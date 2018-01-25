₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by surejamz: 3:17am
Nigeria is awash with many well-known Pastors, some less traditional than others. Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is definitely less traditional than the rest and arguably one of the most stylish pastors in Nigeria. From Gucci hoodies to perfectly tailored suits, Pastor Biodun has got it covered.
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is COZA church's charismatic leader. The Pastor famously flew family, friends and some members of his congregation to Dubai to celebrate his birthday. The pictures of his all white party at Dubai Marina lit up social media and it was then we knew that Pastor Biodun was cut from a different cloth.
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 3:44am
Endtime
8 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by music4me: 4:15am
Atleast d sheeple will know where their tithe and offerings go to...
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by AK6464(m): 6:59am
I
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by Deckline(m): 7:36am
AK6464:So, Whats wrong with being stylish?? Nigerians with their chicken brains shaa....
5 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by joeaz58(m): 7:39am
stylish chaiii!!
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by doyinisaac: 7:42am
This coza church ehn,if you go there e just be like night club....yahoo boys and oloshos full there....
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by flington4550(m): 8:16am
The Pastor famously flew family, friends and some members of his congregation to Dubai to celebrate his birthday....other members nko abi no be all of them dey pay tithes??
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by Threebear(m): 8:27am
music4me:I swear, his dressing per week will tell them if they are paying enough or need to add something. The day he traded a one million naira watch for a 500k one, they'll will know Jesus is angry with them for making his servant look shabby and at such will do better
Someone say alleluia!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by hugelyendowed: 9:37am
Still waiting for his "Robust Reply" to his sex scandal with Ese Walter, his then church member
11 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by slimpoppa(m): 9:41am
Holy Nigga.
4 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by Titto93(m): 9:42am
his life... his business
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by Saylawchar(m): 9:42am
yes ohh thats my pastor....
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by nwabobo: 9:42am
My people perish for lack of knowledge.
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:42am
How is this supposed to be news?
Are you mad?
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 9:43am
if he has another source of income no problem
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by dynicks(m): 9:43am
evidence of good living....
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:43am
mtchew
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by royalamour(m): 9:43am
Such a huge shame.
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by Snow02(m): 9:43am
well he's eating good money that's for sure
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:44am
O P Deep calls unto Deep Psalm42:7, In 1Corth 2:14- The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit, Are you after the preacher or the message of the preacher. Don't be Carnal or give room for it. Be Spirit led which is life
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by hibad: 9:44am
kmfkrjo
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by austin2all: 9:44am
is he related to hushpuppy?
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by Built2last: 9:44am
ok
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by Elslim: 9:44am
errrm pls who is Nigeria most stylish or richest imam
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by sathel(m): 9:45am
eyan hush puppy..
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by oPPOSEE: 9:46am
He's just like any other successful business man. I love porsche
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by taikonet005: 9:46am
Gucci pastor everywhere…
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 9:46am
Gucci pastor
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by agbarisocket: 9:47am
over 850 BIAFLA are rushing to LAGOS everyday,without any reasonable work
4 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) by holluwai(m): 9:47am
Na style go carry am go heaven?
God of men
3 Likes
