₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,992 members, 4,046,079 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting (3734 Views)
Adebayo Shittu Wears ''Buhari/Osinbajo 2019'' Campaign Cap To FEC Meeting / Buhari Asked; Where Is Lai? I Am Here Sir – Mild Drama At FEC Meeting / Lai Mohammed, Fashola And Fayemi At FEC Meeting Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by olayinka00(m): 8:20am
According to information reaching us from the state house correspondent, reported that Barrister Adebayo Shittu who was wearing one of the caps with the inscription '' Continuity 19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo’, brought a Ghana must go bag containing campaign hats meant to share between Ministers and other government functionaries at the meeting. He was about to start distributing it when the SGF Boss Mustapha, walked up to him and stopped him.
The Communication Minister, is chairman of the Muhammadu Buhari, Support Group in the South West, then handed over the bag to the council’s secretariat staff members, who are in charge of distributing documents and other items used by FEC members.
Last Saturday, Shittu inaugurated the South southwest zonal office of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Drama As Adebayo Shittu, Disgrace From Sharing Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats at FEC Meeting
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by stefanweeks: 8:21am
Dumb Niggas
6 Likes
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by omowolewa: 8:28am
Shittu will do anything even when Nigerian are groaning.
3 Likes
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by gistyinka(m): 8:31am
What I can say is that Uncle is disgrace to Ibadan citizen... Thanks God that Ibadan people did not attempt to choose him as state governor in the state..
11 Likes
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by SalamRushdie: 8:40am
Shittu keeps fooling himself like the perennial clown he is ..Shittu is one of the reasons I started disliking Buhari govt
8 Likes
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by SweetJoystick(m): 8:50am
Omo ale
10 Likes
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by Omeokachie: 8:54am
Can this communications minister operate a computer?
10 Likes
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by MyPWisINCORRECT: 8:59am
Shame Shame Shame!
Shaaaaaaame!!
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by TheNobleProphet: 9:08am
This worthless Shittu and his likes are the "real enemies" of Nigeria!
Sycophancy at its peak!!
There was a country indeed!
2 Likes
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by teemanbastos(m): 9:11am
...... brought a Ghana must go bag containing campaign hats meant to share between Ministers and other government functionaries at the meeting
whose money?
Our Taxes..?? public funds?
2 Likes
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by kayusely70(m): 9:17am
The man is not from Ibadan he is from Saki
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by yanabasee(m): 9:26am
SalamRushdie:
Not because you felt the hardship right?
1 Like
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by SalamRushdie: 9:33am
yanabasee:
the hardship and uncertainty is 80 percent responsible
1 Like
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by timilehin007(m): 10:10am
G
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by ggoldmine: 10:11am
They're starting the campaign early coz they know they don't stand a chance next year.
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by segebase(m): 10:11am
dumb modafucker
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by temitemi1(m): 10:11am
Hungry minister...
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by pol23: 10:11am
Who was there when He was stopped?
I even thought the Oloriburuku is a Norther,it's hurt this Werey comes from My state...
God of Elijah...please send down fire to the camp of the wicked.
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by Snow02(m): 10:11am
good
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by Lilimax(f): 10:12am
Confusion don get accident
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by capatainrambo: 10:12am
these people sef, even notherners dey look bubu
but these people carry am for head
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by free2ryhme: 10:12am
olayinka00:
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by obc: 10:13am
Chameleons everywhere....
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by esthy86: 10:14am
shittu shittu shittu,hmmmmmm
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by monaer: 10:14am
Snow02:
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by TIDDOLL(m): 10:14am
Idiot of a man!!!
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by IjeleNwa(m): 10:19am
slow fellow,I don't blame him because the situation doesn't affect him. Yorubas always selling us like Suya. Get your PVC ready,we will rig the election
Take note: Tinubu,APC and even PDP
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by firo08(m): 10:22am
Daft fellow
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by three: 10:22am
Hmm...
Shittu allegedly plans to run for Governor of Oyo. He needs whatever goodwill Buhari still holds with Sai Baba supporters in that area.
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by oPPOSEE: 10:23am
Exterminating the illiterate is a mission that must be accomplished. Including his seeds. I heard a president's son is behaving like Late Suntai.
|Re: Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting by Tman66(m): 10:23am
the man is an old fool of highest other.
One Hundred Days / China To Handle The Key Problem Of Africa. How? / 3line Card Management Limited
Viewing this topic: otokx(m), Mistahmiles(m), tinu16(f), fasty, zionwinn, ooliver, Cod101(m), Crying4NIGERIA(m), Chuks1978, chinoify, slotA4, taylor88(m), sammysammy111(m), jascorp, tripledonosas(m), Stephenex(m), annyplenty(m), Kx, kuluTemper, amtheone(m), Adonis86(m), Liverpoolfc(m), Mouthpis(m), agbarisocket, Iamzik, phnibeogu, Meajor(m), wholexy009(m), impeccablephili, edris09(m), taxanalyst(m), Ghnaija(m), Donjazzy12(m), BCISLTD, sweerychick(f), AlanTuringAI, Babanick, UnchangeableGod, crisycent, sigiyaya(m), kuntakuntee86, Dominiquez, jullary(m), mokane28, Ewamide(m), kayloyeng(m), agabusta, ately1(m), phetto(m), oPPOSEE, holybabayo(m), Alhajipaulo(m), BigSamability(m), Caulay(m), fablani(m), bassydue(m), IForgotMyLoginD(f), blackky187(m), benoo(m), happney65, poet2003, three, Emmy1379, peace2all(m), eezeribe(m), Olulinks(m), emceedcent(m), Oolawepo(m), eddybesh(f), rapcy(m), Monaco2(m), greatcrown, stevolinkon40, papadenzel(m), Kemmadike(m), Joeautoz(m), Cowmilk(m), Emmasonic4me, SHEYOR(m), DonSolo3013 and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 299