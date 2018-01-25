₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by akinejame: 4:01pm
Ex-husband of Daddy Freeze's bae Benedicta Elechi has reacted to the interview granted by his ex-wife through his lawyers. He has threatened to sue for defamation.
Read:
Our attention has been drawn to publication on Linda Ikeji blog wherein one Benedicta Elechi made some injurious, scandalous and false allegations against our client Mr Paul Odekina.
Source: http://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/daddy-freezes-fiancee-in-trouble-as-ex-hubby-threatens-to-sue-id7889098.html
Watch the interview where she made the scandalous allegations here http://www.nairaland.com/4307693/benedicta-elechi-caught-ex-husband-paul
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by angels09: 4:06pm
Were you cracking a man like your ex alleged or NOT? SIMPLE!
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Kaysurplus(m): 4:07pm
When these two basketmouths eventually gets married, what will be their products??
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by doyinisaac: 4:10pm
Kaysurplus:Their products should be "Radio without battery".....
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Marotzke(m): 4:13pm
Hian, e don happen.
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Threebear(m): 4:39pm
You've moved on from your marriage, you're engaged to another man, was the interview worth it?
You've gotten two minutes of fame and that's it, the world has moved on and you're now the one getting sued. When this thing gets dirty, even your current finance might abandon you and then you'll be all alone .
Robert Greene, 48 laws of power..... Know when to stop, never overplay your cards.
16 Likes
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by akinejame: 5:46pm
Threebear:
I think she and Freeze thought it would be wise to whip up sentiments from the online community. A failed attempt.
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by sexybaby22(f): 6:55pm
Sometimes in life, there are some secrets you take to the grave.
If the man takes care of your 3 children you had together, I see no reason why you should expose this sort of issue especially in this our homophobic society. She didn't even consider the children she had for him, how people will mock them that their father is gay and the psychological effects on them.
Freeze should have cautioned her not to grant this interview.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by kunnadej: 7:48pm
Lol. Her story didn't just add up walahi. Nonsense story. Is that now an excuse to commit adultery with Freeze? Taah!
Lalasticlala, mynd44 come and see your fellow people washing their dirty linens in public oh!
1 Like
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by kunnadej: 7:51pm
sexybaby22:
Or Freeze is the one behind the interview? That Freeze guy ehn, I don't trust the dude at all.
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by irynterri(f): 8:26pm
sexybaby22:Thanks so much, when I read the story I was like how can a woman such things about the father of her three children,when they start getting bullied and depressed she will bear the brunt
4 Likes
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by BruncleZuma: 10:16pm
The Onus is on the bros to prove defamation in court.
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by omonlaa: 10:16pm
There really was no logic to that interview. We didn't even know who her ex husband was sef.
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Bossontop(m): 10:16pm
Sometimes i jus wonder y people cant keep dia mouth shut and save demselves unnecessary problems
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by martineverest(m): 10:16pm
right thing to do
but oga,madam can't come up with such huge allegations without backup...we all know u are sueing her to debunk her claims..we know she's saying the truth. .....better lay low on this issue
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Jamariwolf4(f): 10:17pm
Of course, he'll deny it.
Is he not a man?
Men and lies!
You failed your duty as a husband while taking it up the ass from a fellow man, and now you want to sue the innocent lady? Why?
Lord protect us from faqqots In husband materials clothing.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by jerflakes(m): 10:18pm
He will win the case
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by berrystunn(m): 10:18pm
Guy
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by oshe11(m): 10:19pm
Please do, she wants to rub freeze gayism on You
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by arherfish(m): 10:19pm
doyinisaac:Why now
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by DollarAngel(m): 10:19pm
The Church of God will sue you too for defamation against the Men of God, Hypocrite, You now see how it feels
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Bitterleafsoup: 10:20pm
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Badboiz(m): 10:20pm
Ds
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Oyindidi(f): 10:21pm
Please do ASAP
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by thefran201(m): 10:24pm
now who's lying
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by nezzar: 10:26pm
Lol
Most churches will do all it takes for this man to win
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by grandstar(m): 10:27pm
What she did was cruel even if it were true.
She needs to tell the world why she did it.
I suspect Freeze put her to it. He is a born fighter
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by biblegirl: 10:27pm
exactly wat happens when u mess around God's annointed.
Pastors right now...
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by QuietHammer(m): 10:28pm
DollarAngel:Shut the f uck up oh ye sheeple
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by Tomoyayi(m): 10:31pm
Their headache.
Linda dey look for juicy gist and she gat it. Instead make she go marry, she dey do aproko upandan
|Re: Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview by rawtouch: 10:31pm
u must sue oooo..
