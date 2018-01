Dedicate a song to him/her to depict how much you love,care,hate or yearn for him/her. Mine is My regret by Banky W. Lets hear your own.

The Smiths - There is a light that never goes out

Wiz khalifa - promises I will refund data to anyone that downloads and doesn't like it

Have you ever. By Brandy Or I hate that I love you. By Rihanna

Passenger - Let her goMichael Jackson - speechlessBody o che che cheBoodie o che che cheMake up on fleek fleek fleekParty all night night night.That's her favorite song...love you baby.

Big Sean - IDFWU to my ex. Yung6ix ft. Korede Bello - Loving you to my crush.