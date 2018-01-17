Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary (5390 Views)

Miss Ihuoma IKORO graduated with first class in Chemical Engineering from University of Debrecen, HUNGARY.We are really proud of this smart NIGERIAN. She is one of Nigerians making waves in HUNGARY.





Miss Ihuoma IKORO graduated with first class in Chemical Engineering from University of Debrecen, HUNGARY.We are really proud of this smart NIGERIAN. She is one of Nigerians making waves in HUNGARY.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/nigerian-ladyihuoma-ikorograduates-with.html?m=1







She is pretty. Congrats fine girl. She is pretty. Congrats fine girl. 14 Likes

zoba88:

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/nigerian-ladyihuoma-ikorograduates-with.html?m=1 beauty and brains beauty and brains 1 Like





If she graduated with 2nd Class Upper in Somalia, it would have been better than Hungary. If she graduated with 2nd Class Upper in Somalia, it would have been better than Hungary.

She better not come back here for her own good

JayCynic:





If she graduated with 2nd Class Upper in Somalia, it would have been better than Hungary.

anywey she try first class no be here. I hope she got a job,dere make she no come take d little job way ,we wey graduate 4 here dey managedanywey she try first class no be here.

why did the op keep emphazing Nigerian in capital letters? if she was caught pushing, you would have referred to her as a Biafran? congratulations to her.unfortunately In Nigeria, the best jobs are reserved for the daughters of politicians and Fulani aristocrats. 5 Likes

If she had been arrested she would be Igbo. 3 Likes

I love her convocation gown.

We are our enemy in Nigeria. I'm sure they won't allow her here. I'm happy for her.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/nigerian-ladyihuoma-ikorograduates-with.html?m=1 make she come naija for her Msc, she go hear wuueeen. anyway Congra2lations to her first class no b beans ooo make she come naija for her Msc, she go hear wuueeen. anyway Congra2lations to her first class no b beans ooo

Na Dem,the developers,doing what they know how to do best 2 Likes

That girl isn't Nigerian. Look at her nose, does that nose look Nigerian to you?

JayCynic:





If she graduated with 2nd Class Upper in Somalia, it would have been better than Hungary. haha haha

zeuchineesnacks:

beauty and brains My Type Of Girl My Type Of Girl

That girl isn't Nigerian. Look at her nose, does that nose look Nigerian to you?

Bravo you are very observant lolz Bravo you are very observant lolz

Beauty and brain BB

Igbo people pulling weight everywhere. http://www.nairaland.com/4309533/meet-ezinne-ogwuegbu-graduate-4.0

Congratulations dear

Which one be hungry again. Nigerians, na anywhere una must go school.

Keneking:

O Level sef may sense fall on u may sense fall on u





See as convocation gown sweet





For shithole universities na to carry em for hand snap pictures. See as convocation gown sweetFor shithole universities na to carry em for hand snap pictures.

Igbo amaka. 2 Likes

Which Nigeria?? Make God squeeze your mouth there!!!!!!

Up Biafra jor!!!!



and the girl fine ooooh.

arherfish:

Which one be hungry again. Nigerians, na anywhere una must go school. are you sure you were given birth to? are you sure you were given birth to?