₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,908 members, 4,049,139 topics. Date: Friday, 26 January 2018 at 10:41 PM

Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) (382 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by Kolababe: 9:48pm
Bizzyaski Entertainment boss, Tattoo artiste and multi talented artist and performer “Bizzyaski” is starting 2018 with a bang with this brand new single titled “Princess” featuring Ex YBNL’s Signee Lil Kesh.

The new jam is a dope & a must have. Enjoy!!

Listen & Download “Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – Princess” below:-

https://www.360nobs.com/2018/01/music-bizzyaski-ft-lil-kesh-princess-prod-young-john/

Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by Pubichairs(m): 10:29pm
2 Minutes madness will fit this one
Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by Papiikush: 10:29pm
Nigerian music is getting there (global) gradually. Thank God for legends who paved way. (Dbanj, Psquare, 2face et all)
Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:30pm
Hope this will not be another bunch of noise from Kesh? sad
Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by ijebuloaded(m): 10:35pm
Download Untag Audio


Download “Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – Princess”

Re: Bizzyaski Ft. Lil Kesh – "Princess" (Audio) by priiince(m): 10:39pm
Bizzyaski Abuja iis doing well, nice tattoo artists.

(0) (Reply)

Yemi Sax – Oliver Remix / Download Soccer Love By Moskino Seeker Nw On Mykokoradio.com / Cossy Orjiakor Officially Launches Debut Album

Viewing this topic: Sunnky23, blackwood(m), Ennybouy(m), amicdan(m), doublecheif, ijebuloaded(m), Crownwahley(m), aycamp and 25 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.