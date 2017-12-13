₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by levrin: 1:41am
GistMore.com
As shared online...
I want this hair and hair color so bad
https://www.gistmore.com/mercy-aigbe-want-hair-hair-color-bad-photo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by levrin: 1:42am
>>> See Another Photo https://www.gistmore.com/mercy-aigbe-want-hair-hair-color-bad-photo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by jdluv(f): 1:51am
okay......Visit your hair salon and save us stress
25 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by doyinisaac: 1:53am
jdluv:
22 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by doyinisaac: 1:55am
Have you returned the wedding gown??....let's settle that one finish first before another bride will accuse you of wearing the hair she bought for her wedding ceremony
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by OneCorner: 6:07am
jdluv:Wiked giel
9 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by levrin: 8:03am
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Partnerbiz: 8:07am
Ask gentry
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Gabaleve(m): 8:50am
na the kind thing wey dey make her husband beat her she wan start so
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by rafhell(m): 8:55am
levrin:
The model's lips though ..... let me not say what's on my mind
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Pidginwhisper: 9:40am
Make she contact Hairstylist wey go help her borrow Customer own as usual
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Cutejaelyn(f): 9:40am
can't bear it any longer. please i need some money urgently to solve a problem. don't criticize me i be g you. God bless .. nothing is too small
Account no: 0091370588 ... diamond bank
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by bokunrawo(m): 9:40am
G
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Shortyy(f): 9:41am
See news. She wants hair and it's on NL front page
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by reyner: 9:41am
Partnerbiz:
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Fididiguy(m): 9:41am
U see iyam not commenting
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by daomi(m): 9:41am
Borrow pose
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by lonelydora(m): 9:42am
Your salon in not on social media. Go there and have the hair nah.
For now, we are busying with Dorcas Fapson, OBJ's letter, and Buhari stupid government.
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Ifebaby16(m): 9:43am
Nice
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by BruncleZuma: 9:43am
Just go and "Wedding Gown" it...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by pawesome(m): 9:43am
jdluv:
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Newpride(m): 9:44am
Even if u don't brain to better the society so far u wear the hair on ur head, u are ok
All in the bid to impress randy men.
When a lady does everything to be beautiful but does nothing or little to increase her sense and brain, her punnna will suffer.
At the end when such lady grows old, she suffers from all sort of cancer and she tags it spiritual attack.
Useless Olosho in disguise.
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by TechPanda(m): 9:44am
doyinisaac:
Just what I had in mind
Unto tech updates, If you've probably heard of UBA's New Banking ChatBot, and have been wondering what it can do, then you should definitely check this My Very First Chat With The All Glorified ChatBot, Leo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by martineverest(m): 9:46am
indirect advert
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by evanso6226: 9:48am
Kk
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by ajilegend(m): 9:48am
Lets contribute money for her to be able to buy the hair
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by princechurchill(m): 9:49am
Next story na how she stole the wig and the head wey carry am
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:51am
good.*run to Aba and discuss biz develop with my pipu*no time
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by Chikita66(f): 9:53am
jdluv:I tire.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by DavidEsq(m): 9:53am
Cutejaelyn:
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by ibkgab001: 9:54am
Yes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) by sindan: 9:54am
Cutejaelyn:
I can help if you're serious
