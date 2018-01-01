₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by Kolababe: 9:48pm
Bizzyaski Entertainment boss, Tattoo artiste and multi talented artist and performer “Bizzyaski” is starting 2018 with a bang with this brand new single titled “Princess” featuring Ex YBNL’s Signee Lil Kesh.
The new jam is a dope & a must have. Enjoy!!
Listen & Download “Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – Princess” below:-
https://www.360nobs.com/2018/01/music-bizzyaski-ft-lil-kesh-princess-prod-young-john/
Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by Pubichairs(m): 10:29pm
2 Minutes madness will fit this one
Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by Papiikush: 10:29pm
Nigerian music is getting there (global) gradually. Thank God for legends who paved way. (Dbanj, Psquare, 2face et all)
Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:30pm
Hope this will not be another bunch of noise from Kesh?
Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by ijebuloaded(m): 10:35pm
Download Untag Audio
Download “Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – Princess”
Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by priiince(m): 10:39pm
Bizzyaski Abuja iis doing well, nice tattoo artists.
