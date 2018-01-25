Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Please Help My Brother Is Missing. (1891 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

This boy goes by the name James Ike Audu, he is idoma by tribe from Otukpa in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state. A students of university of agriculture makurdi. He is no where to be found since December 2017, all effort to reached him proved abortive. Anyone that have any useful information about him should contact contact the following number please. 07032862217, 08032679887, 08065340044, 09037644655,08033266319,08060920335,08038184144, 08166930269. Know by name James ike audu abah also known as Mrs fresh and Kelvin little. Thanks 2 Shares

I hope you find him... 1 Like

Orbelen nwa (small) may you return home safely 2 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44, help save the boy from Fulani Herdsmen please

It is well o...may God bring him back safe. 1 Like

I knw where he is.

He is with a ritualist.

Chek am 4 yankee

Amen

sisisioge:

It is well o...may God bring him back safe. Amen

Thegeneralqueen:

Orbelen nwa (small) may you return home safely amen amen

Mariangeles:

I hope you find him... amen amen

Where was he last seen?



I pray he's not gone to Libya o. May he be found hale and healthy 1 Like

I pray and believe strongly he will be found







#Keyboard_War_Lord

I Suspect Fulani Herdsmen.

Too bad...may he be found

tealaw:

I knw where he is.

He is with a ritualist. Try get sense. 1 Like

Vital information missing





Where was he last seen?





Who were the last people to see him?

Election period

tealaw:

I knw where he is.

He is with a ritualist. This is not cool. This is not cool. 1 Like

Hope he never go Libya...., May God find you bro

tealaw:

I knw where he is.

He is with a ritualist. The power of life and death lies in the tongue. If SARS hook u now to provide the boy, u'll start begging "it's the devil "..







Is devil on Nairaland? The power of life and death lies in the tongue. If SARS hook u now to provide the boy, u'll start begging "it's the devil "..Is devil on Nairaland? 2 Likes

God would guide him home while we all help to search by sharing any information.

Eyah..... May the good God bring him back home, if his still alive though.... wicked world

Justbeingreal:

Try get sense. Don't be stupid ifyalways:

Where was he last seen?



I pray he's not gone to Libya o. May he be found hale and healthy Don't be stupid too. Don't be stupidDon't be stupid too.

MAY GOD HELP US

tealaw:

I knw where he is.

He is with a ritualist.

I Pray he is found safe and sound