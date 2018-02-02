

SEX DOLLS OR OUR WOMEN (An Islamic Perspective) -Hashim Yussuf Amao.

(BismillahiRahmaniRaheem)



All adoration, appreciations and commendations are due to Allah, the uncreated creator who had created his creatures.

May the blessings and benedictions of Allah be upon the zeal of the prophets, his household, companions and the generality of the Muslim nation till the day of mathematics.



Islam as a comprehensive religion which leaves nothing untouch in the life of human, be it economically, spiritually, socially and even the marital aspects of life.



In the latter wise, Islam enjoined its citizens to choose amongst themselves partners from which they will find solace.

On this Allah says Q30:21 "And one of his signs is that he created mates for you from yourselves that you may find rest in them and put between you love and compassion"



Strange enough is the invention of a tool which serves as contradictions to this which is the main focus of this write up. An obnoxious invention which may only draw it users incure the wrath of Allah. Hence, this is the SEX_DOLL.



As defined by Wikipedia. com "A sex doll is a type of intimacy gadget in the size and shape of a sexual partner for kind of masturbation"

From the above definition one could easily deduce what purpose attached to this tool which is to gain sexual pleasure (masturbation in this case). However, in contrary to this Almighty Allah has stated in Q23:5-7 "And those who guard their chastity (i.e private parts from illegal sexual acts"



With this it's not going to be a calumny if one says the usage of sex dolls has being against by Islam and not adhering to it may Only make one incure the wrath of Allah. Also, this mainly for sex enjoyment and the track might hinder one from legit marriage whereas the prophet was reported to have said "marriage is my way and whosoever doesn't follow my way has nothing to do with me"

Another despicable thing attached to this Sex doll is Isrof (wasting or mal usage of wealth) As learnt, the amount for the purchase of the sexdoll currently stands at 800k(Nigerian Naira) funny enough is this excludes the monthly maintenance fee cutcee of wig changing, applying deodorants,purchase of already made fitted cloths for it among others. Despite Allah has aptly warned in the Quran against this,Q7:31 "O children of Adam! Attend to your embellishments at every time of prayer, and eat and drink and be not extravagant; surely He does not love the extravagant." Thus, the question arose why waste such huge amount on frivolity while there are many out there suffering? Be kind!!



Furthermore, Joining hand with the Usage of the sex doll will simply depicts one accusing Allah of imperfections. How come? Allah says in the Glorious book Q33:36 "It is not for the believing men or believing women, when Allah and His Messenger have decided a matter, that they should [thereafter] have any choice about their affair. And whoever disobeys Allah and His Messenger has certainly strayed into clear error." So, Allah has decreed for us to Mary a human being perhaps from ourselves and have legal sexual intercourse why then deciding on our own on taking sex dolls as partners and having intercourse with a non living thing? Mehn! It stinks!!



Thus, Some of reasons one should avert from sex dolls have been mentioned above. Now Why should we still choose to take as partner A creature by a creature why our creator has decides the best for us. #NoTOSexDoll #OurWomenAreOurDivinePartners. Claiming to stand with sex doll just because some women cheats or are bad is not a go ahead for appreciating sex doll. Head cutting is not the remedy for head ache. Rectify the shortcomings of your partner make corrections and you can be better forever. #Notosexdoll.



