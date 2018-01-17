₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,350 members, 4,047,260 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary (5390 Views)
|Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by zoba88: 7:22pm
FIRST CLASS Lady! PLEASE CELEBRATE HER!
Miss Ihuoma IKORO graduated with first class in Chemical Engineering from University of Debrecen, HUNGARY.We are really proud of this smart NIGERIAN. She is one of Nigerians making waves in HUNGARY.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/nigerian-ladyihuoma-ikorograduates-with.html?m=1
8 Likes
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by zoba88: 7:23pm
1 Like
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Evablizin(f): 7:31pm
She is pretty. Congrats fine girl.
14 Likes
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by zeuchineesnacks: 7:31pm
zoba88:beauty and brains
1 Like
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by JayCynic(m): 7:36pm
If she graduated with 2nd Class Upper in Somalia, it would have been better than Hungary.
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by LegendaryArnold(m): 7:37pm
She better not come back here for her own good
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by olasaad(f): 7:49pm
JayCynic:
Lol
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Jesse01(m): 7:52pm
I hope she got a job,dere make she no come take d little job way ,we wey graduate 4 here dey managed anywey she try first class no be here.
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by abouzaid: 7:59pm
why did the op keep emphazing Nigerian in capital letters? if she was caught pushing, you would have referred to her as a Biafran? congratulations to her.unfortunately In Nigeria, the best jobs are reserved for the daughters of politicians and Fulani aristocrats.
5 Likes
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Keneking: 8:01pm
O Level sef
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Ofodirinwa: 8:14pm
If she had been arrested she would be Igbo.
3 Likes
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Fifthwave(m): 8:28pm
I love her convocation gown.
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by bewla(m): 8:40pm
brain
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Profcamsey(m): 8:43pm
We are our enemy in Nigeria. I'm sure they won't allow her here. I'm happy for her.
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by teewhizzy4real(m): 8:47pm
zoba88:make she come naija for her Msc, she go hear wuueeen. anyway Congra2lations to her first class no b beans ooo
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by MichaelBukamzy(m): 8:52pm
Na Dem,the developers,doing what they know how to do best
2 Likes
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Nobody: 9:10pm
That girl isn't Nigerian. Look at her nose, does that nose look Nigerian to you?
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Osahon7(m): 9:13pm
JayCynic:haha
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Hayomydeh: 9:47pm
zeuchineesnacks:My Type Of Girl
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Fwesh101(m): 9:53pm
That girl isn't Nigerian. Look at her nose, does that nose look Nigerian to you?
Bravo you are very observant lolz
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by sbashir10: 10:02pm
Beauty and brain BB
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Donpresh95(m): 10:04pm
Igbo people pulling weight everywhere. http://www.nairaland.com/4309533/meet-ezinne-ogwuegbu-graduate-4.0
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by Benblaq(m): 10:09pm
L
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by estolaB(f): 10:10pm
Congratulations dear
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by arherfish(m): 10:12pm
Which one be hungry again. Nigerians, na anywhere una must go school.
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by etugba(m): 10:12pm
Keneking:may sense fall on u
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by BornAgainMay: 10:13pm
See as convocation gown sweet
For shithole universities na to carry em for hand snap pictures.
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:13pm
Enjoy Yourself, From http://www.naijacover.com
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by arinze3131(m): 10:14pm
Igbo amaka.
2 Likes
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by stubbornman(m): 10:14pm
Which Nigeria?? Make God squeeze your mouth there!!!!!!
Up Biafra jor!!!!
and the girl fine ooooh.
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by etugba(m): 10:14pm
arherfish:are you sure you were given birth to?
|Re: Ihuoma Ikoro Graduates With First Class From University Of Debrecen Hungary by fearless231: 10:15pm
Congratulations to all our yesterday beneficiaries and Our Premium Subscribers... We're Open For Business today.
let make tomorrow a memorial-able one
When Will Yabatech Hnd Admission List Out? / Biometric Finger Print Scanner With Offline Capability. / Application For 2010/2011 Islt Certificate Programme Uniport
Viewing this topic: megaexpo, naijaguy77, ominilongest(m), 20bc(m), Halo22, shankara7, goodyearsam123(m), Dayeros, Man90(m), ABRlink(m), omenziate(m), jearile(m), mremmphil85, BjaySexy(m), genie66(m), chuxyfranklin(m), smaikins, segxyhanxy(m), sungreat, kirchofff(m), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), sekeyso(m), sprintscr7, nedivine(m), ajufinz(m), edoojila(m), bolaji2020(m), chival1960(f), PenisCaP, 1beat, oyinyemisi, Amedu3, OurworkComNg1, hasklin(m), ColdHeatt, Nonnyno6, oyekan1997(m), Quiver, Nisi(m), adakaibeyamma, stanliano(m), bremo(m), spiritedtete, kaybams1(m), bishoposagie, Lifewifhenry, pinkcottoncandy, shoetlan(m) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16