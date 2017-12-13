Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe: I Want This Hair And Hair Color So Bad (photo) (9616 Views)

GistMore.com



As shared online...



I want this hair and hair color so bad



okay......Visit your hair salon and save us stress 25 Likes

okay......Visit your hair salon and save us stress 22 Likes

Have you returned the wedding gown??....let's settle that one finish first before another bride will accuse you of wearing the hair she bought for her wedding ceremony 38 Likes 1 Share

okay......Visit your hair salon and save us stress Wiked giel Wiked giel 9 Likes

Ask gentry

na the kind thing wey dey make her husband beat her she wan start so 1 Like

The model's lips though ..... let me not say what's on my mind

Make she contact Hairstylist wey go help her borrow Customer own as usual

See news. She wants hair and it's on NL front page

Ask gentry

U see iyam not commenting

Borrow pose

Your salon in not on social media. Go there and have the hair nah.



For now, we are busying with Dorcas Fapson, OBJ's letter, and Buhari stupid government. 1 Like

Nice





Just go and "Wedding Gown" it...



okay......Visit your hair salon and save us stress

Even if u don't brain to better the society so far u wear the hair on ur head, u are ok

All in the bid to impress randy men.

When a lady does everything to be beautiful but does nothing or little to increase her sense and brain, her punnna will suffer.

At the end when such lady grows old, she suffers from all sort of cancer and she tags it spiritual attack.

Useless Olosho in disguise. 3 Likes





Have you returned the wedding gown??....let's settle that one finish first before another bride will accuse you of wearing the hair she bought for her wedding ceremony

Just what I had in mind



indirect advert

Kk

Lets contribute money for her to be able to buy the hair

Next story na how she stole the wig and the head wey carry am

good.*run to Aba and discuss biz develop with my pipu*no time

okay......Visit your hair salon and save us stress I tire. I tire.

Yes