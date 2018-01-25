₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,342 members, 4,047,254 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Please Help My Brother Is Missing. (1891 Views)
|Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 7:47pm
This boy goes by the name James Ike Audu, he is idoma by tribe from Otukpa in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state. A students of university of agriculture makurdi. He is no where to be found since December 2017, all effort to reached him proved abortive. Anyone that have any useful information about him should contact contact the following number please. 07032862217, 08032679887, 08065340044, 09037644655,08033266319,08060920335,08038184144, 08166930269. Know by name James ike audu abah also known as Mrs fresh and Kelvin little. Thanks
2 Shares
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by vengedre(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Mariangeles: 7:59pm
I hope you find him...
1 Like
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:59pm
Orbelen nwa (small) may you return home safely
2 Likes
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by mrphysics(m): 8:01pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, help save the boy from Fulani Herdsmen please
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by sisisioge: 8:02pm
It is well o...may God bring him back safe.
1 Like
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by tealaw(m): 8:15pm
I knw where he is.
He is with a ritualist.
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by motiond16: 8:30pm
Chek am 4 yankee
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 8:40pm
Amen
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 8:41pm
Amen
sisisioge:
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 8:42pm
Thegeneralqueen:amen
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 8:43pm
Mariangeles:amen
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by ifyalways(f): 10:01pm
Where was he last seen?
I pray he's not gone to Libya o. May he be found hale and healthy
1 Like
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by bluelaptop: 10:22pm
I pray and believe strongly he will be found
#Keyboard_War_Lord
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by MetroBaba1: 10:22pm
I Suspect Fulani Herdsmen.
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by bayocanny: 10:24pm
Too bad...may he be found
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Justbeingreal(m): 10:24pm
Try get sense.
tealaw:
1 Like
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by greiboy(m): 10:24pm
Vital information missing
Where was he last seen?
Who were the last people to see him?
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by berrystunn(m): 10:25pm
Election period
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Feraz(m): 10:25pm
tealaw:This is not cool.
1 Like
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Temidayo9(m): 10:25pm
Hope he never go Libya...., May God find you bro
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by thefran201(m): 10:26pm
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Innobee99(m): 10:26pm
tealaw:The power of life and death lies in the tongue. If SARS hook u now to provide the boy, u'll start begging "it's the devil "..
Is devil on Nairaland?
2 Likes
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by abouzaid: 10:26pm
God would guide him home while we all help to search by sharing any information.
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by hezy4real01(m): 10:26pm
Eyah..... May the good God bring him back home, if his still alive though.... wicked world
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Tadeknkeepcalm: 10:27pm
Justbeingreal:Don't be stupid
ifyalways:Don't be stupid too.
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:27pm
MAY GOD HELP US
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by grayht(m): 10:29pm
tealaw:
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by solasoulmusic(f): 10:30pm
I Pray he is found safe and sound
|Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by GetUmad: 10:35pm
tealaw:May same fate befall you. Wish unto others what you want for yourself.
(0) (Reply)
When Are You Getting Married? / Apply The New 'me&u Lovers' Spiritual Formula And Enjoy Peace Of Mind / 'till Death Do Us Part' D Miracle Of A Fulfilled Married Life
Viewing this topic: peepydelano(m), Dexter247, Phils, Spartacuslastman(m), mexxy1(m), informationNaija, iykezy02(m), Stylz69(m), Reborn14(m), spinzagom(m), lanrejoe10(m), Kc3000, marufeyisola(m), GetUmad, christejames(m), Habayomie(m), Breezy90(m), Feranmi4christ(m), dokJ, Nelsizzy(m), cue64, businessempire, oloyin56, SmallmebigGod, Ggee(m), jayjayjones, yurmieP(m), keepingmum, ridbell01(m), firo08(m), Amedu3, garex, Hiroshize(m), dapova, Rooneyboy(m), muthmayinnah, chy200(f), kcjazz(m), Beinmon(f), GoodFaith, leemond(m), sarahade(f) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24