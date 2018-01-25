₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,992 members, 4,046,079 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai (6087 Views)
We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians because They Insult Us – El-rufai / Handover Of Agulu Lake Hotel To Golden Tulip By Anambra Governor Obiano (Photos) / Buhari And Osinbajo Laughing At RIO 2016 Olympic Games Handover (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Mediablare: 8:41pm On Jan 24
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said insulting leaders on social media will not change how things are in Nigeria.
In a statement on his official Facebook page, the governor advised youth who wish to chase old people from power to join a party and participate in the process.
He said, ”Young people think insulting leaders on social media will change the way things are in Nigeria.
”No one would hand over the mantle of leadership to you simply because you’re young.
”If you want to chase “old people” from positions of power, you must join a party and participate in the process no matter how bad, dirty and dangerous you think it is.”
source : https://mediablare.com/we-wont-handover-power-to-young-nigerians-because-they-insult-us-el-rufai/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by seunlayi(m): 8:42pm On Jan 24
Ftc
If you won't, you will be forced to, God will force you, devil will push you, The spirit of Lalasticlala love for snakes will drag you out of power, The destiny of majority of the youth will drag you out, your greed will push you out, the love of FTC on nairaland will shame you old bugs... Amen
7 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Campusity: 8:42pm On Jan 24
Na wah. It was the young people's votes that brought APC to power. And now they treat them with disdain.
Issorite.... 2019 where at thou? Come quickly Abeg... Young people want to insult some people wella!
43 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by DieBuhari: 8:48pm On Jan 24
Only Yoruba Muslims will support this silly statement.
32 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Likei(m): 8:49pm On Jan 24
Chasing the chief terrorist back to daura is one movie Biafrans will love to watch
3 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Chidexter(m): 8:52pm On Jan 24
Ehn, the young ones wey dey, you hand over power to them?. U talk as if power is given automatically and not by voting anymore
Infact it's suspicious, you didn't talk about voting.
3 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by bedspread: 8:55pm On Jan 24
W
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by mpianya39(m): 8:57pm On Jan 24
When Boko haram and fulanis herdsmen sponsor reasons you see why you didn't have future in this contraption called Zoogerian
Biafra must come
6 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:59pm On Jan 24
El-Rufai you yourself is an insult to we Nigerians!
You had an opportunity to make a CHANGE but what did you do
When will you padlock the mouth of that brat you call son
hypocrites!
15 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by emeijeh(m): 9:25pm On Jan 24
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Remimadrid(m): 9:32pm On Jan 24
This is one of the reason the country cannot move forward, no matter how hard we lie to ourselves. The youths are the future of the country, but the old cabals won't give way. El Rufai(FAILURE) is a disgrace to those that bear the title of governors all over the world.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by BlackDBagba: 9:45pm On Jan 24
Don't push it midget
5 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by sisipelebe(f): 9:45pm On Jan 24
Hahaha your son is one of us too,I learnt he insulted OBJ... Daddy Bashir, you should even be ashamed of yourself, for spewing shiits like this publicly. We want them young and fresh this time, we're done with ancient leaders!
13 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by usba: 10:03pm On Jan 24
Morons reading the thread topic without actually reading the content. Smh
1 Like
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by vicadex07(m): 10:54pm On Jan 24
Chidexter:
What he really meant was that young people should actively participate in the electioneering process and not just sit and insult politicians while expecting the politicians to come and dash dem power without making efforts.
5 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by ChangetheChange: 8:11am
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said insulting leaders on social media will not change how things are in Nigeria.
El Rufai is a bastard,
El Rufai that insults our leaders like a child
Karma is a biiiitch
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by yanabasee(m): 8:17am
I have been to both APC and PDP conventional meetings and the youths don't have the chance to speak out. The supposed youths you see speaking up are 40 and above....
El rufai should just shut up already, The youths are active on politics but are not given the chance.
From the arrangement of the meeting, the top men are seated on the front and the supposed 40yrs old youths are always behind....
2 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Omeokachie: 8:33am
Young people should TAKE power if they want it that much. Nobody hands you power on a platter.
Now you know why we keep recycling the same failed old people!
What's it going to be come 2019?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Rucheen(m): 9:11am
Fire � you there Idiot
The youths are more educated than you can imagine.
Power is not given but taken.
1 Like
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by slimfit1(m): 9:18am
Wait pvc will very soon.
1 Like
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Macnnoli4(m): 9:34am
What kind of misleading headline is this?
1 Like
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by goldtooth: 9:58am
ft
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by alphaconde(m): 10:00am
dont worry we would just wait till you die. so we can rule and continue insulting your dead bodies.
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Bari22(m): 10:00am
The headline is misleading
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by ipobarecriminals: 10:00am
MIDGET. TERRORIST
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Pavore9: 10:00am
There are better ways to pass the message.
1 Like
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:00am
bb
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by DollarAngel(m): 10:00am
Dwarf fall on You El Ruffai
2 Likes
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:01am
But he just spoke the truth
More youths are needed in politics
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Moreoffaith(m): 10:01am
dead brain..
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by Andrewgame42: 10:01am
Rufia is a stupid man buh he is not far from the truth
Nigerian youths cares more about sex and sex dolls than 2019
1 Like
|Re: We Won’t Handover Power To Young Nigerians Just because They Insult Us– El-rufai by free2ryhme: 10:01am
Mediablare:
these bet9ja, codeine, eurosport and yahoo yahoo generation will not like this
if you want to lead in politics go and fight for your share
you think all these old men dont want to enjoy and flex too with free money ?? Some of them spill blood ( human blood) at odd hours to engage in politics and all you do is shout and cry online.
1 Like 1 Share
Third Mainland Bridge To Get Street Lights In April / MUST READ: Americans Blasts President Jonathan For Requesting For US Troops / Again, Borno IDPs Protest Poor Method Of Feeding In Camps- Vanguard
Viewing this topic: Opinionated, brogxy, frinx, jboy01(m), nwaokeleme100(m), bamlord, amechy(m), adekennis(m), ayowonder(m), mascavel, jeffizy(m), EndtimeJudge(m), Nwabundo38(f), niyi20(m), Machimachi187(m), condralbedez, topacs, Lnzy, GodsClan(m), Z4Gardell(f), Beckino(f), thecall, confieey(m), MrMystrO(m), olayinkai, leo2020, rickieflamez, ameh99, Opeyemiebun, chima014(m), ogalawyer(m), titusenes, SkyLinkss(m), QuietHammer(m), wagazala, Ladipodeal, Cope1(m), carinmom(f), MissTechy(f), pooozeee, Ayo7, Alex80s(m), waleaimi(m), toby2(m), wadanki, cupid0(f), LAWJOUD(m), Basiljoe, malache(m), lilfreezy, Viking007(m), lurther, Morkavictor, okachie1(m), charmingfrank(m), Okezedan(m), Tinny23(m), CrystalTiger(m), Kelvondo, paulpraiz(m), Unpredictableme(m), MaziIcar, lagosrd, TheMainMan, IdiAmin2(m), Nazacent, Realsman405(m), Fadiya0168(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16