₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,573 members, 4,048,071 topics. Date: Friday, 26 January 2018 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget (1259 Views)
Russia Increases 2018 World Cup Budget / Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister / Mary Ologbosere Hospitalised As NFF Fails To Pay Off Team (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by alawi5k: 3:31am
Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Honorable Goni Bukar Lawan, yesterday failed to agree on Super Eagles’ method of approach to the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. The ministry had a botched budget defence at the National Assembly yesterday.
While Dalung declared that Eagles campaign in Russia would be a matter of ‘do or die affair,’ Lawan disagreed vehemently saying: “It is not going to be a war situation for the Eagles in Russia.
Lawan, however, added that he expects the Super Eagles to work hard to do well at the mundial.
Speaking earlier, Dalung, though appreciated the Super Eagles’ qualification for the World Cup in Russia, but declared: “Our Super Eagles is not going to Russia as a mere participating team. Our participation this time, would be a matter of do or die affair. We have talented and determined players in the team that are ready to give their best to ensure we return to Nigeria with the trophy.”
Dalung stated that the players would be paid their allowance upfront as a way of encouraging them to go all out to conquer the world in Russia. “The payment of their upfront allowance would commence in March, and we are working towards realising that arrangement.”
The sports minister told the committee that he had approached the presidency for approval of three billion naira (N3billion) for a Presidential Task Force to manage the fund in the execution of the Russia 2018 World Cup, which was not contained in the budget proposal.
But Lawan upheld the motion to put on hold the defence of ministry’s tersely prepared budget proposal until the needful details are provided. He said that giving a ‘do or die’ directive to the players would not be in the best interest of the game. “We are not send the players on a war zone.
Honorable Etu Mbura noted that the 2018 budget proposal did not contain key issues expected, including the Super Eagles’ preparation and participation in the World Cup, maintenance of Abuja National Stadium and other stadia across the country as well as the National Sports Federations participation in local and international championships. He moved a motion for the ministry’s budget defence be stepped down until Dalung and his lieutenants were able to put their acts together to present a budget proposal that would be of national interest.
The Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Honorable Awaji-Inombek Abiante, seconded the motion, and Dalung and his lieutenants were asked to go back to prepare the 2018 budget proposal that would meet the yearning of the sports sector.
https://t.guardian.ng/sport/sports-minister-fails-to-defend-eagles-n3b-world-cup-budget/
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by ogtavia(m): 3:35am
how can he..that bumbling idi.ot...do or die affair my foot..
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by Edopesin(m): 3:44am
You Mean This Minister Of Blunder? Nt Suprised
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by desreek9(f): 10:31am
You brought 3billion naira budget and said world cup is a do or die affair for super eagles dats all, no budget proposal, no details, nothing, smh
Some ministers will just foolishly write billions of naira budget and expect the money to be given to them like that, and then divert 80% for themselves. Bunch of nonentities
1 Like
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by Kizyte(m): 10:31am
Do or die kwa? Na who fit die for this kind country?
Anyway, my Sport Minister, na how much be your own share for the budget? I guess N1.5B...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by richidinho(m): 10:32am
The money that will be spended will be well spended
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by onuwaje(m): 10:32am
3bn
For what exactly??
First round abi
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by Keneking: 10:32am
NFF Head is to be held responsible
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by Elslim: 10:33am
toor.... somebody has spender d money
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by sped1oro(m): 10:33am
This Dalung ought to have been removed as sport minister, ordinary budget, he couldn't defend successfully. Shior!
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by chiedu7: 10:33am
Most if not all footballers are from the South, yet in Buhari's typical Northocracy the minister is from the North.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by Frank3n2(m): 10:34am
Oga wan chop money in the name of World cup.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by RemedyLab: 10:34am
May be he think they can pay to win games
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by roxpress: 10:34am
Kye I no come on time to book space
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by Jayuba(m): 10:37am
I smell corruption in that budget.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by elosar(m): 10:38am
abc
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by firo08(m): 10:39am
This man should be sack. He has nothing to offer.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by Jabioro: 10:39am
FIFA rules say "fair play" as a sport minister he had spoke rudely and his speech is amount to destruction."do or die" let him be banned.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by Pecca: 10:39am
He is a piece of the bunch of misfits running this administration. I cudnt xpect more.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by wildchild02: 10:41am
just imagine ssmh
Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION... New year discount is still on
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by 1shortblackboy: 10:42am
this guy na jonesing nigga na no be today
|Re: Solomon Dalung Fails To Defend Eagles’ N3b World Cup Budget by wildtree: 10:43am
elosar:
(0) (Reply)
(view)>>new South Wales Blues Vs Queensland Maroons Live Stream / Messi Sets Sights On Raul’s Goal Record / @^ Watch Dragons V Sea Eagles Live Online
Viewing this topic: etrader(m), jubrilsmoke(m), ABIOLAXYZ(m), Bibidear(f), groovie(m), Abiona001(m), mozland12(m), peeps4u, JUHABACH, 1shortblackboy, Phoenix619, muystoy(m), kennosklint(m), gingger(m), Fidelarinze9(m), yashau(m), sunbilor(m), segundottcom, jimjemo, obiageIi(f), Ayomide138(m), KAYD007(m), Gggg102(m), dayowunmi(m), Odobaone, zukkymike(m), DBlackCeazer(m), Walewhite, JohnieWalker12(m), Lordfiido, presh2mos, blackboy92(m), chuddykay(m), jangfa, OBTMOS(m), Viccur(m), hysteriabox(m), TFhostng, chapmann(m), Tonitelli, Coreydey01(m), alfred007(m), ajoyeleke(m), Ejanla07, hotswagg12, freeman67, CuteMaro(m), diegwu01, lordjay, woflex(m), desmond249(m), Honourable001, sunkuns003(m), ToniaOrnament, oluphilip2008(f), moorebucks, Inik(m), bellkey(m), betweb, igwegeorgiano(m), Emmydann(m), fishbone123(m) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25