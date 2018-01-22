₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Masco147: 11:56am On Jan 26
A 17-year-old young man believed to be the embattled boyfriend of the lady at the center of the Breman Eduman leaked video has finally spoken after the incident had gone viral on social media.
Akwasi Ben, the alleged boyfriend revealed that his girlfriend told him that she was related to the Headmaster, Robert Sepey, which explained why she frequented his house on a daily basis.
He said the lady told him that Mr. Sepey was her uncle and it was only normal for a niece to go to her uncle’s house to help out with a few chores.
Akwasi Ben added that the young lady also told him that she was a virgin and had not had intercourse with anyone.
The young man bemoaned that he had become the laughing stock in the town ever since the video went viral because he always bragged about how chaste his girlfriend was when he met with some of his friends.
The 17-year-old boyfriend of the young lady alleged that at a point, the headmaster advised the young people to stay away from premarital $3x.
Not too long ago, a video went viral on social media involving the headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School, Robert Sepey, and a former female student of the school.
The video has sparked nationwide debate with many people calling for the head of the headmaster while others argued that the head teacher should be absolved of all guilt because the act was consensual.
The young lady has also opened up on the issue after days of silence and revealed that the headmaster at the center of the leaked video was her boyfriend and confirmed that the issue was not one of r@$e.
Source
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Captleverage: 11:57am On Jan 26
the nigga be like i hit it i hit it i hit it i hit it i hit it first
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by JULIE1925(f): 12:05pm On Jan 26
Please can somebody pass me the sex tape ooo
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 12:16pm On Jan 26
JULIE1925:You like bad thing
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Penisinpenisout(m): 12:19pm On Jan 26
Captleverage:
He didn't even hit it. He thought the girl was chaste
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by JULIE1925(f): 12:23pm On Jan 26
BUHARIISCURSED:
Aha...
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by SpareNo1: 12:27pm On Jan 26
Captleverage:
Is it that you can't read or you just can not comprehend what you read?
"Akwasi Ben added that the young lady also told him that she was a virgin and had not had intercourse with anyone."
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by LessNoise(m): 12:27pm On Jan 26
JULIE1925:
Have you forgotten we are fasting in church? Aunty Julie its a new year turn a new leaf
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by SpareNo1: 12:29pm On Jan 26
JULIE1925:
https://www.monteozlive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/headmas.mp4
There you have it
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Captleverage: 12:30pm On Jan 26
Penisinpenisout:damn i guess the principal be singing it now
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Captleverage: 12:31pm On Jan 26
SpareNo1:in that case the principal be like i was hereeeee..... i gave.......i chop i was hereeeee
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by JULIE1925(f): 12:37pm On Jan 26
SpareNo1:
Thanks...i watched it already
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by JULIE1925(f): 12:38pm On Jan 26
LessNoise:
I juz wanna see what i missed ooo... But uncle's face has ZERO SEX APPEAL.
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by LessNoise(m): 12:40pm On Jan 26
JULIE1925:
Love is in the eyes of the beer holder
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by SpareNo1: 12:45pm On Jan 26
Captleverage:Poor Akwasi was thinking he's got himself a tear rubber punanï
Meanwhile, The girl in that video is either too wide or Mr Principal has got 'a dot' dick. One thing is certain, she'll easily take an additional dick lol
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Kingsley1000(m): 12:56pm On Jan 26
WWW.XVIDEOS.COM TYPE GHANA FOR SEARCH TO SEE IT
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by PierreDeFermath(m): 1:06pm On Jan 26
chai,giving it all to principal and claiming virgin to the small boy
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by PierreDeFermath(m): 1:08pm On Jan 26
chai,giving it all to principal and claiming virgin to the small boy. She loves principal's mature dick and wants to use the small boy as atm. Principal is married for sure,so he can't marry her but if she eventually marries the small boy,she would tell him she was deflowered by a bicycle seat while riding a bicycle or she was raped by her big cousin when she was only 12.
this is the reason why guys don't date girl without sampling again. heya,I pity the small boy sha o
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by KosiGee: 1:34pm On Jan 26
Masco147:
Oga headmaster was only protecting his investment from some naive but potential rival with raging hormone.
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by satelliteDISH(m): 3:01pm On Jan 26
JULIE1925:
The mb of the video big ooh. 10 minutes clip. Send me 5h make I give you on WhatsApp
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by satelliteDISH(m): 3:02pm On Jan 26
JULIE1925:
The mb of the video big ooh. 10 minutes clip. Send me 5h make I give you on WhatsApp..
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Chikita66(f): 3:05pm On Jan 26
You have not reached 18 and you are doing boyfriend and girlfriend, are you mad? .
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by JULIE1925(f): 4:27pm On Jan 26
satelliteDISH:
Somebody sent me a link already.. I watched it already..
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by bolseas(f): 4:50pm On Jan 26
lol...NATIONwide debate abi INTERNATIONALwide debate
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Seanjay(m): 4:53pm On Jan 26
JULIE1925:
go xvideos it on there i also got it from there
there you go:
https://www.xvideos.com/video33261375/vid-20180122-wa0001
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Kingsley1000(m): 5:09pm On Jan 26
THE BABE FINE WITH NICE SHAPE.
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by lefulefu(m): 5:13pm On Jan 26
Lol a virgin .have it in mind that when a lady always tell u all the time dat she's a virgin in reality she ain't a virgin.real virgins don't scream about their virginity to the roof.this will be the type of girl if the unfortunate boy had married her and on their wedding night she will form crocodile tears and start telling the guy how she lost her virginity while she was riding a horse...or how she lost it dancing or while running.
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by dingbang(m): 6:27pm On Jan 26
Lol... I pity the boy... Him watching how his alleged babe is seriously receiving the anointing from her alleged uncle...
Take heart bro.. Learn life lessons from thetrueapostle
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by shinene224: 8:17pm On Jan 26
JULIE1925:chisos!!!! I feel like enter that G spot
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by madami123: 8:50pm On Jan 26
The guy is a lucky guy God love him very much and save him he will learn from this and be careful next time with women as for the lady may God help her because she just miss and opportunity to be with a guy who would have given her is all
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Swizdoe(m): 12:06am
So ghana girls follow for " he's my uncle" format
|Re: Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks by Snow02(m): 12:58am
sugar daddy and young boyfriend
When You Are Bored Of Sleeping With Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend / See What The Girl Am Asking Out Sent To Me ... / What Would You Want To Have As A Gift This Valentine?
