This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Kolababe: 3:29pm
And the search for a partner continues on Twitter... Felicia Adunni wants a man in her life as soon as possible, see her criteria below...

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/guys-this-black-beauty-is-in-search-of-a-beau-for-a-long-distance-relationship

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Kolababe: 3:29pm
more
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by HsLBroker(m): 3:31pm
Kolababe:
more
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Femidigirits: 3:33pm
Why use the word demonic?
Maybe she has super powers to identify a demon.

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by StrawberryGloss(f): 3:34pm
More females are getting desperate these days
What is happening

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Daniel2289(m): 3:34pm
undecidedOlosho.
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by tealaw(m): 3:38pm
They've been out dreaming of the perfect man.
Now, time's almost up for them.

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Uyiii: 3:38pm
Ehen, so the fulfilment of the biblical teke teke mene urphasin is coming to pass already.

Seven to one something, e belike sex doll even help catalyse the biblical prophesy. What a time to be alive.

she nor even fine sefundecided, see her face like last week soup;

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Paradigme777: 3:38pm
End time thing....
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Tallesty1(m): 3:50pm
She needs a long distance relationship so that she will still be free to sleep with others.

#mennotdumb

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Uyiii: 4:06pm
StrawberryGloss:
More females are getting desperate these days
What is happening
sex doll.

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by raphafire: 4:14pm
Femidigirits:
Why use the word demonic?
Maybe she has super powers to identify a demon.

By using the word demonic she meant,Yoruba guys...

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by femolacqua(m): 4:28pm
This some desperado.
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by nikkypearl(f): 4:30pm
Uyiii:

sex doll.
lol grin grin
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by theunnamed: 4:30pm
Resumé ke??
Na job application?

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by TIDDOLL(m): 4:37pm
Desperation.....
Possible result of procrastination... undecided undecided






Which one come b DEMONIC undecided

Date her at your own perile sad

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by BluntBoy(m): 4:39pm
StrawberryGloss:
More females are getting desperate these days
What is happening

As if she is not one of them. Shio.

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by atilla(m): 4:46pm
Babe la hot
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by StrawberryGloss(f): 4:51pm
BluntBoy:


As if she is not one of them. Shio.
Sorry to disappoint you I'm married.

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by BluntBoy(m): 4:56pm
StrawberryGloss:

Sorry to disappoint you I'm married.

shocked

Sorry, ma'am.

Please, accept my apologies.

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by StrawberryGloss(f): 4:58pm
BluntBoy:


shocked

Sorry, ma'am.

Please, accept my apologies.
grin just kidding

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Alariwo2: 4:59pm
Shakara don end grin

See her mouth like.. I'd like a man now.

Why not go to the market and buy one. mumu pikin.
But she's fine sha.
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by BluntBoy(m): 5:00pm
StrawberryGloss:

grin just kidding.

That was an expensive joke o. What if I am your future husband and after your revelation, I somehow delete my Nairaland account and our paths never cross again?

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Follygunners: 5:37pm
BluntBoy:


That was an expensive joke o. What if I am your future husband and after your revelation, I somehow delete my Nairaland account and our paths never cross again?

StrawberryGloss; BluntBoy... I now pronounce you both ... future hubby and wifey! cool

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by Keneking: 6:20pm
But where is lalasticlala sef undecided

Afterall na Ogun State you dey operate from and she is out of Nigeria IMO great distance sef
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by sweetetlove(f): 6:38pm
Are men this scarce?
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by talk2hb1: 6:49pm
sweetetlove:
Are men this scarce?
Husband (Responsible Man)
The Way Wife (Decent Girls)
Are Scarce undecided
Kolababe:
And the search for a partner continues on Twitter... Felicia Adunni wants a man in her life as soon as possible, see her criteria below...

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/guys-this-black-beauty-is-in-search-of-a-beau-for-a-long-distance-relationship
This one No Crious @Hall, so she see it as a kinda job application where you profile people based on their online resume, Nawa Ooo. This pisses me off when girls treat me like Marrying Object, instead of building a relationship undecided
Walking away pissed off (Demon, etc)
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by BluntBoy(m): 6:58pm
Follygunners:


StrawberryGloss; BluntBoy... I now pronounce you both ... future hubby and wifey! cool

Thank you, bro cheesy. We will send you a wedding invitation.
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by zicoraads(f): 7:14pm
I really need to start making use of my Twitter account. It seems that is where the real shii be happening grin

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by SpareNo1: 7:24pm
sweetetlove:
Are men this scarce?

StrawberryGloss:
More females are getting desperate these days
What is happening

You lot haven't seen nothing yet

The least of God's word will never go without coming to pass

In that day so few men will be left that seven women will fight for each man, saying, "Let us all marry you! We will provide our own food and clothing. Only let us take your name so we won't be mocked as old maids." - Isaiah 4-1

Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by lefulefu(m): 7:27pm
StrawberryGloss:
More females are getting desperate these days
What is happening
lol u actually believe an attractive lady like that with curves will come online begging for a man? This one na scam jorcheesy.
Re: This Hot Lady Is Seriously In Search Of A Man For Long-distance Relationship by lefulefu(m): 7:31pm
SpareNo1:




You lot haven't seen nothing yet

The least of God's word will never go without coming to pass

In that day so few men will be left that seven women will fight for each man, saying, "Let us all marry you! We will provide our own food and clothing. Only let us take your name so we won't be mocked as old maids." - Isaiah 4-1
bro that prophesy never come to pass completely yet. I still see very ugly babes getting chased by huge numbers of men. All those babes wey dey come social media dey beg for men na dem know wetin dey worry demcheesy.the population of men in Nigeria is more than that of women.so women are at an advantage. But this one is obviously a scam sha.

