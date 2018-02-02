₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:28am On Jan 26
SEX DOLLS OR OUR WOMEN (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashim Yussuf Amao.
(BismillahiRahmaniRaheem)
All adoration, appreciations and commendations are due to Allah, the uncreated creator who had created his creatures.
May the blessings and benedictions of Allah be upon the zeal of the prophets, his household, companions and the generality of the Muslim nation till the day of mathematics.
Islam as a comprehensive religion which leaves nothing untouch in the life of human, be it economically, spiritually, socially and even the marital aspects of life.
In the latter wise, Islam enjoined its citizens to choose amongst themselves partners from which they will find solace.
On this Allah says Q30:21 "And one of his signs is that he created mates for you from yourselves that you may find rest in them and put between you love and compassion"
Strange enough is the invention of a tool which serves as contradictions to this which is the main focus of this write up. An obnoxious invention which may only draw it users incure the wrath of Allah. Hence, this is the SEX_DOLL.
As defined by Wikipedia. com "A sex doll is a type of intimacy gadget in the size and shape of a sexual partner for kind of masturbation"
From the above definition one could easily deduce what purpose attached to this tool which is to gain sexual pleasure (masturbation in this case). However, in contrary to this Almighty Allah has stated in Q23:5-7 "And those who guard their chastity (i.e private parts from illegal sexual acts"
With this it's not going to be a calumny if one says the usage of sex dolls has being against by Islam and not adhering to it may Only make one incure the wrath of Allah. Also, this mainly for sex enjoyment and the track might hinder one from legit marriage whereas the prophet was reported to have said "marriage is my way and whosoever doesn't follow my way has nothing to do with me"
Another despicable thing attached to this Sex doll is Isrof (wasting or mal usage of wealth) As learnt, the amount for the purchase of the sexdoll currently stands at 800k(Nigerian Naira) funny enough is this excludes the monthly maintenance fee cutcee of wig changing, applying deodorants,purchase of already made fitted cloths for it among others. Despite Allah has aptly warned in the Quran against this,Q7:31 "O children of Adam! Attend to your embellishments at every time of prayer, and eat and drink and be not extravagant; surely He does not love the extravagant." Thus, the question arose why waste such huge amount on frivolity while there are many out there suffering? Be kind!!
Furthermore, Joining hand with the Usage of the sex doll will simply depicts one accusing Allah of imperfections. How come? Allah says in the Glorious book Q33:36 "It is not for the believing men or believing women, when Allah and His Messenger have decided a matter, that they should [thereafter] have any choice about their affair. And whoever disobeys Allah and His Messenger has certainly strayed into clear error." So, Allah has decreed for us to Mary a human being perhaps from ourselves and have legal sexual intercourse why then deciding on our own on taking sex dolls as partners and having intercourse with a non living thing? Mehn! It stinks!!
Thus, Some of reasons one should avert from sex dolls have been mentioned above. Now Why should we still choose to take as partner A creature by a creature why our creator has decides the best for us. #NoTOSexDoll #OurWomenAreOurDivinePartners. Claiming to stand with sex doll just because some women cheats or are bad is not a go ahead for appreciating sex doll. Head cutting is not the remedy for head ache. Rectify the shortcomings of your partner make corrections and you can be better forever. #Notosexdoll.
Hashim Yussuf Amao. More of Hashim write ups at www.hashimyousuph.blogspot.com. #IslamIsComprehensive.
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by Coreydey01(m): 8:04pm On Jan 26
Jazhakhala khairan! Thanks for d post,
#Doll cannot replace our women# #no to sexdoll#
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by asakeaina: 5:21pm On Jan 28
There is nothing wrong in sexdoll at least it better than zina
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by tintingz(m): 9:35pm On Jan 28
There are sex dolls for women too, hope you know that?
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by Proffdada: 10:28am
Under Islam women have been treated like sex dolls already, will there be a difference?
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by jumper524(m): 10:30am
asakeaina:stop tricking your mind to accepts what's wrong, even an atheist knows its morally wrong..
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by Coitus(f): 10:31am
It's a new brilliant way for us to spread chaos by blowing up testicles while men have sex with our hijab improvised explosive
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by weekendmill: 10:31am
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by jerflakes(m): 10:31am
Smelly head slammers
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by jerflakes(m): 10:32am
incomingtx:
You dey do this nonsense even for Islamic thread?
How many people you don scam so far?
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by tunde37(m): 10:32am
am getting tired of this sex doll of a thing. Kilode now. most Nigerians can't afford it. we should just shut up and face our life.
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by edeXede: 10:35am
Lol. SeUn... I am a true believer.. Man got do what he got to comment.
My comment...
Mohammed himself will choose Sexdoll. She wouldn't be looking for 14 virgins if they were perfect
She is who she is.. a sex doll. no fake
unlike our gals who preferred to turn themselves into a doll with excessive use of make up.. Her punna doesn't smell fish and she doesn't nag
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by olajide21: 10:55am
asakeaina:
Dear brother, do not allow shaytan play with your mind. Everything about it is wrong!.. Imagine if all men abandon woman (God forbid) and take dolls instead. what do you think would happen to humanity in 200 years? you would become an endangered species. Man's morals would be eroded. Human humans would begin to think and act like dolls and the end shall come faster than we all imagined. This is one action, the world should speak against.
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:57am
True talk but sex doll is not by force so why drag religion into technology.It is a choice everybody has their reasons for or against sex doll.
|Re: Sex Dolls Or Our Women (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashimyussufamao. by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:58am
jumper524:Says who? morality is subjective.
