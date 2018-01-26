Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. (2929 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

3 minutes read.



So a female romancelander opened a thread this evening, and as usual, the brokers started shouting and calling her ashawo etcetera.



Well imma be honest with you: I collect money after sex, and that ain't ending anytime soon.



I AM NOT A OLOSHO OR PROSTITUTE.



I work for my money, but you must still pay me.



Take note and read carefully before you start insulting all the females (gone, alive, and yet to be born) in your family



Reasons why I'll always collect money after sex



1. Sex is difficult :

Oh yeah, it is! But you wouldn't know, would you? When you're just dicking down and going, you take 90% pleasure and me takes 10%.

In my sexually active years, I can count with one hand the number of sex I actually really enjoyed.

If fellow females won't be honest,

You can ask bobrisky and other faqqots who take dicks up their orifice, the receiver passes through pains!!



2. I'm a woman with needs:

I mean, I need to take a hot bath, change into something Hanes and eat good food, so pay up.



3. I'll get slut shamed anyway :

How many of y'all can swear on your life that you haven't bragged to your guys how you nailed that 'hoe'

Why not be a complete slut when I know I will still be tagged one, whether I collect cash or not?



4. Did you expect to leave like that?

So if i didn't ask, you'll just go?

Smh!!!!



5. It's the right thing to do:

Before you type that trash, remember your Bible or quran condemns Fornication. If you can't pay my bills, find some cheap young naive bitch.



6. It's a man's world:

Women have no say or opinion, right?

Well, in bed, we do!



7. I'd never fück a fuckboy ever :

I'll soon open a thread on how to identify fvckboys, but in details, they want to eat without giving anything in return. I can smell their stench from miles and I activate my ignore button, so I don't need to argue for money like a prostitute after sex.



Real men pay up without you asking,



whether you decide to go au naturel or sans naturel, pls pay your woman and treat her with respect.



Thanks. 3 Likes

So this is what your mother taught you ? You should be ashamed of yourself 16 Likes 1 Share

Good girl!



/a girl needs to oil those cogs/

Jamariwolf4:

3 minutes read.



So a female romancelander opened a thread this evening, and as usual, the brokers started shouting and calling her ashawo etcetera.



Well imma be honest with you: I collect money after sex, and that ain't ending anytime soon.



I AM NOT A OLOSHO OR PROSTITUTE.



I work for my money, but you must still pay me.



Take note and read carefully before you start insulting all the females (gone, alive, and yet to be born) in your family



Reasons why I'll always collect money after sex



1. Sex is difficult :

Oh yeah, it is! But you wouldn't know, would you? When you're just dicking down and going, you take 90% pleasure and me takes 10%.

In my sexually active years, I can count with one hand the number of sex I actually really enjoyed.

If fellow females won't be honest,

You can ask bobrisky and other faqqots who take dicks up their orifice, the receiver passes through pains!!



2. I'm a woman with needs:

I mean, I need to take a hot bath, change into something Hanes and eat good food, so pay up.



3. I'll get slut shamed anyway :

How many of y'all can swear on your life that you haven't bragged to your guys how you nailed that 'hoe'

Why not be a complete slut when I know I will still be tagged one, whether I collect cash or not?



4. Did you expect to leave like that?

So if i didn't ask, you'll just go?

Smh!!!!



5. It's the right thing to do:

Before you type that trash, remember your Bible or quran condemns Fornication. If you can't pay my bills, find some cheap young naive bitch.



6. It's a man's world:

Women have no say or opinion, right?

Well, in bed, we do!



7. I'd never fück a fuckboy ever :

I'll soon open a thread on how to identify fvckboys, but in details, they want to eat without giving anything in return. I can smell their stench from miles and I activate my ignore button, so I don't need to argue for money like a prostitute after sex.



Real men pay up without you asking,



whether you decide to go au naturel or sans naturel, pls pay your woman and treat her with respect.



Thanks. Na wah o! Speechless!! Na wah o! Speechless!! 5 Likes

Your life, your choice.

Please fuuckk and collect your pay. It is your life nothing do you 1 Like







i'm not shocked or surprised i expect this from u

forget all these plenty story, call olosho and ask her why she demands money, and see if its not the same thing she will sayi'm not shocked or surprised i expect this from u 23 Likes 1 Share

Jamariwolf4:

3 minutes read.



So a female romancelander opened a thread this evening, and as usual, the brokers started shouting and calling her ashawo etcetera.



Well imma be honest with you: I collect money after sex, and that ain't ending anytime soon.



I AM NOT A OLOSHO OR PROSTITUTE.



I work for my money, but you must still pay me.



Take note and read carefully before you start insulting all the females (gone, alive, and yet to be born) in your family



Reasons why I'll always collect money after sex



1. Sex is difficult :

Oh yeah, it is! But you wouldn't know, would you? When you're just dicking down and going, you take 90% pleasure and me takes 10%.

In my sexually active years, I can count with one hand the number of sex I actually really enjoyed.

If fellow females won't be honest,

You can ask bobrisky and other faqqots who take dicks up their orifice, the receiver passes through pains!!



2. I'm a woman with needs:

I mean, I need to take a hot bath, change into something Hanes and eat good food, so pay up.



3. I'll get slut shamed anyway :

How many of y'all can swear on your life that you haven't bragged to your guys how you nailed that 'hoe'

Why not be a complete slut when I know I will still be tagged one, whether I collect cash or not?



4. Did you expect to leave like that?

So if i didn't ask, you'll just go?

Smh!!!!



5. It's the right thing to do:

Before you type that trash, remember your Bible or quran condemns Fornication. If you can't pay my bills, find some cheap young naive bitch.



6. It's a man's world:

Women have no say or opinion, right?

Well, in bed, we do!



7. I'd never fück a fuckboy ever :

I'll soon open a thread on how to identify fvckboys, but in details, they want to eat without giving anything in return. I can smell their stench from miles and I activate my ignore button, so I don't need to argue for money like a prostitute after sex.



Real men pay up without you asking,



whether you decide to go au naturel or sans naturel, pls pay your woman and treat her with respect.



Thanks. Your heading says:

7 reasons i will always collect money after sex



Then you go ahead to say



I am not an olosho or prostitute.



You will need a book bigger than the bible to explain how these two contradictory sentences should appear in a paragraph Your heading says:7 reasons i will always collect money after sexThen you go ahead to sayI am not an olosho or prostitute.You will need a book bigger than the bible to explain how these two contradictory sentences should appear in a paragraph 18 Likes

dingbang:

So this is what your mother taught you ? You should be ashamed of yourself 1 Like

Safiaa:

Please fuuckk and collect your pay . It is your life nothing do you

this girl you have a tough skin OH I must commend you lol you make threads like these get your ass roasted by guysand then you still do it again anyway as for the topic I'mma say Getchur Money(kanye west voice) but I'm not paying for poo except you and I agree se you be olosho 3 Likes

I collect money after sex, and that ain't ending anytime soon.



I AM NOT A OLOSHO OR PROSTITUTE







Two contradicting statements, very contradicting. Two contradicting statements, very contradicting. 6 Likes







Let me see how many nairaland ladies will jump on this thread to push the agenda like a bullet train This is a thread in support of oloshoismLet me see how many nairaland ladies will jump on this thread to push the agenda like a bullet train 2 Likes

You are Not a prostitute yet u demand money in exchange for sex.

OH I FORGET, YOU HAVE GOOD REASONS AND THEY DON'T.

CaptainJeffry:

I collect money after sex, and that ain't ending anytime soon.



I AM NOT A OLOSHO OR PROSTITUTE







Two contradicting statements, very contradicting. She's entitled to believe what she wants. If she says she's not an olosho then she's not She's entitled to believe what she wants. If she says she's not an olosho then she's not

Yes, that is what you just used your mind to call yourself! No one called you that! You just typed "I, jamariwolf4, am a prostitute!"



Nothing wrong with having sex with anyone you want to. Apart from the stupid religious nonsense! But getting paid for sex is called "PROSTITUTION"!



You just called yourself that! You just actually called yourself a prostitute!Yes, that is what you just used your mind to call yourself!No one called you that!You just typed "I, jamariwolf4, am a prostitute!"Nothing wrong with having sex with anyone you want to.Apart from the stupid religious nonsense!But getting paid for sex is called "PROSTITUTION"!You just called yourself that! 2 Likes







Abeg how much be your price sef?? Me and my Niggas go like have a taste too sha, we go pay you well OoO...

Na your pussy na, do whatever you want with it...Abeg how much be your price sef?? Me and my Niggas go like have a taste too sha, we go pay you well OoO... 2 Likes

I pity that guy at your dp, he is unknowingly patronising an olosho 4 Likes

Truth

Snow02:

this girl you have a tough skin OH I must commend you lol you make threads like these get your ass roasted by guysand then you still do it again

It is not about having a tough skin. Jamariwolf is simply intending to thrive on controversies. She/he is gradually becoming a troll. It is not about having a tough skin. Jamariwolf is simply intending to thrive on controversies. She/he is gradually becoming a troll. 1 Like

Safiaa:

She's entitled to believe what she wants. If she says she's not an olosho then she's not Some people believe the earth is flat. That doesn't make the earth flat.



Same way some people believe they are not prostitutes despites pointing out they have all the characteristics of one. It doesnt make them not prostitutes Some people believe the earth is flat. That doesn't make the earth flat.Same way some people believe they are not prostitutes despites pointing out they have all the characteristics of one. It doesnt make them not prostitutes 2 Likes

Safiaa:

She's entitled to believe what she wants. If she says she's not an olosho then she's not Safiaa, safiaa, safiaa, how many times have I called you. Safiaa, safiaa, safiaa, how many times have I called you.

MissJoy29:



Na wah o! Speechless!!



If ur speechless... I just wonder wat i will say.... Hmmm If ur speechless... I just wonder wat i will say.... Hmmm

You are a fool if you think the Op is truly a female. 2 Likes

themonk:



Some people believe the earth is flat. That doesn't make the earth flat.



Same way some people believe they are not prostitutes despites pointing out they have all the characteristics of one. It doesnt make them not prostitutes I understand that. But leave her to believe what she wants. Don't shovel your thoughts and opinions down her throat . I understand that. But leave her to believe what she wants. Don't shovel your thoughts and opinions down her throat .

CaptainJeffry:

Safiaa, safiaa, safiaa, how many times have I called you. I don't know ohh let her live her life in peace I don't know ohhlet her live her life in peace 1 Like

Safiaa:

I understand that. But leave her to believe what she wants. Don't shovel your thoughts and opinions down her throat . Lol. No wahala Lol. No wahala

Safiaa:

I understand that. But leave her to believe what she wants. Don't shovel your thoughts and opinions down her throat .

But you just did same to me in a previous post of yours to me.... But you just did same to me in a previous post of yours to me....

Yeye dey smell.

It got on Frontpage.

Hope you're thick-skinned cause you about to get roasted 4 Likes 1 Share