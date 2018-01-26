₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Jamariwolf4(f): 9:03pm
3 minutes read.
So a female romancelander opened a thread this evening, and as usual, the brokers started shouting and calling her ashawo etcetera.
Well imma be honest with you: I collect money after sex, and that ain't ending anytime soon.
I AM NOT A OLOSHO OR PROSTITUTE.
I work for my money, but you must still pay me.
Take note and read carefully before you start insulting all the females (gone, alive, and yet to be born) in your family
Reasons why I'll always collect money after sex
1. Sex is difficult :
Oh yeah, it is! But you wouldn't know, would you? When you're just dicking down and going, you take 90% pleasure and me takes 10%.
In my sexually active years, I can count with one hand the number of sex I actually really enjoyed.
If fellow females won't be honest,
You can ask bobrisky and other faqqots who take dicks up their orifice, the receiver passes through pains!!
2. I'm a woman with needs:
I mean, I need to take a hot bath, change into something Hanes and eat good food, so pay up.
3. I'll get slut shamed anyway :
How many of y'all can swear on your life that you haven't bragged to your guys how you nailed that 'hoe'
Why not be a complete slut when I know I will still be tagged one, whether I collect cash or not?
4. Did you expect to leave like that?
So if i didn't ask, you'll just go?
Smh!!!!
5. It's the right thing to do:
Before you type that trash, remember your Bible or quran condemns Fornication. If you can't pay my bills, find some cheap young naive bitch.
6. It's a man's world:
Women have no say or opinion, right?
Well, in bed, we do!
7. I'd never fück a fuckboy ever :
I'll soon open a thread on how to identify fvckboys, but in details, they want to eat without giving anything in return. I can smell their stench from miles and I activate my ignore button, so I don't need to argue for money like a prostitute after sex.
Real men pay up without you asking,
whether you decide to go au naturel or sans naturel, pls pay your woman and treat her with respect.
Thanks.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by dingbang(m): 9:08pm
So this is what your mother taught you ? You should be ashamed of yourself
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by RoyalBlak007: 9:08pm
Good girl!
/a girl needs to oil those cogs/
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by MissJoy29(f): 9:09pm
Jamariwolf4:Na wah o! Speechless!!
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by DaddyKross: 9:10pm
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by mcdreeezy: 9:11pm
Your life, your choice.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Safiaa(f): 9:17pm
Please fuuckk and collect your pay. It is your life nothing do you
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by iamJ(m): 9:20pm
forget all these plenty story, call olosho and ask her why she demands money, and see if its not the same thing she will say
i'm not shocked or surprised i expect this from u
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by themonk(m): 9:20pm
Jamariwolf4:Your heading says:
7 reasons i will always collect money after sex
Then you go ahead to say
I am not an olosho or prostitute.
You will need a book bigger than the bible to explain how these two contradictory sentences should appear in a paragraph
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by iamJ(m): 9:22pm
dingbang:
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by BluntBoy(m): 9:23pm
Safiaa:
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Snow02(m): 9:25pm
this girl you have a tough skin OH I must commend you lol you make threads like these get your ass roasted by guysand then you still do it again anyway as for the topic I'mma say Getchur Money(kanye west voice) but I'm not paying for poo except you and I agree se you be olosho
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by CaptainJeffry: 9:25pm
I collect money after sex, and that ain't ending anytime soon.
I AM NOT A OLOSHO OR PROSTITUTE
Two contradicting statements, very contradicting.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by greiboy(m): 9:27pm
This is a thread in support of oloshoism
Let me see how many nairaland ladies will jump on this thread to push the agenda like a bullet train
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by LONJITARLE(m): 9:27pm
You are Not a prostitute yet u demand money in exchange for sex.
OH I FORGET, YOU HAVE GOOD REASONS AND THEY DON'T.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Safiaa(f): 9:28pm
CaptainJeffry:She's entitled to believe what she wants. If she says she's not an olosho then she's not
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Newboss(m): 9:28pm
You just actually called yourself a prostitute! Yes, that is what you just used your mind to call yourself! No one called you that! You just typed "I, jamariwolf4, am a prostitute!"
Nothing wrong with having sex with anyone you want to. Apart from the stupid religious nonsense! But getting paid for sex is called "PROSTITUTION"!
You just called yourself that!
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Cowbuoy: 9:29pm
Na your pussy na, do whatever you want with it...
Abeg how much be your price sef?? Me and my Niggas go like have a taste too sha, we go pay you well OoO...
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by themonk(m): 9:29pm
I pity that guy at your dp, he is unknowingly patronising an olosho
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Khonifer: 9:30pm
Truth
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by BluntBoy(m): 9:32pm
Snow02:
It is not about having a tough skin. Jamariwolf is simply intending to thrive on controversies. She/he is gradually becoming a troll.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by themonk(m): 9:32pm
Safiaa:Some people believe the earth is flat. That doesn't make the earth flat.
Same way some people believe they are not prostitutes despites pointing out they have all the characteristics of one. It doesnt make them not prostitutes
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by CaptainJeffry: 9:34pm
Safiaa:Safiaa, safiaa, safiaa, how many times have I called you.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by EOOJ(m): 9:34pm
MissJoy29:
If ur speechless... I just wonder wat i will say.... Hmmm
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Papiikush: 9:35pm
You are a fool if you think the Op is truly a female.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Safiaa(f): 9:38pm
themonk:I understand that. But leave her to believe what she wants. Don't shovel your thoughts and opinions down her throat .
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Safiaa(f): 9:39pm
CaptainJeffry:I don't know ohh let her live her life in peace
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by themonk(m): 9:40pm
Safiaa:Lol. No wahala
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Gungnir: 9:40pm
Safiaa:
But you just did same to me in a previous post of yours to me....
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by Strikethem: 9:40pm
Yeye dey smell.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by MiaB(f): 9:42pm
It got on Frontpage.
Hope you're thick-skinned cause you about to get roasted
|Re: 7 Reasons Why I'll Always Collect Money After Sex. by MiaB(f): 9:43pm
Dang
