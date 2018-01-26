₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,908 members, 4,049,139 topics. Date: Friday, 26 January 2018 at 10:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live (9142 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Odianose13(m): 10:16pm
Willexmania:
Hahahahaha. I'm just feeling for him already. Na bench e go dey play from!
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 10:16pm
Sanchez is working
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Luxuryconsult(m): 10:16pm
YEO : 0 - MAN : 2
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Keneking: 10:16pm
6 more goals
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 10:17pm
Gooooooooooooooal!!
IBRAHIMOVIC
0-3
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Luxuryconsult(m): 10:18pm
mata's goal rule off.
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 10:18pm
Lukaku should not just come in for today
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Luxuryconsult(m): 10:18pm
SuperSuave:lol
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Mjbless16(m): 10:18pm
Gaoooool....... Herrera....
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 10:18pm
Mata out
Lukaku in
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Luxuryconsult(m): 10:19pm
Mata out, lukaku in.
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Luxuryconsult(m): 10:20pm
ammyluv2002:infact over working.. Make pogba long pass come join. Wetin remain
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by iyke926(m): 10:20pm
Wow
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Lamiri: 10:21pm
Luxuryconsult:Only haters and dem mouth
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by kstyle2(m): 10:23pm
The icing on the cake would be a goal from sanchez
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by kstyle2(m): 10:25pm
I hope ander Herrera gets more game time. He's my favourite utd player and was so exceptional last season . Really can't tell what went wrong since then
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Naythan(m): 10:25pm
GGMU!
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 10:25pm
Alexis out
Lingard in
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Luxuryconsult(m): 10:26pm
Sanchez out, lingard in.
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by freebuddy: 10:30pm
Somebody please explain this to me. I am not understanding
1 Share
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by unitysheart(m): 10:30pm
Sanchez still needs more blending with the team. In time he'll blend in so very well. Nice performance.
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by victoroscar(m): 10:32pm
manure fans... playing yeovil town as if they are playing barca
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by PayBoyXclusives(m): 10:32pm
Jose rush change Sanchez before him hear say them shoot bird him mama fly ..Sanchez our new wife abeg rest before them injure u
|Re: Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live by freshboy88(m): 10:33pm
which channel on mobdro app can I stream the match?
Manchester United Vs Wigan Athletic (4 - 0) - On 15th September 2012 / Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 / Manchester United Vs Fulham - FA Cup (4 - 1) On 26th Jan 2013
Viewing this topic: Banadvince(m), Solozo91976, Bibidear(f), africaimage(m), pender(m), cameeeeel(m), Buharist, blazer2018, abokidan4shege, BestChoiceTutor(m), Stan642, biliment(m), jp79, kelvinjay90(m), sicario2222, mvem(m), bukunmi01, damola44(m), Qasim6(m), FrenchWay, coolcharm(m), Lordfave98, DONMAYOR19(m), Naythan(m), MrEdimulo82(m), lexluthur007(m), HighKing01(m), Pamberry(f), PayBoyXclusives(m), chiscodedon(m), paymentvoucher, oyalunasamuel, ibijoh(m), isotopy(m), labbyk(m), mangala14(m), CapitalCee(m), Chickameda(m), bobochem, kharyourdeyy, sublimes, Callmemike(m), jaygorgon(m), potbelly(m), AliJohn(m), vandersave, dapkin(m), kufreabasi2013(m), ba7man(m), kissoflife, Lobe01, offishialpablo, Binchie(f), sleekier(m), smithsydny(m), BiafranBushBoy, xedyl(m), barx(m), westkid001(m), TOLKEN, Yogostic, Infocitadel, AgbalimorSWEET(m), freebuddy, abdulkayus(m), Emmy3(m), victoroscar(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13