₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,569 members, 4,048,061 topics. Date: Friday, 26 January 2018 at 10:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? (4273 Views)
Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos / Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) / Nigeria Man From Kebbi Dies In Medina During Hajj, After A Brief Illness (1) (2) (3) (4)
|If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by Lukgaf(m): 8:32am
Question: What is the verdict on one who dies in the bathroom whilst he is fasting in the month of Ramadan?
Praise be to Allah.
In such cases, if a person dies in such circumstances, it has nothing to do with being praiseworthy or blameworthy in and of itself, and there is no Islamic ruling connected to that. Islamic rulings only have to do with the deeds of those who are accountable. If a person dies in a particular place, or at a particular time, or in a particular posture, that is not part of his deeds and it is not within his control, so there is no ruling that is connected to it.
With regard to the death of one who is fasting, this is the matter concerning which there are reports which point to its virtue, not because death in this situation was within his control, but because he died whilst doing a righteous deed and his life ended with that. It is the righteous deed that is within his control and is connected to the ruling of Allah. If a person dies doing such a deed, that is a blessing granted by Allah, may He be exalted, to His slave, and it is encouraged to constantly do such deeds, in the hope that one might die doing such a thing.
It was narrated that Hudhayfah (may Allah be pleased with him) said: The Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever fasts one day, seeking the Countenance of Allah, and his life ends with that, will enter Paradise.”
Narrated by Ahmad (no. 22235). Shaykh al-Arna’oot said: It is saheeh because of corroborating evidence.
It was also narrated by al-Bazzaar in his Musnad (1/436) as follows: “If a person’s life ends with a day of fasting, he will enter Paradise.” Classed as saheeh by Shaykh al-Albaani.
Al-Mannaawi (may Allah have mercy on him) said: The words “If a person’s life ends with a day of fasting” mean: if a person’s life concludes with a day of fasting, in the sense that he dies when he is fasting or after breaking his fast.
The words “will enter Paradise” mean: with those who enter it first, or without prior punishment.
End quote from Fayd al-Qadeer Sharh al-Jaami‘ as-Sagheer (6/160)
Muslim narrated in his Saheeh (5126) that Jaabir said: I heard the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) say: “Each person will be resurrected in the condition in which he died.”
Ibn al-Jawzi (may Allah have mercy on him) said: If a person dies in a particular condition, then his life ends with that, and in that condition he will be resurrected.
End quote from Kashf al-Mushkil min Hadeeth as-Saheehayn (1/751)
And Allah knows best.
https://islamqa.info/en/174416
2 Likes
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by madridguy(m): 9:30am
I pray to God to die on Sujud.
4 Likes
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by abiolag(m): 9:33am
God bless u
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by Solidpath: 9:35am
We are BeejayArts and these are our services:
1. Logo design 2.Business card design 3.website design 4.Flyers design 5. Poster design 6.Banner design,
etc
You can call or WhatsApp us: zero seven zero one zero one six four two six eight. You can equally follow us on IG and Facebook @Beejayarts
1 Like
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by Tension532: 9:55am
Solidpath:behave
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by Olawalesadiq(m): 10:08am
Solidpath:Na every thread you dy post your ad.. nawa ooo. even religious thread, bro dy behave some time na.
1 Like
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by ikemesit4477: 10:12am
madridguy:what is the significant please?
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by Emmytes(m): 10:13am
Why would Your God care where you die ? He must be very petty.
3 Likes
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by SaAbbas(m): 10:13am
For someone to die in bathroom is not indicating that the person is bad or going to have a severe punishment or bad end.
Everyone dies when his time elapsed at any moment without the increment of 0 sec as Allah SWA stated in the holy Qur'an.
Some people die in Jihad battle field's but they will never make it to heaven.
#And Allah knows best
|Re: If A Person Dies In The Bathroom, Is That Indicative Of A Bad End? by quiclm101: 10:38am
310 odds available for today fixed correct score, we did it in mid week and we doing it today again , call now to get the game .
(0) (Reply)
Women Prove Islam Wrong / What Is Wrong With Tintingz? / Spiritual Virtues Of Ramadan
Viewing this topic: ghostwriter, kenny160(f), adigsdecor, woodfrank(m), TimAllen, Tonymegabush1(m), BlackPeni5, ipadey, lustychima, wasak(m), dljbd1(m), sannio(m), segebobo, willi926(m), Cutesam, Inspired227(m), Ucheamani, charlsy(m), pittoilet(f), Creamcustard, NnamdiN, mayenmi and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10