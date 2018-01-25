₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by nwakibie3(m): 7:53am
Four persons have been reportedly killed in Benue State, after some suspected Fulani herdsmen launched attack on Uvir Council Ward in Guma LGA of the State.
DAILY POST gathered that among tbe victim was a community leader, whose name was given as Alex Mtsor.
According to a native of the area, James, the heavily armed gunmen invaded the village late Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, DAILY POST could not reach the Police PRO in the state, Moses Yamuh for comment at the time of this report.
The incident came barely one month after Guma was attacked by the herdsmen where over 80 persons were killed.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/25/breaking-fulani-herdsmen-strike-benue-kill-four/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by SalamRushdie: 7:53am
These people clearly Don give a damn
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Zector(m): 7:54am
Again
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by doyinisaac: 7:55am
Like play like play another form of boko haram is here....see the way they keep killing people like christmas chicken
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Balkan(m): 7:59am
Secred Cows
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by candy(f): 8:01am
When the president gat your back...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by sinistermind(m): 8:02am
These people are just killing and maiming with impunity. It's only a matter of time when the hunter will become the hunted
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Warship: 8:02am
Someone should remind me what Kanu said in 2014.
Tivs good morning and welcome to One Nigeria that you shed blood to keep as one.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 8:03am
When we get animal for aso rock and you they expect human behavior
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by oloripelebe2: 8:15am
Benue state should fight back else the state wl turn to borno state in a couple of months
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Omeokachie: 8:26am
They won't stop until they wipe out the people, yet some ostriches whose turn it's yet to be are asking that the do-nothing president continues to occupy space in ask rock!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Evablizin(f): 8:28am
Lord have mercy.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by MichaelBukamzy(m): 8:31am
And one eediot the other day was assuring that buhari is doing his best and will arrest them soon...
Buhari is a failure
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Lipscomb: 8:36am
I pray they rest in perfect peace
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:38am
Buhari is a disaster!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Gpowerstechnlgy: 8:40am
Sis baba till 2023
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by sinkhole: 8:44am
oloripelebe2:If people armed themselves police will arrest them and charge them for illegal possession of arms. But Fulanis can carry RPG to destroy a village!
It is not easy to use cutlass against AK47!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Notmyproblem: 8:49am
Where is omenkalives and his BMC ? They should come and explain to us how this is nothing but a land/community dispute gone wrong.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Strikethem: 8:54am
SARRKI ☹️
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by irepnaija4eva(m): 9:06am
Chai...my candid advice is that Benue should leave the northern forum and join the south.
To advoid going extinct.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by irepnaija4eva(m): 9:09am
Notmyproblem:
As far as m concerned, that dude is on his way to the east.
Funny enough the east his been castigating,is the same region he runs to when shits hits d roof..
Blood hypocrite right?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Ejiod(m): 9:18am
PRIVILEGED TERRORIST
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by free2ryhme: 10:13am
nwakibie3:
it has gotten out of hand
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by timilehin007(m): 10:13am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by oyetunder(m): 10:14am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Nathdoug(m): 10:14am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by annnikky(f): 10:15am
Yet they want Benue to give them land for colony??... Wedding MC
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Elder4sure(m): 10:15am
Those in favour of Buhari leaving Nigeria for good with his bad luck say hi by hitting the like button, while those who wishes him to continue say nay and hit the share button.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Guyman02: 10:16am
Benue should forget their alliance with the North and form a strong Middle Belt pressure group in alignment with the South.
The Fulanis see them as a conquered territory, last time we celebrated on this forum the life of a young Igbo man who went into a burning building to rescue a toddler of Tiv parents but lost his own life in the process, he never considered what the Benue people did to his people during the pogrom in the North who waylaid escaping Igbos moving to Enugu and murdered several of them before he took that action, a Fulani will not do that for a Tiv.
The Benue association with the North has not brought any form of development to them but misery and bloodshed
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack by Blingblings: 10:16am
Buhari why? Honestly Benue people should form a militia and protect themselves because its obvious the government cant do that. Was it not the other day that Buhari said these herdsmen will be brought to book? Na real wa
