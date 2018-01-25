Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Strike Kill 4 Benue People In Fresh Attack (3322 Views)

DAILY POST gathered that among tbe victim was a community leader, whose name was given as Alex Mtsor.



According to a native of the area, James, the heavily armed gunmen invaded the village late Wednesday night.



Meanwhile, DAILY POST could not reach the Police PRO in the state, Moses Yamuh for comment at the time of this report.



The incident came barely one month after Guma was attacked by the herdsmen where over 80 persons were killed.





These people clearly Don give a damn 1 Like 1 Share

Again

Like play like play another form of boko haram is here....see the way they keep killing people like christmas chicken 5 Likes

Secred Cows 1 Like

When the president gat your back... 18 Likes 1 Share

These people are just killing and maiming with impunity. It's only a matter of time when the hunter will become the hunted 3 Likes

Someone should remind me what Kanu said in 2014.

Tivs good morning and welcome to One Nigeria that you shed blood to keep as one. 13 Likes 2 Shares

When we get animal for aso rock and you they expect human behavior 1 Like 1 Share





Benue state should fight back else the state wl turn to borno state in a couple of months Benue state should fight back else the state wl turn to borno state in a couple of months 10 Likes 1 Share

They won't stop until they wipe out the people, yet some ostriches whose turn it's yet to be are asking that the do-nothing president continues to occupy space in ask rock! 3 Likes 1 Share

Lord have mercy.

And one eediot the other day was assuring that buhari is doing his best and will arrest them soon...

Buhari is a failure 9 Likes

I pray they rest in perfect peace

Buhari is a disaster! 4 Likes

Sis baba till 2023 4 Likes

oloripelebe2:





Benue state should fight back else the state wl turn to borno state in a couple of months If people armed themselves police will arrest them and charge them for illegal possession of arms. But Fulanis can carry RPG to destroy a village!

It is not easy to use cutlass against AK47! If people armed themselves police will arrest them and charge them for illegal possession of arms. But Fulanis can carry RPG to destroy a village!It is not easy to use cutlass against AK47! 3 Likes

Where is omenkalives and his BMC ? They should come and explain to us how this is nothing but a land/community dispute gone wrong. 8 Likes

SARRKI ☹️ 4 Likes

Chai...my candid advice is that Benue should leave the northern forum and join the south.

To advoid going extinct. 1 Like

Notmyproblem:

Where is omenkalives and his BMC ? They should come and explain to us how this is nothing but a land/community dispute gone wrong.





As far as m concerned, that dude is on his way to the east.

Funny enough the east his been castigating,is the same region he runs to when shits hits d roof..

Blood hypocrite right? As far as m concerned, that dude is on his way to the east.Funny enough the east his been castigating,is the same region he runs to when shits hits d roof..Blood hypocrite right? 10 Likes

PRIVILEGED TERRORIST 1 Like

nwakibie3:

it has gotten out of hand it has gotten out of hand

Yet they want Benue to give them land for colony??... Wedding MC 1 Like

Those in favour of Buhari leaving Nigeria for good with his bad luck say hi by hitting the like button, while those who wishes him to continue say nay and hit the share button. 3 Likes



The Fulanis see them as a conquered territory, last time we celebrated on this forum the life of a young Igbo man who went into a burning building to rescue a toddler of Tiv parents but lost his own life in the process, he never considered what the Benue people did to his people during the pogrom in the North who waylaid escaping Igbos moving to Enugu and murdered several of them before he took that action, a Fulani will not do that for a Tiv.



The Benue association with the North has not brought any form of development to them but misery and bloodshed Benue should forget their alliance with the North and form a strong Middle Belt pressure group in alignment with the South.The Fulanis see them as a conquered territory, last time we celebrated on this forum the life of a young Igbo man who went into a burning building to rescue a toddler of Tiv parents but lost his own life in the process, he never considered what the Benue people did to his people during the pogrom in the North who waylaid escaping Igbos moving to Enugu and murdered several of them before he took that action, a Fulani will not do that for a Tiv.The Benue association with the North has not brought any form of development to them but misery and bloodshed