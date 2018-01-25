Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) (964 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Priscilla chose to attend school simply because she had an eagerness to read the Bible and learn how to send an SMS on her phone, Tuko.co.ke states.



The relentless grandmother is enrolled at Vision preparatory and she is schoolmate with seven of her grandchildren.



Priscilla affectionately referred to as Gogo, which is the grandmother in Kalenjin, dedicated much of her life to raising her children and was a midwife for 65 years.



She grew up under colonial rule and did not get the opportunity to go to school, so she took to education at her old age in a bid to empower herself.



Priscilla never shies away from learning and shares classes with children young enough to be her great-grandchildren.



Her attitude is admirable and proves to many in our society that it’s never too late to learn and accomplish your dreams, a teacher in her school said.





http://punchng.com/photos-90-year-old-grandma-begins-primary-school/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter 90-year-old grandma, Priscilla Sitienei, who hails from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, has not given up on education, as she has enrolled in a primary school in Kenya.Priscilla chose to attend school simply because she had an eagerness to read the Bible and learn how to send an SMS on her phone, Tuko.co.ke states.The relentless grandmother is enrolled at Vision preparatory and she is schoolmate with seven of her grandchildren.Priscilla affectionately referred to as Gogo, which is the grandmother in Kalenjin, dedicated much of her life to raising her children and was a midwife for 65 years.She grew up under colonial rule and did not get the opportunity to go to school, so she took to education at her old age in a bid to empower herself.Priscilla never shies away from learning and shares classes with children young enough to be her great-grandchildren.Her attitude is admirable and proves to many in our society that it’s never too late to learn and accomplish your dreams, a teacher in her school said.

She's cute 3 Likes









ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos Welcome development...ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos

What took her so long?

Hahahaaa

Hahahaaa..Ride on grandma

Cute cute,



I encourage you Popsi









In life its never too late to do the right thing





#Keyboard_War_Lord

Hope still dey for Buhari

This is so wrong!



This old woman is doing this to draw all attention to herself.



Those students will stare at her or try to help her more often, and in turn, they'll lose focus in class.







Leave that school old bitch so that the little students can focus on themselves and not on you.

Reading is indeed fundamental

Mermaida:

She's cute





Mermaid









Mama nothing do you ma MermaidMama nothing do you ma

Nice

But she can slow the kids down,the tutor would need more patience to educate her.

Doing the right thing at the wrong time...

That's d spirit but I don't know what she intends to achieve

Even at old age, forces won't let someone rest in peace. She needs the children by her side but certainly not the books

More grace grand ma...

It's all about the mind. I admire her resilience.

Need books? Check my siggy

cinoedhunter:

That's d spirit but I don't know what she intends to achieve



read all over



it's there read all overit's there

Hope she isnt thinking u need to write an entrance exam to enter heaven.Anyways better late than never mama atleast u touch pen n paper 1 Like

Aww reminds me of my sweet grandmother. Being a victim of the toxic misogynistic Nigerian culture was denied an education while her brothers were sent to school. So at 75, she bought learning materials and entrusted 10 year old me to teach her how to read. It's a shame she died before she could learn properly but her determination has always been my inspiration 1 Like



Meanwhile, Kenya and bizarre things are like Pussy and Dickson How i wish one man from Daura can borrow a leaf from her. It's never too late for him to change his NEPA bill to a certificate.Meanwhile, Kenya and bizarre things are like Pussy and Dickson

u

Na wa make she die comot na





Or she wan break history The old mama should remove education from her fantasiesOr she wan break history

There is no time too late in order to start learning.

it is well









Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys

How will she cope learning with those sharp brains? anyway this is a true definition of determination