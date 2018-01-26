₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by ennyhola: 1:07pm
Lol.. Nigerians gat no chill at all
-
https://mobile.twitter.com/FCM_funaab/status/956859216584740864
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Captleverage: 1:24pm
The gal no even fine
1 Like
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Dudeweedlmao(m): 1:46pm
Captleverage:
Everyone has unflattering angle, Capt.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by doyinisaac: 5:23pm
Pubichairs:
4 Likes
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by free2ryhme: 9:48pm
ennyhola:
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by teewhydope(m): 9:48pm
Not funny, this
7 Likes
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by dontbothermuch: 9:48pm
Am suspecting APC finger on this.
They have, without any stress at all swept away Obasanjo's letter from the minds of all.
Cabals@work
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Pubichairs(m): 9:48pm
I believe say na Yoruba produce that pepper spray
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by ClintonNzedimma(m): 9:48pm
AFONJAPIG:Abeg nor vex... go and buy sense even if na 1970 model. Please do
5 Likes
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by momodub: 9:48pm
humm so soon
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by BruncleZuma: 9:49pm
I talk am...meanwhile Pepper Spray is a regulated weapon.
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by lacruz12(m): 9:49pm
enough of this
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Jakasibo(m): 9:49pm
Savage
1 Like
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by lmm4real: 9:49pm
I still believe the guy was the victim.
14 Likes
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by macfaded(m): 9:49pm
so fast
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:50pm
this upcoming yellowbar actress want to distract us... buhari is a goat
4 Likes
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by DaddyKross: 9:50pm
Pepper them gang
Mtcheew
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Germandude: 9:50pm
This my tin just dey stand anyhow.time to visit naija,cos the solution is expensive here
1 Like
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Shawerma: 9:50pm
Hahahahahahahahah.... Chia! 9ja
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Gwan2(m): 9:51pm
If you like if Boko Haram kidnap you spray them pepper spray dey form phonetics as you dey spray mallam Shekau the spray....na there you go no the difference between Alhakubar and ina lilahi wa inaniraju
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Pvin: 9:51pm
It's for self defense, ladies going for a blind date in a guys house should take one along
1 Like
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Johnsaxe: 9:51pm
momodub:
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by yomalex(m): 9:52pm
okay na
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by HeyCorleone(m): 9:52pm
She has achieved what she wanted.
Before this incident I didn't know her.
3 Likes
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by Y0ruba: 9:52pm
.
Can we focus on topical issues that affect us all as a people?
People get accused of rape everyday, we shouldn't let this hoe's story and thirst for few minutes of fame distract us and get our short memory problem to kick in.
1 Like
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by MiaB(f): 9:52pm
Lmao Nigerians play too much
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by bedspread: 9:52pm
PEPPER STAR
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by MiaB(f): 9:53pm
Lmao Nigerians play too much
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by StTrump: 9:53pm
Nairaland and foolishness are inseparable. What's the meaning of this rubbish?
|Re: Dorcas Shola Fapson Is "Pepper Spray" Ambassador - Twitter User Declares by RandyLewis(m): 9:53pm
Na only pepper spray what of tomato spray nonsense
and 40 guest(s)
