Nigeria is awash with many well-known Pastors, some less traditional than others. Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is definitely less traditional than the rest and arguably one of the most stylish pastors in Nigeria. From Gucci hoodies to perfectly tailored suits, Pastor Biodun has got it covered.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is COZA church's charismatic leader. The Pastor famously flew family, friends and some members of his congregation to Dubai to celebrate his birthday. The pictures of his all white party at Dubai Marina lit up social media and it was then we knew that Pastor Biodun was cut from a different cloth.



https://surejamz.com/2018/01/25/meet-nigerias-stylish-pastor/









Endtime 8 Likes

Atleast d sheeple will know where their tithe and offerings go to... 42 Likes 1 Share

AK6464:

I So, Whats wrong with being stylish?? Nigerians with their chicken brains shaa.... So, Whats wrong with being stylish?? Nigerians with their chicken brains shaa.... 5 Likes

This coza church ehn,if you go there e just be like night club....yahoo boys and oloshos full there.... 42 Likes 1 Share

The Pastor famously flew family, friends and some members of his congregation to Dubai to celebrate his birthday....other members nko abi no be all of them dey pay tithes?? 12 Likes 1 Share

music4me:

Atleast d sheeple will know where their tithe and offerings go to... I swear, his dressing per week will tell them if they are paying enough or need to add something. The day he traded a one million naira watch for a 500k one, they'll will know Jesus is angry with them for making his servant look shabby and at such will do better

Someone say alleluia! I swear, his dressing per week will tell them if they are paying enough or need to add something. The day he traded a one million naira watch for a 500k one, they'll will know Jesus is angry with them for making his servant look shabby and at such will do betterSomeone say alleluia! 7 Likes 1 Share

Still waiting for his "Robust Reply" to his sex scandal with Ese Walter, his then church member 11 Likes

Holy Nigga. 4 Likes

My people perish for lack of knowledge. 1 Like





Are you mad? How is this supposed to be news?Are you mad? 2 Likes

if he has another source of income no problem 2 Likes

Such a huge shame. 1 Like

well he's eating good money that's for sure 1 Like

O P Deep calls unto Deep Psalm42:7, In 1Corth 2:14- The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit, Are you after the preacher or the message of the preacher. Don't be Carnal or give room for it. Be Spirit led which is life 1 Like

is he related to hushpuppy? 1 Like

errrm pls who is Nigeria most stylish or richest imam 1 Like

He's just like any other successful business man. I love porsche

Gucci pastor everywhere… 2 Likes

Gucci pastor 1 Like

