guy don hammer some pepper soup cash

Destination Daura: The return of the failed president.

God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)



2023 Ascerta!





I dont how wailers will cope till 2023!



Earlier you believe the reality, the better. Stroke and high blood pressure is not cured in Nigeria.

the hustle is real

An average Nigerian is very creative. The problem of this country has always been leadership. Those not even qualify to govern their homes running a whole state/country.