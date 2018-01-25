₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,342 members, 4,047,254 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) (964 Views)
|90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Realsman405(m): 9:01pm
90-year-old grandma, Priscilla Sitienei, who hails from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, has not given up on education, as she has enrolled in a primary school in Kenya.
Priscilla chose to attend school simply because she had an eagerness to read the Bible and learn how to send an SMS on her phone, Tuko.co.ke states.
The relentless grandmother is enrolled at Vision preparatory and she is schoolmate with seven of her grandchildren.
Priscilla affectionately referred to as Gogo, which is the grandmother in Kalenjin, dedicated much of her life to raising her children and was a midwife for 65 years.
She grew up under colonial rule and did not get the opportunity to go to school, so she took to education at her old age in a bid to empower herself.
Priscilla never shies away from learning and shares classes with children young enough to be her great-grandchildren.
Her attitude is admirable and proves to many in our society that it’s never too late to learn and accomplish your dreams, a teacher in her school said.
http://punchng.com/photos-90-year-old-grandma-begins-primary-school/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Mermaida(f): 9:04pm
She's cute
3 Likes
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by grayht(m): 9:14pm
Welcome development...
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by vertueptime: 9:48pm
What took her so long?
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 9:52pm
Hahahaaa
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 9:53pm
Hahahaaa..Ride on grandma
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by bluelaptop: 10:30pm
Cute cute,
I encourage you Popsi
In life its never too late to do the right thing
#Keyboard_War_Lord
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:30pm
Hope still dey for Buhari
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Jamariwolf4(f): 10:31pm
This is so wrong!
This old woman is doing this to draw all attention to herself.
Those students will stare at her or try to help her more often, and in turn, they'll lose focus in class.
Leave that school old bitch so that the little students can focus on themselves and not on you.
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 10:32pm
Reading is indeed fundamental
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by georjay(m): 10:32pm
Mermaida:
Mermaid
Mama nothing do you ma
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by chara019(f): 10:32pm
Nice
But she can slow the kids down,the tutor would need more patience to educate her.
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by mitchel1(m): 10:33pm
Doing the right thing at the wrong time...
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by cinoedhunter: 10:33pm
That's d spirit but I don't know what she intends to achieve
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by edward1106(m): 10:33pm
Even at old age, forces won't let someone rest in peace. She needs the children by her side but certainly not the books
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by firo08(m): 10:33pm
More grace grand ma...
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by bellville: 10:34pm
It's all about the mind. I admire her resilience.
Need books? Check my siggy
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by georjay(m): 10:34pm
cinoedhunter:
read all over
it's there
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by biblegirl: 10:34pm
Hope she isnt thinking u need to write an entrance exam to enter heaven.Anyways better late than never mama atleast u touch pen n paper
1 Like
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by trustyshoess(f): 10:35pm
Aww reminds me of my sweet grandmother. Being a victim of the toxic misogynistic Nigerian culture was denied an education while her brothers were sent to school. So at 75, she bought learning materials and entrusted 10 year old me to teach her how to read. It's a shame she died before she could learn properly but her determination has always been my inspiration
1 Like
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Ifesinachi22(m): 10:35pm
How i wish one man from Daura can borrow a leaf from her. It's never too late for him to change his NEPA bill to a certificate.
Meanwhile, Kenya and bizarre things are like Pussy and Dickson
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by bewla(m): 10:35pm
u
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Naijabams(m): 10:35pm
Na wa make she die comot na
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by Lonestar124: 10:35pm
The old mama should remove education from her fantasies
Or she wan break history
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by sholla20(m): 10:36pm
There is no time too late in order to start learning.
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:36pm
it is well
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by imstrong1: 10:36pm
How will she cope learning with those sharp brains? anyway this is a true definition of determination
|Re: 90-Year-Old Grandma Begins Primary School In Kenya (Photos) by valdes00(m): 10:37pm
BREAKING:
Acclaimed ASO ROCK FC Manager Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo is considering selling the misfiring striker Muhammadu Buhari to a lower division side DAURA FC in this summer of 2019.
The lanky striker, Muhammadu Buhari signed for ASO ROCK FC in 2015 for # 15m after several attempts despite failing medicals.
Buhari has not scored a single goal and no assist for his club after two years.
He was out injured for almost a year receiving treatment in a London hospital before resuming training recently.
Since Buhari joined the club, ASO ROCK FC has been battling with relegation.
Obasanjo told reporters he's considering several options but said he and his club management will make the right choice when the time comes. ����
(0) (Reply)
100% Success Guaranttee If U Allow Us To Handle Yr TOEFL,GRE,GMAT,SAT Or IELTS / University Of Maiduguiri Releases 2011/2012 UTME And DE Admission List. VNTI / Osun State University (uniosun) 2012/2013 Post Utme Registration Deadline.
Viewing this topic: princeadams11, Fasholu, wildcatter23(m), mitchel1(m), jintah4real(m), Pulses, emeka20091, ForValour, trustyshoess(f), Johnnybravo95(m), chibuike53(m), obaataaokpaewu, Antymike, Moboj, Effizy12(m), PaschalWooden(m), Ifesinachi22(m), Ralph2211, williaam(m), Runky, engrme11, walix2005, Laos1(m), goodyearsam123(m), Oyindidi(f), Jaypower2(m), seanaddy(m), Jexyme(f), HazardCosta(m), tahoe(m), kirchofff(m), UDOKABESTLUV(m), difference5050, Jamariwolf4(f), snappyicee, ayhorpharms, Calakuta, Ayanshola337(m), adedejidamilare(m), Lonestar124, 1beat, Crossbow(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15