Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 7:47pm
This boy goes by the name James Ike Audu, he is idoma by tribe from Otukpa in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state. A students of university of agriculture makurdi. He is no where to be found since December 2017, all effort to reached him proved abortive. Anyone that have any useful information about him should contact contact the following number please. 07032862217, 08032679887, 08065340044, 09037644655,08033266319,08060920335,08038184144, 08166930269. Know by name James ike audu abah also known as Mrs fresh and Kelvin little. Thanks

2 Shares

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by vengedre(m): 7:50pm
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Mariangeles: 7:59pm
I hope you find him...

1 Like

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:59pm
Orbelen nwa (small) may you return home safely cool

2 Likes

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by mrphysics(m): 8:01pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, help save the boy from Fulani Herdsmen please
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by sisisioge: 8:02pm
It is well o...may God bring him back safe.

1 Like

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by tealaw(m): 8:15pm
I knw where he is.
He is with a ritualist.
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by motiond16: 8:30pm
Chek am 4 yankee
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 8:40pm
Amen
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 8:41pm
Amen
sisisioge:
It is well o...may God bring him back safe.
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 8:42pm
Thegeneralqueen:
Orbelen nwa (small) may you return home safely cool
amen
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Thinkfree: 8:43pm
Mariangeles:
I hope you find him...
amen
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by ifyalways(f): 10:01pm
Where was he last seen?

I pray he's not gone to Libya o. May he be found hale and healthy

1 Like

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by bluelaptop: 10:22pm
I pray and believe strongly he will be found



#Keyboard_War_Lord
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by MetroBaba1: 10:22pm
I Suspect Fulani Herdsmen.
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by bayocanny: 10:24pm
Too bad...may he be found
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Justbeingreal(m): 10:24pm
Try get sense.
tealaw:
I knw where he is.
He is with a ritualist.

1 Like

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by greiboy(m): 10:24pm
Vital information missing


Where was he last seen?


Who were the last people to see him?
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by berrystunn(m): 10:25pm
Election period

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Feraz(m): 10:25pm
tealaw:
I knw where he is.
He is with a ritualist.
This is not cool.

1 Like

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Temidayo9(m): 10:25pm
Hope he never go Libya...., May God find you bro
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by thefran201(m): 10:26pm
sad
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Innobee99(m): 10:26pm
tealaw:
I knw where he is.
He is with a ritualist.
The power of life and death lies in the tongue. If SARS hook u now to provide the boy, u'll start begging "it's the devil "..



Is devil on Nairaland?

2 Likes

Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by abouzaid: 10:26pm
God would guide him home while we all help to search by sharing any information.
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by hezy4real01(m): 10:26pm
Eyah..... May the good God bring him back home, if his still alive though.... wicked world
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by Tadeknkeepcalm: 10:27pm
Justbeingreal:
Try get sense.
Don't be stupid
ifyalways:
Where was he last seen?

I pray he's not gone to Libya o. May he be found hale and healthy
Don't be stupid too.
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:27pm
MAY GOD HELP US
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by grayht(m): 10:29pm
tealaw:
I knw where he is.
He is with a ritualist.
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by solasoulmusic(f): 10:30pm
I Pray he is found safe and sound
Re: Please Help My Brother Is Missing. by GetUmad: 10:35pm
tealaw:
I knw where he is.
He is with a ritualist.
May same fate befall you. Wish unto others what you want for yourself.

When Are You Getting Married? / Apply The New 'me&u Lovers' Spiritual Formula And Enjoy Peace Of Mind / 'till Death Do Us Part' D Miracle Of A Fulfilled Married Life

