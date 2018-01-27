Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / How Students Receive Lectures At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (12433 Views)

This is AAU, where our young once paid such amount of school fees, yet no building for lecture class, the management in AAU is a big disgrace , how can u collect one hundred and fifty thousand naira such amount without providing enabling Environment for our young once to learn, it pain me so much when I see them trying to get good Education, the government and the management is not encouraging them. 3 Likes 2 Shares

those that will graduate with first class are also going through the same stress........ just make use of every opportunity you get. 15 Likes

Abeg,schooling for naija na cast! 1 Like

those that will graduate with first class are also going through the same stress........ just make use of every opportunity you get.

Who First Class epp? Who First Class epp? 4 Likes

Did you just say guy?

Yet dem go hate on private uni 4 Likes

You go don know say these are 100level students and this is a GST COURSE.

GST 101 PHILOSOPHY AND LOGIC 3 Likes

Education in Nigeria sha *smh*

where you come from?

that nah girl bros!!

Ambrose Alli University, Edo State

Lol, they must read oo.

where are we heading to

This is AAU, where our young once paid such amount of school fees, yet no building for lecture class, the management in AAU is a big disgrace , how can u collect one hundred and fifty thousand naira such amount without providing enabling Environment for our young once to learn, it pain me so much when I see them trying to get good Education, the government and the management is not encouraging them.

UT Doesn't matter, Those Who Will make It Will make it. Ba gunyan sinu odo, ba sebe sinu epo epa, eni mayo a yo. 1 Like

Shame to our useless leaders, was it like this in those days when they were in school?

No, she's a female