Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai (6087 Views)

We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians because They Insult Us – El-rufai / Handover Of Agulu Lake Hotel To Golden Tulip By Anambra Governor Obiano (Photos) / Buhari And Osinbajo Laughing At RIO 2016 Olympic Games Handover (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In a statement on his official Facebook page, the governor advised youth who wish to chase old people from power to join a party and participate in the process.







He said, ”Young people think insulting leaders on social media will change the way things are in Nigeria.



”No one would hand over the mantle of leadership to you simply because you’re young.



”If you want to chase “old people” from positions of power, you must join a party and participate in the process no matter how bad, dirty and dangerous you think it is.”



source : Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said insulting leaders on social media will not change how things are in Nigeria.In a statement on his official Facebook page, the governor advised youth who wish to chase old people from power to join a party and participate in the process.He said, ”Young people think insulting leaders on social media will change the way things are in Nigeria.”No one would hand over the mantle of leadership to you simply because you’re young.”If you want to chase “old people” from positions of power, you must join a party and participate in the process no matter how bad, dirty and dangerous you think it is.”source : https://mediablare.com/we-wont-handover-power-to-young-nigerians-because-they-insult-us-el-rufai/ 6 Likes 1 Share



Ftc

























If you won't, you will be forced to, God will force you, devil will push you, The spirit of Lalasticlala love for snakes will drag you out of power, The destiny of majority of the youth will drag you out, your greed will push you out, the love of FTC on nairaland will shame you old bugs... Amen













7 Likes





Issorite.... 2019 where at thou? Come quickly Abeg... Young people want to insult some people wella!



Na wah. It was the young people's votes that brought APC to power. And now they treat them with disdain.Issorite.... 2019 where at thou? Come quickly Abeg... Young people want to insult some people wella! 43 Likes

Only Yoruba Muslims will support this silly statement. 32 Likes

Chasing the chief terrorist back to daura is one movie Biafrans will love to watch 3 Likes

Ehn, the young ones wey dey, you hand over power to them?. U talk as if power is given automatically and not by voting anymore

Infact it's suspicious, you didn't talk about voting. 3 Likes

W













Biafra must come When Boko haram and fulanis herdsmen sponsor reasons you see why you didn't have future in this contraption called ZoogerianBiafra must come 6 Likes

El-Rufai you yourself is an insult to we Nigerians!



You had an opportunity to make a CHANGE but what did you do



When will you padlock the mouth of that brat you call son



hypocrites! 15 Likes

32 Likes 2 Shares

This is one of the reason the country cannot move forward, no matter how hard we lie to ourselves. The youths are the future of the country, but the old cabals won't give way. El Rufai(FAILURE) is a disgrace to those that bear the title of governors all over the world. 3 Likes 1 Share

Don't push it midget 5 Likes

Hahaha your son is one of us too,I learnt he insulted OBJ... Daddy Bashir, you should even be ashamed of yourself, for spewing shiits like this publicly. We want them young and fresh this time, we're done with ancient leaders! 13 Likes

Morons reading the thread topic without actually reading the content. Smh 1 Like

Chidexter:

Ehn, the young ones wey dey, you hand over power to them?. U talk as if power is given automatically and not by voting anymore

Infact it's suspicious, you didn't talk about voting.

What he really meant was that young people should actively participate in the electioneering process and not just sit and insult politicians while expecting the politicians to come and dash dem power without making efforts. What he really meant was that young people should actively participate in the electioneering process and not just sit and insult politicians while expecting the politicians to come and dash dem power without making efforts. 5 Likes

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said insulting leaders on social media will not change how things are in Nigeria.



El Rufai is a bastard,



El Rufai that insults our leaders like a child



Karma is a biiiitch 10 Likes 1 Share

I have been to both APC and PDP conventional meetings and the youths don't have the chance to speak out. The supposed youths you see speaking up are 40 and above....





El rufai should just shut up already, The youths are active on politics but are not given the chance.





From the arrangement of the meeting, the top men are seated on the front and the supposed 40yrs old youths are always behind.... 2 Likes

Young people should TAKE power if they want it that much. Nobody hands you power on a platter.

Now you know why we keep recycling the same failed old people!



What's it going to be come 2019? 2 Likes 1 Share

Fire � you there Idiot



The youths are more educated than you can imagine.





Power is not given but taken. 1 Like

Wait pvc will very soon. 1 Like

What kind of misleading headline is this? 1 Like

ft ft

dont worry we would just wait till you die. so we can rule and continue insulting your dead bodies.

The headline is misleading 2 Likes 1 Share

MIDGET. TERRORIST MIDGET. TERRORIST 1 Like 1 Share

There are better ways to pass the message. 1 Like

bb

Dwarf fall on You El Ruffai 2 Likes

But he just spoke the truth





More youths are needed in politics

dead brain..

Rufia is a stupid man buh he is not far from the truth



Nigerian youths cares more about sex and sex dolls than 2019 1 Like