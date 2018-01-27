₦airaland Forum

How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Manson1(m): 9:22pm On Jan 26
This is AAU, where our young once paid such amount of school fees, yet no building for lecture class, the management in AAU is a big disgrace , how can u collect one hundred and fifty thousand naira such amount without providing enabling Environment for our young once to learn, it pain me so much when I see them trying to get good Education, the government and the management is not encouraging them.

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by hazan041: 12:04am
FTC SHA!


GO TO FED UNI AND U LL KNOW U CAUSED IT FOR UR SELF (IF ANY)


PAYING THAT AMOUNT OF MONEY AND RECEIVING LECTURE LIKE THIS

LAILAI
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by rottable(m): 7:54am
those that will graduate with first class are also going through the same stress........ just make use of every opportunity you get.

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Uyi168(m): 8:29am
Abeg,schooling for naija na cast!

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Gabaleve(m): 8:39am
no b new thing.....but why that guy wear gown na? na rag day photoshoot?

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by KillerBeauty(f): 8:56am
What is Aau

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by jerflakes(m): 9:18am
rottable:
those that will graduate with first class are also going through the same stress........ just make use of every opportunity you get.

Who First Class epp?

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by sylvez(m): 9:39am
what is AAU sef
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by debolayinka(m): 10:03am
Gabaleve:
no b new thing.....but why that guy wear gown na? na rag day photoshoot?
Did you just say guy?

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by yeyerolling: 10:19am
Yet dem go hate on private uni

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by StarScream95(m): 10:34am
I will speak to d president n get back to u smiley
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Dollarship(m): 1:19pm
Midu fingar to the mod that ban me
1week ban you try go and use it to collect money from ATM werey sad

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Lorechino(m): 2:27pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin all i see is flat things bothering back and front. grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by mikegeo(m): 3:07pm
You go don know say these are 100level students and this is a GST COURSE.
GST 101 PHILOSOPHY AND LOGIC

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by ammyluv2002(f): 4:09pm
Education in Nigeria sha *smh*
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Vannlex(m): 5:38pm
KillerBeauty:
What is Aau
where you come from?
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by IamLEGEND1: 6:29pm
Who is the nighah wearing the yellow dress?
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Dboy55: 7:17pm
Gabaleve:
no b new thing.....but why that guy wear gown na? na rag day photoshoot?
that nah girl bros!!

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Gabaleve(m): 7:22pm
Dboy55:
that nah girl bros!!

lol.. I knw na
u wan talk say u no knw say she resemble boy?

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by hausadreturn(m): 7:53pm
sylvez:
what is AAU sef
Ambrose Alli University, Edo State
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by ify1234: 8:33pm
Lol, they must read oo.
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by lordsharks(m): 9:20pm
where are we heading to
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by abrahym(m): 9:50pm
First to come lecture room and first to dey for front
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by efesodje: 9:51pm
Manson1:
This is AAU, where our young once paid such amount of school fees, yet no building for lecture class, the management in AAU is a big disgrace , how can u collect one hundred and fifty thousand naira such amount without providing enabling Environment for our young once to learn, it pain me so much when I see them trying to get good Education, the government and the management is not encouraging them.

That one in yellow dress, is that a girl? shocked
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by afoltundeseun(m): 9:51pm
See them as if they know what they are writing.

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by bjayx: 9:52pm
That one na sch before??
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by wildcatter23(m): 9:52pm
Glorified secondary school
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Newpride(m): 9:52pm
UT Doesn't matter, Those Who Will make It Will make it. Ba gunyan sinu odo, ba sebe sinu epo epa, eni mayo a yo.

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by BruncleZuma: 9:52pm
Is she a boy, a girl or just confused?
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by seunlayi(m): 9:52pm
Shame to our useless leaders, was it like this in those days when they were in school?
Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by BOOMnaija(m): 9:55pm
efesodje:


That one in yellow dress, is that a girl? shocked

No, she's a female

Re: How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma by Doerstech(m): 9:55pm
Another Meme.....

But seriously....that boy...emm girl serious ooo

