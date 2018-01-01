₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Angelanest: 5:11pm
The "bombshell" letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari - has been complied into hard copies and are now being sold on the streets for citizens.
Obasanjo questioned President Buhari’s competence to rule Nigeria further, advising him to forget his second term bid.
He said this on Tuesday in a special press statement titled, ‘The Way Out: A clarion call for coalition for Nigeria Movement.’
The former President told Buhari not to test the patience of Nigerians, advising him to consider a deserved rest after the completion of his first term.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/obasanjos-letter-president-buhari-now-sold-public-photo.html
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Angelanest: 5:11pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by hucienda: 5:17pm
Sharp business guys wey no dey slack.
Obasanjo letter just pour bile on top chicken of BMC and zombies.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Nonso92(m): 5:18pm
That you're selling it to me, I should use it to do what??
Abel help me..
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by ChangetheChange: 5:18pm
Buhari is a monumental disaster
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by dplordx(m): 5:18pm
Buhari, GEJ, UMYA, OBJ...
The only thing these men have in common is they are all total disappointment. I can't even tell any difference between all four. And now it seems another bigger disappointment called Atiku is warming up to waste another four years of Nigerians. Oh my country.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by ChidiAlaigbo: 5:37pm
dplordx:
Blind people of Nigeria can't you see that we, the people are the problem.
Even Jesus Christ will FAIL if he became president of Nigerians
Lawless, cheating, dishonest, corrupt, two-faced, hustler, unproductive, over sexualised, immoral, liars. That's the lot of you Nigerians.
How can this set of people expect angels to come amongst them into leadership positions. The Senate president, the legislators, governors, what are they? crooks!,,, A country of crooks looking for a saint to rule them....U go look tire!
Who else after BUHARI.........And those idiots from the east are shouting articulation all over the place.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:46pm
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by maraokendoro(m): 6:12pm
Bubu's surname is FAILURE.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 6:47pm
Obasanjo letter to Jonathan them sell am, talk more of a colossal failure like Buhari, why them no go sell am?
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Realdeals(m): 6:49pm
You hit it
ChidiAlaigbo:
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 6:58pm
ChidiAlaigbo:
Your post would have been more meaningful without you trying to rubbish Jesus Christ. SHM SHM AND SHM.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by ProveT: 7:00pm
Buhari, that thing that promised us heaven and earth but come out to be a docile nincompoop.
The same media campaign that we used in sending GEJ out through which they rode to power is still the same we'll use in disgracing them come 2019.
DDDMG... D Daura President Must Go.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by desreek9(f): 7:21pm
The hurt BMCs will feel after seeing this will be like knives piercing the heart continuously
Let the "ousting" begin
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by pol23: 7:22pm
Hard hustle...
I need a hard copy to myself...
I hope Baba can do audio version in our major local language to warn millions of illiterate.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by zombieTRACKER: 7:22pm
Marketing
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by QuitNotice(m): 7:22pm
E de pain Obasanjo say e return im loot for nothing
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Elslim: 7:22pm
no time to waste time
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by smartty68(m): 7:22pm
Lol! Best way to compaign Buhari's incompetencies on the streets of Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Pavore9: 7:23pm
See hustling!
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by unbitchable(m): 7:23pm
Hmm!
IGBO KWENU!!!
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by 12submarine(m): 7:24pm
ChidiAlaigbo:I agree with you
With the kind of people in the majority in Nigeria today, it takes more than a miracle for any body to succeed. Almost everybody is a thief. Even a class monitor wants to favour his friends.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Sarhyd(m): 7:24pm
Stupid set of Politicians
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by takenadoh: 7:24pm
One sharp guy don hammer some pepper soup cash
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Throwback: 7:24pm
Destination Daura: The return of the failed president.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 7:24pm
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
2023 Ascerta!
I dont how wailers will cope till 2023!
Earlier you believe the reality, the better. Stroke and high blood pressure is not cured in Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by Snow02(m): 7:25pm
the hustle is real
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by IMASTEX: 7:25pm
An average Nigerian is very creative. The problem of this country has always been leadership. Those not even qualify to govern their homes running a whole state/country.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari Sold In Traffic (Photo) by COFOLAND(m): 7:25pm
If you one can think deeply in Nigeria money will be in the bank of the thinker. You can still make more money between now and 2020 by investing in ibeju lekki. Check my profile and signature for details
