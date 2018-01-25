Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Odekina To Sue Benedicta Elechi For Defamation, Reacts To Her Interview (4303 Views)

Our attention has been drawn to publication on Linda Ikeji blog wherein one Benedicta Elechi made some injurious, scandalous and false allegations against our client Mr Paul Odekina.



We are constrained to limit our response to the said allegations to our Client's complete denial thereof because the issues raised therein are subjudice.



The said allegations are not only false, they are malicious and meant only to curry undeserved public sympathy and drag our Client's name to the mud.



The interview by Benedicta Elechi was granted in clear violation of a court order against her.



We are considering an appropriate legal response to the said publication.



Signed,

Pinnacle Associates; Solicitors and Advocates.

January 23, 2018.

Were you cracking a man like your ex alleged or NOT? SIMPLE! Were you cracking a man like your ex alleged or NOT? SIMPLE! 3 Likes

When these two basketmouths eventually gets married, what will be their products??

Kaysurplus:

When these two basketmouths eventually gets married, what will be their products?? Their products should be "Radio without battery"..... Their products should be "Radio without battery"..... 12 Likes 1 Share

Hian, e don happen.

You've moved on from your marriage, you're engaged to another man, was the interview worth it?

You've gotten two minutes of fame and that's it, the world has moved on and you're now the one getting sued. When this thing gets dirty, even your current finance might abandon you and then you'll be all alone .

Robert Greene, 48 laws of power..... Know when to stop, never overplay your cards. 16 Likes

Threebear:

You've moved on from your marriage, you're engaged to another man, was the interview worth it?

You've gotten two minutes of fame and that's it, the world has moved on and you're now the one getting sued. When this thing gets dirty, even your current finance might abandon you and then you'll be all alone .

Robert Greene, 48 laws of power..... Know when to stop, never overplay your cards.

I think she and Freeze thought it would be wise to whip up sentiments from the online community. A failed attempt. I think she and Freeze thought it would be wise to whip up sentiments from the online community. A failed attempt. 3 Likes

Sometimes in life, there are some secrets you take to the grave.



If the man takes care of your 3 children you had together, I see no reason why you should expose this sort of issue especially in this our homophobic society. She didn't even consider the children she had for him, how people will mock them that their father is gay and the psychological effects on them.



Freeze should have cautioned her not to grant this interview. 17 Likes 1 Share

Lol. Her story didn't just add up walahi. Nonsense story. Is that now an excuse to commit adultery with Freeze? Taah!



Lalasticlala, mynd44 come and see your fellow people washing their dirty linens in public oh! 1 Like

sexybaby22:

Sometimes in life, there are some secrets you take to the grave.



If the man takes care of your 3 children you had together, I see no reason why you should expose this sort of issue especially in this our homophobic society. She didn't even consider the children she had for him, how people will mock them that their father is gay and the psychological effects on them.



Freeze should have cautioned her not to grant this interview.

Or Freeze is the one behind the interview? That Freeze guy ehn, I don't trust the dude at all. Or Freeze is the one behind the interview? That Freeze guy ehn, I don't trust the dude at all. 3 Likes

sexybaby22:

Sometimes in life, there are some secrets you take to the grave.



If the man takes care of your 3 children you had together, I see no reason why you should expose this sort of issue especially in this our homophobic society. She didn't even consider the children she had for him, how people will mock them that their father is gay and the psychological effects on them.



Freeze should have cautioned her not to grant this interview. Thanks so much, when I read the story I was like how can a woman such things about the father of her three children,when they start getting bullied and depressed she will bear the brunt Thanks so much, when I read the story I was like how can a woman such things about the father of her three children,when they start getting bullied and depressed she will bear the brunt 4 Likes





The Onus is on the bros to prove defamation in court.



The Onus is on the bros to prove defamation in court.

There really was no logic to that interview. We didn't even know who her ex husband was sef.



Sometimes i jus wonder y people cant keep dia mouth shut and save demselves unnecessary problems Sometimes i jus wonder y people cant keep dia mouth shut and save demselves unnecessary problems

right thing to do





but oga,madam can't come up with such huge allegations without backup...we all know u are sueing her to debunk her claims..we know she's saying the truth. .....better lay low on this issue

Of course, he'll deny it.



Is he not a man?



Men and lies!

You failed your duty as a husband while taking it up the ass from a fellow man, and now you want to sue the innocent lady? Why?



Lord protect us from faqqots In husband materials clothing. 1 Like

He will win the case 2 Likes

Guy

Please do, she wants to rub freeze gayism on You

doyinisaac:

Their products should be "Radio without battery"..... Why now Why now

The Church of God will sue you too for defamation against the Men of God, Hypocrite, You now see how it feels

Ds

Please do ASAP

now who's lying

Lol



Most churches will do all it takes for this man to win

What she did was cruel even if it were true.



She needs to tell the world why she did it.



I suspect Freeze put her to it. He is a born fighter

exactly wat happens when u mess around God's annointed.

Pastors right now...

DollarAngel:

The Church of God will sue you too for defamation against the Men of God, Hypocrite, You now see how it feels Shut the f uck up oh ye sheeple Shut the f uck up oh ye sheeple

Their headache.

Linda dey look for juicy gist and she gat it. Instead make she go marry, she dey do aproko upandan