Drama As Adebayo Shittu, Disgrace From Sharing Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats at FEC Meeting According to information reaching us from the state house correspondent, reported that Barrister Adebayo Shittu who was wearing one of the caps with the inscription '' Continuity 19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo’, brought a Ghana must go bag containing campaign hats meant to share between Ministers and other government functionaries at the meeting. He was about to start distributing it when the SGF Boss Mustapha, walked up to him and stopped him.The Communication Minister, is chairman of the Muhammadu Buhari, Support Group in the South West, then handed over the bag to the council’s secretariat staff members, who are in charge of distributing documents and other items used by FEC members.Last Saturday, Shittu inaugurated the South southwest zonal office of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Dumb Niggas 6 Likes

Shittu will do anything even when Nigerian are groaning. 3 Likes

What I can say is that Uncle is disgrace to Ibadan citizen... Thanks God that Ibadan people did not attempt to choose him as state governor in the state.. 11 Likes

Shittu keeps fooling himself like the perennial clown he is ..Shittu is one of the reasons I started disliking Buhari govt 8 Likes

Omo ale 10 Likes

Can this communications minister operate a computer? 10 Likes

Shame Shame Shame!



Shaaaaaaame!!

This worthless Shittu and his likes are the "real enemies" of Nigeria!



Sycophancy at its peak!!



There was a country indeed! 2 Likes

...... brought a Ghana must go bag containing campaign hats meant to share between Ministers and other government functionaries at the meeting





whose money?

Our Taxes..?? public funds? whose money?Our Taxes..?? public funds? 2 Likes

The man is not from Ibadan he is from Saki

Shittu keeps fooling himself like the perennial clown he is ..Shittu is one of the reasons I started disliking Buhari govt

Not because you felt the hardship right? Not because you felt the hardship right? 1 Like

Not because you felt the hardship right?

the hardship and uncertainty is 80 percent responsible the hardship and uncertainty is 80 percent responsible 1 Like

G

They're starting the campaign early coz they know they don't stand a chance next year.

dumb modafucker

Hungry minister...

Who was there when He was stopped?

I even thought the Oloriburuku is a Norther,it's hurt this Werey comes from My state...

God of Elijah...please send down fire to the camp of the wicked.

good

Confusion don get accident

these people sef, even notherners dey look bubu



but these people carry am for head

Chameleons everywhere....

shittu shittu shittu,hmmmmmm

Idiot of a man!!!

slow fellow,I don't blame him because the situation doesn't affect him. Yorubas always selling us like Suya. Get your PVC ready,we will rig the election



Take note: Tinubu,APC and even PDP

Daft fellow

Hmm...



Shittu allegedly plans to run for Governor of Oyo. He needs whatever goodwill Buhari still holds with Sai Baba supporters in that area.

Exterminating the illiterate is a mission that must be accomplished. Including his seeds. I heard a president's son is behaving like Late Suntai.