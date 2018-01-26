Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Yeovil Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 2) - Live (9142 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Willexmania:

Are You Watching Back Of Tv?

Hahahahaha. I'm just feeling for him already. Na bench e go dey play from! Hahahahaha. I'm just feeling for him already. Na bench e go dey play from!

Sanchez is working

YEO : 0 - MAN : 2

6 more goals

Gooooooooooooooal!!

IBRAHIMOVIC

0-3

mata's goal rule off.

Lukaku should not just come in for today

SuperSuave:

Gooooooooooooooal!!

IBRAHIMOVIC

0-3 lol lol

Gaoooool....... Herrera....

Mata out



Lukaku in

Mata out, lukaku in.

ammyluv2002:

Sanchez is working infact over working.. Make pogba long pass come join. Wetin remain infact over working.. Make pogba long pass come join. Wetin remain

Wow

Luxuryconsult:

infact over working.. Make pogba long pass come join. Wetin remain Only haters and dem mouth Only haters and dem mouth

The icing on the cake would be a goal from sanchez

I hope ander Herrera gets more game time. He's my favourite utd player and was so exceptional last season . Really can't tell what went wrong since then

GGMU!

Alexis out



Lingard in

Sanchez out, lingard in.

Somebody please explain this to me. I am not understanding 1 Share

Sanchez still needs more blending with the team. In time he'll blend in so very well. Nice performance.

manure fans... playing yeovil town as if they are playing barca

Jose rush change Sanchez before him hear say them shoot bird him mama fly ..Sanchez our new wife abeg rest before them injure u