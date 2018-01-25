₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by jadesoletee(m): 7:45pm
A national leader of the Accord Party, Dr Doyin Okupe has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot win the 2019 Presidential election.
Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, made the declaration on Sunrise Daily on Channels television on Thursday morning, while reacting to the Press Statement of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo advising President Muhammad Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.
He said the former President's statement should be a serious concern for the ruling party because all issues raised in the statement are truth that cannot be faulted by anyone and it should also send a strong signal to APC and PDP that they cannot win the Presidency in 2019.
"Everything President Obasanjo said in the statement is correct and we cannot fault them. Things are not going right, we can't argue about it, people are losing their jobs, people are hungry and dying, we can't argue about it. So I am saying APC should not be afraid but they should be seriously worried that it is now clear to Nigerians that they have no good agenda for the country," he said.
Okupe, who threw his weight behind the call for a new Coalition of Nigerians as suggested by Obasanjo in his statement, said "I fully support the call because as it is presently APC will not be able to produce a president on its own. PDP is also highly fragmented. So in order to bring a president that will be acceptable by the people you have to take people from PDP, people from APC and other parties and non partisan people who will come together and create the coalition and that's how it works.
"That was how Buhari became the President. But unlike the APC merger that has failed to translate into meaningful development for the country, this new merger should be about people with ideology and political will to make the country better and I am sure it will spring up by March or April this year," he added.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGIAonsd3XI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKSJu0pzrss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDIwSSiN-oQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JglZtyGsDHM
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by BENZINA: 7:52pm
We are beginning to see the planted informants in Gej gov't revealing themselves.
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by ubongokon(m): 7:57pm
We may air out ur opinion but Gods opinion will stand
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by Keneking: 8:01pm
Mynd44 no source yet
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by doyinisaac: 8:14pm
Well me I am just tired of the same recycled leaders whether APC or PDP
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by greatgod2012(f): 8:26pm
Not only PDP and APC but any party that those visionless and passionless old rogues defect to!
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by Mynd44: 8:32pm
Uncle Doyin Again?
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by NothingDoMe: 10:06pm
Mynd44:yes. The nightmare of APC
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by bluelaptop: 10:06pm
Nigeria is a big mistake.
Buhari is a bigger if not the biggest mistake
i've learnt to live without fears.
Bold and confident.
No F to give
#Keyboard_War_Lord
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by Buhari2019: 10:07pm
Buhari/Osibanjo 2019 mandate is a fait accompli. Quote me anywhere.
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by obaataaokpaewu: 10:07pm
I keep saying it, these politicians are trying to deceive us with party politics. Parties are never our problems in the country, politicians are. If a new party wins the election, the same politicians in APC and PDP will decamp to the party. Ban "party defection", we can start from there
PS: That doesn't mean Buhari/APC should win in 2019
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by etugba(m): 10:07pm
ubongokon:what are you saying?
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by greiboy(m): 10:08pm
No uncle Doyin
We have heard that tune before, but this time around we are not in the mood to dance
Apc played the sound of change in 2014, bringing people together from pdp, Acn, CPC,AFGA and Annp ONLY TO DUPE NIGERIANS WITH APC
Nigerians will elect the most credible candidate out of all candidates that will be presented in 2019.
we are tired of recycled politicians claiming to born again
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by Dee60: 10:08pm
Good talk.
I dont think either of them can earn my vote.
We need correct fresh air.
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by Bossontop(m): 10:09pm
My only prayer iz dat we vote wisely and without sentiment so dat we no go comot from frying pan enter fire again...
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by Suspect33(m): 10:10pm
For Donald Duke 2019 click 'Like', For Atiku 2019 click 'Share', For Buhari 2019, go to hell
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by emperormossad(m): 10:11pm
Take anyone from APC or PDP and put in that your new coalition something something...then I can assure you it's dead on arrival.
See this man asking us to recycle this old men in the name of forming new party, see them.
Hijackers of destiny
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by MAJORBANKZ(m): 10:12pm
since my class rep started supporting APC our department has been in shambles. Maybe that part is cursed tufiakwa
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by Fesomu(m): 10:12pm
believe it or not Buhari has 80% chance of winning. The same way south east voted heavily for Jonathan despite how irritating he was to many Nigerians is exactly how northerners will vote for Buhari in 2019.. He didn't even get upto 200k vote from south east in 2015 and they are still the same people that wants him out the most. Northerners always decide the fate of this country. Instead of saying NO BUHARI, start agitating for restructuring
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by okenwa1ofEbonyi(m): 10:18pm
Buhari2019:， if they win i ll relocate to Libya，
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by ckmayoca(m): 10:19pm
hi gentle boys forms a new party the saboteur from the big name party will frustrate them by moving their business out of the country... old politicians should be killed. make una kill una old baba we dey pdp and apc and una uncles then the new party can stand
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by okenwa1ofEbonyi(m): 10:19pm
i did nt care. so long PMB is not there.
|Re: APC, PDP Can't Win 2019 Presidential Election - Okupe by ckmayoca(m): 10:20pm
