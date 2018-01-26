Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Inauguration Of Governance Support Group(gsg), South East Zone (2756 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Group has been in existence since this Present Administration came into existence. The group is being led by Barr Emeka Nwajiuba (Phd). Some zones has been inauguarated. 25th January,2018 was the turn of South East Zone.



In His Keynote Address delivered by the National Chairman of GSG, Hon. Barr Emeka Nwajiuba, a Former House of Representative member, said that GSG is not a Profit Governance Support Organisation. It is a global and National grassroots platform that encourages and upholds the ideals of good governance; a global and national grassroot initiative for the enthronment of good leadership, rule of law and democracy as a culture.



He said it is on account of that the GSG were compelled to register our sentiments of joy and hope with the present administration of President Muhammad Buhari which has left no stone unturn in its efforts to consolidate democratic principles and tenents in Nigeria. The regime has been outstanding in upholding accountability and transparency.



The battle which the present regime wages against the cankerworm of corruption is unprecedented and so many areas like agriculture which this Administration has recorded huge success. That Buhari Administration has taken bulls by horn as far as 2nd Niger Bridge is concerned; Enugu-Port Harcourt Road; Enugu-Onitsha Expressway; Enugu-Obollo-Oturkpo Road. These are strategic roads that were neglected by Past administration, he said.



He emphasied that The South East Arm of GSG is being inaugurated to observe, report and intervene in matters concerning Government policies, programmes and Projects and how they impact the people of South Eastern Region of the country. He maintained that the Group is not a platform to seek political office and they are not in competition with APC nor to drag party positions with them.



Many important personalities attended the event from all The States in the South East. Notable among them is Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu popularly known as (GNG), Chief Akomas,Former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Former Deputy of Enugu State, Barr Ebele Obi,Board member of Nimasa, Chief Kenechukwu Udechukwu, Former Chief of Staff to Chuba Okadigbo, Chief Chinedu Ogah OON, from Ebonyi State and so many others.



*Pictures speak*

From L-R: Barr Nwajiuba, Paschal Candle,Chief Udechukwu,Dr Ogbu,Director of Admin,NTA.





http://www.alexreports.info/2018/01/the-inauguration-of-governance-support.html?m=0 The Governance Support Group (GSG), a Group that specialized in the Change Agenda and consolidating for the successes recorded so far by the Present Administration of President Mohammed Buhari was yesterday inauguarted in Enugu for South East ZoneThe Group has been in existence since this Present Administration came into existence. The group is being led by Barr Emeka Nwajiuba (Phd). Some zones has been inauguarated. 25th January,2018 was the turn of South East Zone.In His Keynote Address delivered by the National Chairman of GSG, Hon. Barr Emeka Nwajiuba, a Former House of Representative member, said that GSG is not a Profit Governance Support Organisation. It is a global and National grassroots platform that encourages and upholds the ideals of good governance; a global and national grassroot initiative for the enthronment of good leadership, rule of law and democracy as a culture.He said it is on account of that the GSG were compelled to register our sentiments of joy and hope with the present administration of President Muhammad Buhari which has left no stone unturn in its efforts to consolidate democratic principles and tenents in Nigeria. The regime has been outstanding in upholding accountability and transparency.The battle which the present regime wages against the cankerworm of corruption is unprecedented and so many areas like agriculture which this Administration has recorded huge success. That Buhari Administration has taken bulls by horn as far as 2nd Niger Bridge is concerned; Enugu-Port Harcourt Road; Enugu-Onitsha Expressway; Enugu-Obollo-Oturkpo Road. These are strategic roads that were neglected by Past administration, he said.He emphasied that The South East Arm of GSG is being inaugurated to observe, report and intervene in matters concerning Government policies, programmes and Projects and how they impact the people of South Eastern Region of the country. He maintained that the Group is not a platform to seek political office and they are not in competition with APC nor to drag party positions with them.Many important personalities attended the event from all The States in the South East. Notable among them is Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu popularly known as (GNG), Chief Akomas,Former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Former Deputy of Enugu State, Barr Ebele Obi,Board member of Nimasa, Chief Kenechukwu Udechukwu, Former Chief of Staff to Chuba Okadigbo, Chief Chinedu Ogah OON, from Ebonyi State and so many others.*Pictures speak*From L-R: Barr Nwajiuba, Paschal Candle,Chief Udechukwu,Dr Ogbu,Director of Admin,NTA. 1 Like

And all of a sudden it begins to look as if the Igbos are in support of continuity of rubbish regime.



No Strategy by any group or organisation will ever stop PMB's jetting backtodaura come 2019. 3 Likes

The word change sounds somehow.



Always put positive before the change. 1 Like

sometimes I wonder whether Enugu is part of Igbo,..I don't like that state for any reason sometimes I wonder whether Enugu is part of Igbo,..I don't like that state for any reason 2 Likes

Since it is almost time for another general elections.

I am actually surprised that it took this long for different groups to spring up.







In other news,

"There's no such thing as a ugly billionaire, Obasanjo is cute"

(Jay Z, family feud).





After listening to the track.

Baba Iyabo be like...... 1 Like

what are they supporting?

Buhari till 2023 then Rochas or any other igbo man takes over. Is simple, if by electing Buhari Nigeria breaks its a win win for the Igbos 1 Like 1 Share

Su

D decievers 1 Like

H

If you are wise and going by political calculations you wd know that as it stands today if election is conducted Buhari will win. Only the sensible wd understand what am talking about 1 Like

Must they Join the ZOO to do whatever she does? 1 Like

Pubichairs:

sometimes I wonder whether Enugu is part of Igbo,..I don't like that state for any reason Afonja Afonja 2 Likes

Political opportunists looking for way to milk out money from aso rock 1 Like

BREAKING: TRANSFER NEWS! ASO ROCK FC Manager Olusegun Obasanjo is considering selling the misfiring striker Muhammadu Buhari to a lower division side DAURA FC in this summer of 2019.



Muhammadu Buhari signed for a 4year contract with the ASO ROCK FC in 2015 for #15m despite failing medicals.

Buhari hasn't score a single goal for his club after two years. He was out with an injuring for almost a year receiving treatment in London hospital before resuming training recently.

Since Buhari joined club, ASO ROCK FC has been battling with relegation.



The Manager Obasanjo in his interview told reporters he's considering several options but said he and his club will make the right choice when the time comes.



I remain my humble self *gentle* 1 Like

And the cycle of stupidity continues

Pubichairs:

sometimes I wonder whether Enugu is part of Igbo,..I don't like that state for any reason Mechionu gi dia



Anuofia





It's people like you that is causing discrimination among ndigbo



Thunder bwo gi dia.. you couldn't realize that enugu is base and capital for most south east meetings.







Onye ofe-mmanu Mechionu gi diaAnuofiaIt's people like you that is causing discrimination among ndigboThunder bwo gi dia.. you couldn't realize that enugu is base and capital for most south east meetings.Onye ofe-mmanu 1 Like





This op no just get back or front... This op no just get back or front...

Okay

Rochas2023:

Buhari till 2023 then Rochas or any other igbo man takes over. Is simple, if by electing Buhari Nigeria breaks its a win win for the Igbos



God forbid let rochas rule



instead of rochas we choose not to have igbo president





Rochas has nothing to offer ndigbo



For now igbo president is not our priority God forbid let rochas ruleinstead of rochas we choose not to have igbo presidentRochas has nothing to offer ndigboFor now igbo president is not our priority 1 Like

Pubichairs:

sometimes I wonder whether Enugu is part of Igbo,..I don't like that state for any reason Then you dont like better thing. Then you dont like better thing. 1 Like

It's almost here!

We can understand.

They are not speaking on behalf of even 0..001 % of the Igbos.

The hustle is real. The times are hard.

These are nonentities hustling for something to fill their chained (sorry, CHANGED) empty stomachs.

ClumsyFlimsy:



Mechionu gi dia



Anuofia





It's people like you that is causing discrimination among ndigbo



Thunder bwo gi dia.. you couldn't realize that enugu is base and capital for most south east meetings.







Onye ofe-mmanu usu ra' kwa ewu unu usu ra' kwa ewu unu 1 Like 1 Share

Built2last:

Okay

xpac01:

And all of a sudden it begins to look as if the Igbos are in support of continuity of rubbish regime.



No Strategy by any group or organisation will ever stop PMB's jetting backtodaura come 2019.

It's never an issue remember they are passionate and emotional about business and everything that can bring money on their table. It's called hustling and that's what theyou are doing.



Unfortunately this kind of silly hustling is their greatest undoing. The reason they are always a cheap tool for political destruction since the inception of our democracy. Easilyready to play the spoiler just for the money and cry marginalization latter.



The reason why they are where they are and referred to as 5%. It's never an issue remember they are passionate and emotional about business and everything that can bring money on their table. It's called hustling and that's what theyou are doing.Unfortunately this kind of silly hustling is their greatest undoing. The reason they are always a cheap tool for political destruction since the inception of our democracy. Easilyready to play the spoiler just for the money and cry marginalization latter.The reason why they are where they are and referred to as 5%.

Support and vote for buhari to win so as to hasten the disintegration of Nigeria.

ClumsyFlimsy:



God forbid let rochas rule



instead of rochas we choose not to have igbo president





Rochas has nothing to offer ndigbo



For now igbo president is not our priority

I keep hearing this, but people like you don't know what you are missing, do you know that about 200k Nigerians where employed, almost all of them are core northerners, it reach to an existent were a town crier have to go around villages announcing employment opportunities.



You wonder why Igbo cities are not developing infrastructure wise? You want a sea port, an air port, refinary, a new state who do you think will give it to you? Finally you want Biafra who do you think will at least listen to you ?



My brother person brother be person brother no matter how bad he is. I keep hearing this, but people like you don't know what you are missing, do you know that about 200k Nigerians where employed, almost all of them are core northerners, it reach to an existent were a town crier have to go around villages announcing employment opportunities.You wonder why Igbo cities are not developing infrastructure wise? You want a sea port, an air port, refinary, a new state who do you think will give it to you? Finally you want Biafra who do you think will at least listen to you ?My brother person brother be person brother no matter how bad he is.

Sai Baba!. We are wit you.